Skeletal Trauma (2-Volume) and Green's Skeletal Trauma in Children Package
6th Edition
Table of Contents
- Skeletal Growth, Development, and Healing as Related to Pediatric Trauma
2. Physeal Injuries
3. Casting Techniques
4. Pathologic Fractures in Children
5. The Multiply Injured Child
6. Fractures with Soft Tissue Injuries
7. Complications of Fractures in Children
8. Nerve Injury and Repair in Children
9. Outcomes Assessment in Children with Fractures
10. Fractures of the Spine
11. Fractures and Dislocations About the Hip and Pelvis
12. Fractures of the Femoral Shaft
13. Fractures and Dislocations About the Knee
14. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula
15. Fractures and Dislocations of the Foot and Ankle
16. Fractures and Dislocations About the Shoulder
17. Fractures and Dislocations About the Elbow
18. Fractures and Dislocations of the Forearm, Wrist, and Hand
19. Skeletal Trauma in Young Athletes
20. Nonaccidental Trauma
21. Anesthesia and Analgesia for the Ambulatory Management of Children's Fractures
22. Rehabilitation of the Child with Multiple Injuries
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 26th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323708654
About the Author
Bruce Browner
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Duke University School of Medicine; Overseas Coordinator, Tanzania Trauma System Project, Durham, North Carolina
Jesse Jupiter
Affiliations and Expertise
Hansjoerg Wyss/AO Professor, Harvard Medical School, Department Of Orthopedic Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Past President, American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, Past President, American Association of Hand Surgery
Christian Krettek
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Hannover Medical School (MHH), Trauma Department, Hannover, Germany
Paul Anderson
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin
Gregory Mencio
Affiliations and Expertise
Neil E Green, Professor and Vice Chairman, Vanderbilt Department of Orthopaedics, Chief, Pediatric Orthopaedics, Monroe Carell Jr Childrens’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tennessee
Marc Swiontkowski
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School; CEO, TRIA Orthopaedic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota