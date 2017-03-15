Skills Performance Checklists for Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques
9th Edition
Master the latest clinical skills and techniques you need to succeed as a nurse with Skills Performance Checklists for Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, 9th Edition! Over 200 perforated, step-by-step checklists cover every skill and procedural guideline from Perry, Potter and Ostendorf's main text. It’s the must-have lab tool to help you build and easily assess your clinical skills proficiency
- Over 200 skills performance checklists cover every skill and procedural guideline from the Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, 9th Edition text.
- Thorough and convenient documentation of skill mastery makes it easy to self-evaluate your performance of specific skills.
Unit I: Supporting the Patient Through the Health Care System
1 Using Evidence in Practice
2 Admitting, Transfer, and Discharge
3 Communication and Collaboration
4 Documentation and Informatics
Unit II: Vital Signs and Physical Assessment
5 Vital Signs
6 Health Assessment
Unit III: Special Procedures
7 Specimen Collection
8 Diagnostic Procedures
Unit IV: Infection Control
9 Medical Asepsis
10 Sterile Technique
Unit V: Activity and Mobility
11 Safe Patient Handling, Transfer and Positioning
12 Exercise and Mobility
13 Support Surfaces and Special Beds
Unit VI: Safety and Comfort
14 Patient Safety
15 Disaster Preparedness
16 Pain Management
17 Palliative Care
Unit VII: Hygiene
18 Personal Hygiene and Bed Making
19 Care of the Eye and Ear
Unit VIII: Medications
20 Safe Medicine Preparation
21 Administration of Nonparenteral Medications
22 Administration of Parenteral Medications
Unit IX: Oxygenation
23 Oxygen Therapy
24 Performing Chest Physiotherapy
25 Airway Management
26 Cardiac Care NEW!
27 Closed Chest Drainage Systems
28 Emergency Measures for Life Support
Unit X: Fluid Balance
29 Intravenous and Vascular Access Therapy
30 Blood Therapy
Unit XI: Nutrition
31 Oral Nutrition
32 Enteral Nutrition
33 Parenteral Nutrition
Unit XII: Elimination
34 Urinary Elimination
35 Bowel Elimination and Gastric Intubation
36 Ostomy Care
Unit XIII: Care of the Surgical Patient
37 Preoperative and Postoperative Care
38 Intraoperative Care
Unit XIV: Dressings and Wound Care
39 Pressure Injury Prevention and Care Wound Care and Irrigations
40 Dressings, Bandages, and Binders
41 Warm and Cold Therapy
Unit XV: Home Care
42 Home Care Safety
43 Home Care Teaching
Anne Perry
Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois
Patricia Potter
Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO
Wendy Ostendorf
Wendy Ostendorf, RN, MS, EdD, CNE, Professor of Nursing, Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania
