Skeletal Trauma: Basic Science, Management, and Reconstruction, 2-Volume Set

Obtain the best outcomes from the latest techniques with help from a "who's who" of orthopaedic trauma experts. The updated edition of Skeletal Trauma: Basic Science, Management, and Reconstruction is dedicated to conveying today's most comprehensive information on the basic science, diagnosis, and treatment of acute musculoskeletal injuries and post-traumatic reconstructive problems. You'll be equipped with all of the knowledge needed to manage any type of traumatic injury in adults.

"This fifth edition of Skeletal Trauma is an invaluable reference that has been painstakingly prepared to fit the needs of those who treat patients with musculoskeletal trauma...I congratulate the editors and their authors for their unerring success in bringing out the best practices to optimize patient outcomes. This book is an extraordinary accomplishment."

Foreword by: D. C. COVEY, Clinical Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of California