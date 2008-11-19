Skeletal Trauma in Children
4th Edition
Description
Obtain the best outcomes from the latest techniques with help from a "who's who" of pediatric orthopaedic trauma experts! This companion to Browner et al.: Skeletal Trauma, 4th Edition presents practical, focused guidance on managing traumatic musculoskeletal injuries in children and adolescents. It emphasizes the unique aspects of children's fractures in terms of epidemiology, mechanisms, management, and the challenges of treating the skeletally immature patient. State-of-the-art coverage explores growth and development, pathology, complications, child abuse, sports medicine...and almost every possible break from head to toe. A new chapter on sports-related trauma helps you to manage these increasingly prevalent injuries. And, a new, full-color page layout makes it easier to locate the answers you need quickly.
Key Features
- Complete, absolutely current coverage of relevant anatomy and biomechanics • mechanisms of injury • diagnostic approaches • treatment options • and associated complications equip you to confidently approach every form of pediatric musculoskeletal trauma.
- Internationally recognized contributors include pediatric orthopaedists with trauma expertise as well as specialists in orthopaedic traumatology, providing expert guidance from the most trusted authorities in pediatric musculoskeletal trauma care.
- A unique emphasis on outcomes assessment in children’s fractures helps you make the most valid clinical decisions.
- Over 800 high-quality line drawings, diagnostic images, and full-color clinical photos show you what to look for and how to proceed.
- An emphasis on problem-focused clinical judgment and state-of-the art treatment options assists you in making the best use of the newest techniques.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Skeletal Growth and Development as Related to Trauma, Stephen Frick, Eric T. Jones
Chapter 2: Physeal Injuries, David Skaggs
Chapter 3: Pathological Fractures in Children, Herbert S. Schwartz, Ginger E. Holt
Chapter 4: The Multiply Injured Child, John H. Wilber, George H. Thompson, Jochen Son-Hing
Chapter 5: Fractures with Soft Tissue Injuries, Sanjeev Sabharwal, Fred F. Behrens
Chapter 6: Complications of Fractures in Children, Robert N. Hensinger
Chapter 7: Outcomes Assessment in Children with Fractures, James G. Wright, Nancy L. Young
Chapter 8: Fractures of the Forearm, Wrist, and Hand, Martin Dolan, Peter Waters
Chapter 9: Fractures and Dislocations about the Elbow, Neil E. Green, Nate Van Zeeland
Chapter 10: Fractures and Dislocations about the Shoulder, James F. Mooney, III, Lawrence X. Webb
Chapter 11: Fractures of the Spine in Children, Gregory Mencio, Clinton Devin
Chapter 12: Fractures and Dislocations about the Hips and Pelvis, Marc F. Swiontkowski
Chapter 13: Fractures of the Femoral Shaft, Jeffrey Shilt
Chapter 14: Fractures and Dislocations about the Knee, Lewis E. Zionts
Chapter 15: Fractures of the Tibula and Fibula, George H. Thompson, Jochen Son-Hing
Chapter 16: Fractures and Dislocations of the Foot and Ankle, Mohammed J. Al-Sayyad, Alvin H. Crawford, Charles T. Mehlma
Chapter 17: Child Abuse, Jeffrey Shilt, Neil E. Green, Kathryn E. Cramer
Chapter 18: Anesthesia and Analgesia for the Ambulatory Management of Children’s Fractures, Eric C. McCarty, Gregory A. Mencio
Chapter 19: Rehabilitation of the Child with Multiple Injuries, Louise Z. Spierre, Linda J. Michaud, David Pruitt, Charles T. Mehlman
Chapter 20: Sports Injuries (New Chapter), Kevin Shea, Eric Edmonds, Hank Chambers
Dr. Behrens is deceased
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2009
- Published:
- 19th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437721775
About the Author
Neil Green
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Head of Pediatric Orthopaedics, Vanderbilt University, School of Medicine, Nashville, TN
Marc Swiontkowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School; CEO, TRIA Orthopaedic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota