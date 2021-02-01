Skeletal Trauma
1st Edition
A Mechanism-Based Approach of Imaging
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
The key to being confident in the evaluation of skeletal trauma imaging is to rely on the identification of injuring patterns. For each mechanism of injury applied to a specific skeletal section, the latter can only present traumatic features predefine; this is called an injuring pattern. Skeletal Trauma: A Mechanism-Based Approach of Imaging combines the knowledge of both surgeons and radiologists to propose a mechanism-based approach to imaging in skeletal trauma. This book uses over 30 original schemas, details common radiological views, and how they’re performed, and invites the reader to investigate the imaging features and determine the encountered mechanism of injury.
Key Features
- Presents a comprehensive review of skeletal injuries using a mechanisms-based approach
- Reviews relevant general and radiologic anatomy
- Assists reader in understanding why and where injuries occur and how they present on imaging
Readership
Radiologists, Orthopaedic Surgeons, Traumatologists and different subspecialties of orthopaedic surgery (joint surgeons, spine and pelvic surgeons), as well as General Practitioners, Sports Physicians / Orthopaedic Surgeons and those in Emergency Medicine
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Skeletal Trauma
2. Scapular Girdle
3. Shoulder
4. Elbow
5. Wrist
6. Hand
7. Pelvic Ring
8. Acetabulum
9. Proximal Femur and Hip
10. Knee
11. Ankle
12. Foot
13. Cervico-occipital Junction
14. Cervical Spine
15. Thoracolumbar Spine
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323854757
About the Author
Guillaume Bierry
He is a Professor of radiology and has been a musculoskeletal radiologist for over 15 years. He trained at the University Hospital of Strasbourg, Cochin Hospital (Paris) and Harvard MGH (Boston). Dr. Bierry is the author of over 70 peer-reviewed scientific publications and a dozen book chapters; associate editor of BMC Medical Imaging and a reviewer for more than 20 scientific journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Chief of Musculoskeletal Imaging, Department of Radiology, University Hospital, Strasbourg, France
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.