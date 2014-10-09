Skills for Pharmacists - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729541886, 9780729582285

Skills for Pharmacists

1st Edition

A Patient-Focused Approach ANZ

Authors: Greg Kyle Marnie Firipis Karen Tietze
eBook ISBN: 9780729582285
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 9th October 2014
Page Count: 240
Description

Skills for Pharmacists: a patient-focused approach explores current pharmacy practice and extends into skills for emerging practice areas.

The fundamentals of patient-centred care are addressed including communication skills, ethics and evidence-based practice, as well as skills to enhance patient interactions including planning and monitoring drug therapies, physical assessment skills and reviewing laboratory and diagnostic tests.

This first Australian edition of the successful US title Clinical Skills for Pharmacists: a patient-focused approach 3e by Karen Tietze builds on the strengths of the original edition while reflecting the needs of undergraduate and postgraduate pharmacy students in Australia, as well as practising pharmacists.

Key Features

  • • Skills checklists
  • • Chapter on Physical Assessment Skills
  • • Case examples and case studies
  • • Application activities to bridge theory and practice
  • • Self-assessment questions
  • • Acronym list for quick reference.

Additional resources via Evolve:

  • • Test bank (MCQs and True/False)
  • • Multi-chapter case studies
  • • Image Bank
  • • Answers to self-assessment questions
  • • Answers to end-of-chapter case studies.

About the Author

Greg Kyle

Marnie Firipis

Karen Tietze

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Clinical Pharmacy, Philadelphia College of Pharmacy Sciences, Philadelphia, PA

