Skills for Midwifery Practice
3rd Edition
Description
This highly acclaimed step-by-step guide provides the relevant physiology, available evidence and rationale for each clinical skill. In a highly readable format, 'Skills for Midwifery Practice' offers self-assessment and short summaries, as well as detailed instruction on achieving a range of clinical skills.
Tells you everything you need to know about:
- Abdominal examination
- Assessment of maternal and neonatal vital signs
- Infection control
- Hygiene needs
- Elimination management
- Drug administration
- Intrapartum and other related childbearing skills
- Assessment of the baby
- Infant nutrition
- Phlebotomy and intravenous therapy
- Moving and handling
- Perioperative skills
- Wound management
- Restricted mobility management
- Cardiopulmonary resuscitation for the woman and baby
Key Features
- An essential midwifery textbook that covers the fundamental practical tasks required of the student
- Clear layout ensures easy access to information
- Highly illustrated to aid understanding
- Designed to improve competency when delivering basic skills
Table of Contents
1 Principles of abdominal examination:during pregnancy and labour 1
2 Principles of abdominal examination:during the postnatal period 000
3 Assessment of maternal and neonatal vital signs: temperature measurement
4 Assessment of maternal and neonatal vital signs: pulse measurement
5 Assessment of maternal and neonatal vital signs: blood pressure measurement
6 Assessment of maternal and neonatal vital signs: respiration assessment
7 Assessment of maternal and neonatal vital signs: neurological assessment
8 Principles of infection control: standard precautions
9 Principles of infection control: hand hygiene
10 Principles of infection control: principles of asepsis
11 Principles of infection control: obtaining swabs
12 Principles of hygiene needs: for the woman
13 Principles of hygiene needs: for the baby
14 Principles of elimination management:micturition and catheterisation
15 Principles of elimination management:urinalysis
16 Principles of elimination management:defaecation
17 Principles of elimination management:obtaining urinary and stool specimens
18 Principles of drug administration: legal aspects, pharmacokinetics and anaphylaxis
19 Principles of drug administration: oral administration
20 Principles of drug administration: injection technique
21 Principles of drug administration: administration of medicines per vaginam
22 Principles of drug administration: administration of medicines per rectum
23 Principles of drug administration:intravenous drug administration
24 Principles of drug administration: inhalational analgesia: Entonox
25 Principles of drug administration: epidural analgesia
26 Principles of drug administration: transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation
27 Facilitation of related childbearing skills: optimal fetal positioning
28 Facilitation of related childbearing skills: speculum use
29 Facilitation of related childbearing skills: membrane sweep
30 Principles of intrapartum skills: first stage issues
31 Principles of intrapartum skills: second stage issues
32 Principles of intrapartum skills: third stage issues
33 Principles of intrapartum skills: examination of the placenta
34 Principles of intrapartum skills: perineal repair
35 Principles of intrapartum skills: management of birth at home
36 Principles of intrapartum skills: management of birth in water
37 Assessment of the baby: assessment at birth
38 Assessment of the baby: daily examination
39 Assessment of the baby: capillary sampling
40 Assessment of the baby: developmental dysplasia of the hips
41 Principles of infant nutrition: breastfeeding
42 Principles of infant nutrition: cup feeding
43 Principles of infant nutrition: sterilisation of feeding equipment
44 Principles of infant nutrition: formula feeding
45 Principles of infant nutrition: nasogastric feeding
46 Principles of phlebotomy and intravenous therapy: maternal venepuncture
47 Principles of phlebotomy and intravenous therapy: intravenous cannulation
48 Principles of phlebotomy and intravenous therapy: intravenous infusion
49 Principles of phlebotomy and intravenous infusion: blood transfusion
50 Principles of moving and handling
51 Principles of perioperative skills
52 Principles of wound management: healing and care
53 Principles of restricted mobility management: pressure area care
54 Principles of restricted mobility management: prevention of thromboembolism
55 Principles of cardiopulmonary resuscitation: maternal resuscitation
56 Principles of cardiopulmonary resuscitation: neonatal resuscitation
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2010
- Published:
- 8th April 2010
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702060205
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702044250
About the Author
Ruth Johnson
Affiliations and Expertise
Supervisor of Midwives Formerly Senior Lecturer Midwifery, University of Hertfordshire, now Clinical Midwife in the UK
Wendy Taylor
Affiliations and Expertise
Formerly Senior Lecturer Midwifery, University of Hertfordshire, now Clinical Midwifery Educator in Whangarei, New Zealand