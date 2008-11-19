Skeletal Trauma in Children - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781416049005, 9781437721775

Skeletal Trauma in Children

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Print and Online

Authors: Neil Green Marc Swiontkowski
eBook ISBN: 9781437721775
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 19th November 2008
Page Count: 704
Description

Obtain the best outcomes from the latest techniques with help from a "who's who" of pediatric orthopaedic trauma experts! This companion to Browner et al.: Skeletal Trauma, 4th Edition presents practical, focused guidance on managing traumatic musculoskeletal injuries in children and adolescents. It emphasizes the unique aspects of children's fractures in terms of epidemiology, mechanisms, management, and the challenges of treating the skeletally immature patient. State-of-the-art coverage explores growth and development, pathology, complications, child abuse, sports medicine...and almost every possible break from head to toe. A new chapter on sports-related trauma helps you to manage these increasingly prevalent injuries. And, a new, full-color page layout makes it easier to locate the answers you need quickly.

Key Features

  • Complete, absolutely current coverage of relevant anatomy and biomechanics • mechanisms of injury • diagnostic approaches • treatment options • and associated complications equip you to confidently approach every form of pediatric musculoskeletal trauma.
  • Internationally recognized contributors include pediatric orthopaedists with trauma expertise as well as specialists in orthopaedic traumatology, providing expert guidance from the most trusted authorities in pediatric musculoskeletal trauma care.
  • A unique emphasis on outcomes assessment in children’s fractures helps you make the most valid clinical decisions.
  • Over 800 high-quality line drawings, diagnostic images, and full-color clinical photos show you what to look for and how to proceed.
  • An emphasis on problem-focused clinical judgment and state-of-the art treatment options assists you in making the best use of the newest techniques.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Skeletal Growth and Development as Related to Trauma, Stephen Frick, Eric T. Jones

Chapter 2: Physeal Injuries, David Skaggs

Chapter 3: Pathological Fractures in Children, Herbert S. Schwartz, Ginger E. Holt

Chapter 4: The Multiply Injured Child, John H. Wilber, George H. Thompson, Jochen Son-Hing

Chapter 5: Fractures with Soft Tissue Injuries, Sanjeev Sabharwal, Fred F. Behrens

Chapter 6: Complications of Fractures in Children, Robert N. Hensinger

Chapter 7: Outcomes Assessment in Children with Fractures, James G. Wright, Nancy L. Young

Chapter 8: Fractures of the Forearm, Wrist, and Hand, Martin Dolan, Peter Waters

Chapter 9: Fractures and Dislocations about the Elbow, Neil E. Green, Nate Van Zeeland

Chapter 10: Fractures and Dislocations about the Shoulder, James F. Mooney, III, Lawrence X. Webb

Chapter 11: Fractures of the Spine in Children, Gregory Mencio, Clinton Devin

Chapter 12: Fractures and Dislocations about the Hips and Pelvis, Marc F. Swiontkowski

Chapter 13: Fractures of the Femoral Shaft, Jeffrey Shilt

Chapter 14: Fractures and Dislocations about the Knee, Lewis E. Zionts

Chapter 15: Fractures of the Tibula and Fibula, George H. Thompson, Jochen Son-Hing

Chapter 16: Fractures and Dislocations of the Foot and Ankle, Mohammed J. Al-Sayyad, Alvin H. Crawford, Charles T. Mehlma

Chapter 17: Child Abuse, Jeffrey Shilt, Neil E. Green, Kathryn E. Cramer

Chapter 18: Anesthesia and Analgesia for the Ambulatory Management of Children’s Fractures, Eric C. McCarty, Gregory A. Mencio

Chapter 19: Rehabilitation of the Child with Multiple Injuries, Louise Z. Spierre, Linda J. Michaud, David Pruitt, Charles T. Mehlman

Chapter 20: Sports Injuries (New Chapter), Kevin Shea, Eric Edmonds, Hank Chambers

 Dr. Behrens is deceased

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437721775

About the Author

Neil Green

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Head of Pediatric Orthopaedics, Vanderbilt University, School of Medicine, Nashville, TN

Marc Swiontkowski

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School; CEO, TRIA Orthopaedic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

