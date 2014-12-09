Skeletal Trauma: Basic Science, Management, and Reconstruction, 2-Volume Set - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781455776283, 9780323294980

Skeletal Trauma: Basic Science, Management, and Reconstruction, 2-Volume Set

5th Edition

Authors: Bruce Browner Jesse Jupiter Christian Krettek Paul Anderson
eBook ISBN: 9780323294980
eBook ISBN: 9780323295703
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455776283
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 9th December 2014
Page Count: 2704
Description

Obtain the best outcomes from the latest techniques with help from a "who's who" of orthopaedic trauma experts. The updated edition of Skeletal Trauma: Basic Science, Management, and Reconstruction is dedicated to conveying today's most comprehensive information on the basic science, diagnosis, and treatment of acute musculoskeletal injuries and post-traumatic reconstructive problems. You'll be equipped with all of the knowledge needed to manage any type of traumatic injury in adults.

"This fifth edition of Skeletal Trauma is an invaluable reference that has been painstakingly prepared to fit the needs of those who treat patients with musculoskeletal trauma...I congratulate the editors and their authors for their unerring success in bringing out the best practices to optimize patient outcomes. This book is an extraordinary accomplishment."
Foreword by: D. C. COVEY, Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of California

Key Features

  • Confidently approach every form of traumatic injury with current coverage of relevant anatomy and biomechanics, mechanisms of injury, diagnostic approaches, treatment options, and associated complications.

Table of Contents

Forward

Section 1: General Principles

1. The History of Fracture Treatment

2. Global Burden of Musculoskeletal Injuries

3. The Challenges of Orthopedic Trauma in the Developing World

4. Biology and Enhancement of Skeletal Repair

5. Biomechanics of Fractures

6. Closed Fracture Management

6A. Introduction

6B. Basic Principles

6C. Scaphoid Fractures

6D. Distal Radius Fractures

6E. Humeral Shaft Fractures

6F. Proximal Humerus Fractures

6G. Ankle Fracture

6H. Tibial Fractures

6I. Fractures of the Femur

7. Principles and Complications of External Skeletal Fixation

8. Principles of Internal Fixation

9. Evaluation and Treatment of the Multi-Injured Trauma Patient

10. Initial Evaluation of the Spine in Trauma Patients

11. Damage Control Orthopaedic Surgery: A Strategy for the Orthopaedic Care of the Critically Injured Patient

12. Disaster Management

13. Occupational Hazards in the Treatment of Orthopaedic Trauma

13A. Optimal and Safe Use of C-Arm X-Ray Fluoroscopy Units

13B. Prevention of Occupationally Acquired Bloodborne Pathogens

14. Medical Management of the Orthopaedic Trauma Patient

14A. Acute Pain Management, Regional Anesthesia Techniques, and Management of Complex Regional Pain Syndrome 

14B. Perioperative Assessment

14C. Management of the Pregnant Woman

14D. Substance Abuse Syndromes: Recognition, Prevention, and Treatment

15. Evaluation and Treatment of Vascular Injuries

16. Compartment Syndromes

17. Open Fractures

18. Soft Tissue Reconstruction

19. Gunshot Wounds and Blast Injuries

20. Pathologic Fractures

21. Osteoporotic Fragility Fractures

22. Surgical Site Infection Prevention

23. Diagnosis and Treatment of Complications

24. Chronic Osteomyelitis

25. Nonunions: Evaluation and Treatment

26. Physical Impairment Ratings for Fractures

27. Outcome Assessment in Orthopaedic Traumatology

28. Professionalism and the Economics of Orthopaedic Trauma Care

29. Psychological, Social, and Functional Manifestations of Orthopaedic Trauma and Traumatic Brain Injury

Section 2: Spine

30. Imaging of Spinal Trauma

31. Pathophysiology and Emergent Treatment of Spinal Cord Injury

32. The Timing of Management of Spinal Cord Injuries

33. Craniocervical Injuries

33A. Occiptal-Cervical Spine Injuries

33B. Atlas Fractures and Atlantoaxial Injuries

33C. C2 Fractures

34. Subaxial Cervical Spine Trauma

35. Thoracolumbar Fractures

35A. Classification

35B. Treatment of Thoracolumbar Burst Fractures

35C. Identification, Classification, Mechanism, and Treatment of Thoracolumbar Fracture-Dislocations

35D. Fractures of the Low Lumbar Fractures

35E. New Concepts in the Management of Thoracolumbar Fractures

36. Fractures in the Anklyosed Spine

37. Osteoporotic Spinal Fractures

38. Avoiding Complications in Spine Trauma Patients

39. Principles of Orthotic Management

Section 3: Pelvis

40. Pelvic Ring Injuries

41. Surgical Treatment of Acetabular Fractures

Section 4: Upper Extremity

42. Fractures and Dislocations of the Hand

43. Fractures and Dislocations of the Carpus

44. Fractures of the Distal Radius

45. Diaphyseal Fractures of the Forearm

46. Trauma to the Adult Elbow and Fractures of the Distal Humerus

46A. Trauma to the Adult Elbow

46B. Fractures of the Distal Humerus

47. Fractures of the Humeral Shaft

48. Proximal Humeral Fractures and Glenohumeral Dislocations

48A. Essential Principles

48B. Proximal Humeral Fractures and Fracture-Dislocations

48C. Glenohumeral Dislocations

48D. Treatment of Fracture Sequelae of the Proximal Humerus

49. Fractures and Dislocations of the Clavicle

50. Scapula and Rib Fractures

50A. Scapula Fractures

50B. Rib Fractures 

51. Replantation

Section 5: Lower Extremity

52. Hip Dislocations

53. Medical Management of the Patient with Hip Fracture

54. Intracapsular Hip Fractures

55. Intertrochanteric Hip Fractures

56. Posttraumatic Reconstruction of the Hip Joint

57. Subtrochanteric Fractures of the Femur

58. Femoral Shaft Fractures

59. Fractures of the Distal Femur

60. Patella Fractures and Extensor Mechanism Injuries

61. Knee Dislocations and Soft Tissue Injuries

62. Tibial Plateau Fractures

63. Malunions and Nonunions about the Knee

64. Tibial Shaft Fractures

65. Fractures of the Tibial Pilon

66. Malleolar Fractures and Soft Tissue Injuries of the Ankle

67. Foot Injuries

68. Posttraumatic Reconstruction of the Foot and Ankle

69. Periprosthetic Fractures of the Lower Extremity

70. Principles of Deformity Correction

71. Limb Salvage and Reconstruction

72. Amputations in Trauma

About the Author

Bruce Browner

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Duke University School of Medicine; Overseas Coordinator, Tanzania Trauma System Project, Durham, North Carolina

Jesse Jupiter

Affiliations and Expertise

Hansjoerg Wyss/AO Professor, Harvard Medical School, Department Of Orthopedic Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Past President, American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, Past President, American Association of Hand Surgery

Christian Krettek

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Hannover Medical School (MHH), Trauma Department, Hannover, Germany

Paul Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin

