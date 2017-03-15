Skills Performance Checklists for Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323482387, 9780323482370

Skills Performance Checklists for Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques

9th Edition

Authors: Anne Perry Patricia Potter Wendy Ostendorf
Paperback ISBN: 9780323482387
eBook ISBN: 9780323482370
eBook ISBN: 9780323482363
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th March 2017
Page Count: 544
Description

Master the latest clinical skills and techniques you need to succeed as a nurse with Skills Performance Checklists for Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, 9th Edition! Over 200 perforated, step-by-step checklists cover every skill and procedural guideline from Perry, Potter and Ostendorf's main text. It’s the must-have lab tool to help you build and easily assess your clinical skills proficiency

Key Features

  • Over 200 skills performance checklists cover every skill and procedural guideline from the Clinical Nursing Skills & Techniques, 9th Edition text.
  • Thorough and convenient documentation of skill mastery makes it easy to self-evaluate your performance of specific skills.

Table of Contents


Unit I: Supporting the Patient Through the Health Care System
1 Using Evidence in Practice
2 Admitting, Transfer, and Discharge
3 Communication and Collaboration
4 Documentation and Informatics

Unit II: Vital Signs and Physical Assessment
5 Vital Signs
6 Health Assessment

Unit III: Special Procedures
7 Specimen Collection
8 Diagnostic Procedures

Unit IV: Infection Control
9 Medical Asepsis
10 Sterile Technique

Unit V: Activity and Mobility
11 Safe Patient Handling, Transfer and Positioning
12 Exercise and Mobility
13 Support Surfaces and Special Beds

Unit VI: Safety and Comfort
14 Patient Safety
15 Disaster Preparedness
16 Pain Management
17 Palliative Care

Unit VII: Hygiene
18 Personal Hygiene and Bed Making 
19 Care of the Eye and Ear

Unit VIII: Medications
20 Safe Medicine Preparation
21 Administration of Nonparenteral Medications
22 Administration of Parenteral Medications

Unit IX: Oxygenation
23 Oxygen Therapy
24 Performing Chest Physiotherapy
25 Airway Management
26 Cardiac Care NEW!
27 Closed Chest Drainage Systems
28 Emergency Measures for Life Support

Unit X: Fluid Balance
29 Intravenous and Vascular Access Therapy
30 Blood Therapy

Unit XI: Nutrition
31 Oral Nutrition
32 Enteral Nutrition
33 Parenteral Nutrition

Unit XII: Elimination
34 Urinary Elimination
35 Bowel Elimination and Gastric Intubation
36 Ostomy Care

Unit XIII: Care of the Surgical Patient
37 Preoperative and Postoperative Care
38 Intraoperative Care

Unit XIV: Dressings and Wound Care
39 Pressure Injury Prevention and Care Wound Care and Irrigations
40 Dressings, Bandages, and Binders
41 Warm and Cold Therapy

Unit XV: Home Care
42 Home Care Safety
43 Home Care Teaching

About the Author

Anne Perry

Anne Griffin Perry, RN, MSN, EdD, FAAN, Professor Emerita, School of Nursing, Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville, Illinois

Patricia Potter

Patricia A. Potter, RN, MSN, PhD, FAAN, Director of Research, Patient Care Services Barnes-Jewish Hospital St. Louis, MO

Wendy Ostendorf

Wendy Ostendorf, RN, MS, EdD, CNE, Professor of Nursing, Neumann University, Aston, Pennsylvania

