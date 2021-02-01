COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Skeletal Trauma - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323854757

Skeletal Trauma

1st Edition

A Mechanism-Based Approach of Imaging

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Guillaume Bierry
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323854757
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st February 2021
Page Count: 500
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
200.00
170.00
125.00
143.00
320.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The key to being confident in the evaluation of skeletal trauma imaging is to rely on the identification of injuring patterns. For each mechanism of injury applied to a specific skeletal section, the latter can only present traumatic features predefine; this is called an injuring pattern. Skeletal Trauma: A Mechanism-Based Approach of Imaging combines the knowledge of both surgeons and radiologists to propose a mechanism-based approach to imaging in skeletal trauma. This book uses over 30 original schemas, details common radiological views, and how they’re performed, and invites the reader to investigate the imaging features and determine the encountered mechanism of injury.

Key Features

  • Presents a comprehensive review of skeletal injuries using a mechanisms-based approach
  • Reviews relevant general and radiologic anatomy
  • Assists reader in understanding why and where injuries occur and how they present on imaging

Readership

Radiologists, Orthopaedic Surgeons, Traumatologists and different subspecialties of orthopaedic surgery (joint surgeons, spine and pelvic surgeons), as well as General Practitioners, Sports Physicians / Orthopaedic Surgeons and those in Emergency Medicine

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Skeletal Trauma
    2. Scapular Girdle
    3. Shoulder
    4. Elbow
    5. Wrist
    6. Hand
    7. Pelvic Ring
    8. Acetabulum
    9. Proximal Femur and Hip
    10. Knee
    11. Ankle
    12. Foot
    13. Cervico-occipital Junction
    14. Cervical Spine
    15. Thoracolumbar Spine

Details

No. of pages:
500
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2021
Published:
1st February 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323854757

About the Author

Guillaume Bierry

He is a Professor of radiology and has been a musculoskeletal radiologist for over 15 years. He trained at the University Hospital of Strasbourg, Cochin Hospital (Paris) and Harvard MGH (Boston). Dr. Bierry is the author of over 70 peer-reviewed scientific publications and a dozen book chapters; associate editor of BMC Medical Imaging and a reviewer for more than 20 scientific journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Chief of Musculoskeletal Imaging, Department of Radiology, University Hospital, Strasbourg, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.