Skills Performance Checklists for Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques



Unit I: Supporting the Patient Through the Health Care System

1 Using Evidence in Practice

2 Admitting, Transfer, and Discharge

3 Communication and Collaboration

4 Documentation and Informatics

Unit II: Vital Signs and Physical Assessment

5 Vital Signs

6 Health Assessment

Unit III: Special Procedures

7 Specimen Collection

8 Diagnostic Procedures

Unit IV: Infection Control

9 Medical Asepsis

10 Sterile Technique

Unit V: Activity and Mobility

11 Safe Patient Handling, Transfer and Positioning

12 Exercise and Mobility

13 Support Surfaces and Special Beds

Unit VI: Safety and Comfort

14 Patient Safety

15 Disaster Preparedness

16 Pain Management

17 Palliative Care

Unit VII: Hygiene

18 Personal Hygiene and Bed Making

19 Care of the Eye and Ear

Unit VIII: Medications

20 Safe Medicine Preparation

21 Administration of Nonparenteral Medications

22 Administration of Parenteral Medications

Unit IX: Oxygenation

23 Oxygen Therapy

24 Performing Chest Physiotherapy

25 Airway Management

26 Cardiac Care NEW!

27 Closed Chest Drainage Systems

28 Emergency Measures for Life Support

Unit X: Fluid Balance

29 Intravenous and Vascular Access Therapy

30 Blood Therapy

Unit XI: Nutrition

31 Oral Nutrition

32 Enteral Nutrition

33 Parenteral Nutrition

Unit XII: Elimination

34 Urinary Elimination

35 Bowel Elimination and Gastric Intubation

36 Ostomy Care

Unit XIII: Care of the Surgical Patient

37 Preoperative and Postoperative Care

38 Intraoperative Care

Unit XIV: Dressings and Wound Care

39 Pressure Injury Prevention and Care Wound Care and Irrigations

40 Dressings, Bandages, and Binders

41 Warm and Cold Therapy

Unit XV: Home Care

42 Home Care Safety

43 Home Care Teaching

