Skeletal Trauma in Children

Chapter 1: Skeletal Growth and Development as Related to Trauma, Stephen Frick, Eric T. Jones



Chapter 2: Physeal Injuries, David Skaggs



Chapter 3: Pathological Fractures in Children, Herbert S. Schwartz, Ginger E. Holt



Chapter 4: The Multiply Injured Child, John H. Wilber, George H. Thompson, Jochen Son-Hing



Chapter 5: Fractures with Soft Tissue Injuries, Sanjeev Sabharwal, Fred F. Behrens



Chapter 6: Complications of Fractures in Children, Robert N. Hensinger



Chapter 7: Outcomes Assessment in Children with Fractures, James G. Wright, Nancy L. Young



Chapter 8: Fractures of the Forearm, Wrist, and Hand, Martin Dolan, Peter Waters



Chapter 9: Fractures and Dislocations about the Elbow, Neil E. Green, Nate Van Zeeland



Chapter 10: Fractures and Dislocations about the Shoulder, James F. Mooney, III, Lawrence X. Webb



Chapter 11: Fractures of the Spine in Children, Gregory Mencio, Clinton Devin



Chapter 12: Fractures and Dislocations about the Hips and Pelvis, Marc F. Swiontkowski



Chapter 13: Fractures of the Femoral Shaft, Jeffrey Shilt



Chapter 14: Fractures and Dislocations about the Knee, Lewis E. Zionts



Chapter 15: Fractures of the Tibula and Fibula, George H. Thompson, Jochen Son-Hing



Chapter 16: Fractures and Dislocations of the Foot and Ankle, Mohammed J. Al-Sayyad, Alvin H. Crawford, Charles T. Mehlma



Chapter 17: Child Abuse, Jeffrey Shilt, Neil E. Green, Kathryn E. Cramer



Chapter 18: Anesthesia and Analgesia for the Ambulatory Management of Children’s Fractures, Eric C. McCarty, Gregory A. Mencio



Chapter 19: Rehabilitation of the Child with Multiple Injuries, Louise Z. Spierre, Linda J. Michaud, David Pruitt, Charles T. Mehlman



Chapter 20: Sports Injuries (New Chapter), Kevin Shea, Eric Edmonds, Hank Chambers



Dr. Behrens is deceased