Skeletal Trauma (2-Volume) and Green's Skeletal Trauma in Children Package - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323708654

Skeletal Trauma (2-Volume) and Green's Skeletal Trauma in Children Package

6th Edition

Authors: Bruce Browner Jesse Jupiter Christian Krettek Paul Anderson Gregory Mencio Marc Swiontkowski
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708654
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th January 2015
Table of Contents

  1. Skeletal Growth, Development, and Healing as Related to Pediatric Trauma
    2. Physeal Injuries
    3. Casting Techniques
    4. Pathologic Fractures in Children
    5. The Multiply Injured Child
    6. Fractures with Soft Tissue Injuries
    7. Complications of Fractures in Children
    8. Nerve Injury and Repair in Children
    9. Outcomes Assessment in Children with Fractures
    10. Fractures of the Spine
    11. Fractures and Dislocations About the Hip and Pelvis
    12. Fractures of the Femoral Shaft
    13. Fractures and Dislocations About the Knee
    14. Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula
    15. Fractures and Dislocations of the Foot and Ankle
    16. Fractures and Dislocations About the Shoulder
    17. Fractures and Dislocations About the Elbow
    18. Fractures and Dislocations of the Forearm, Wrist, and Hand
    19. Skeletal Trauma in Young Athletes
    20. Nonaccidental Trauma
    21. Anesthesia and Analgesia for the Ambulatory Management of Children's Fractures
    22. Rehabilitation of the Child with Multiple Injuries

English
© Elsevier 2020
Elsevier
9780323708654

Bruce Browner

Bruce Browner: Adjunct Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Duke University School of Medicine; Overseas Coordinator, Tanzania Trauma System Project, Durham, North Carolina

Jesse Jupiter

Jesse Jupiter: Hansjoerg Wyss/AO Professor, Harvard Medical School, Department Of Orthopedic Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Past President, American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, Past President, American Association of Hand Surgery

Christian Krettek

Christian Krettek: Professor and Director, Hannover Medical School (MHH), Trauma Department, Hannover, Germany

Paul Anderson

Paul Anderson: Professor, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin

Gregory Mencio

Gregory Mencio: Neil E Green, Professor and Vice Chairman, Vanderbilt Department of Orthopaedics, Chief, Pediatric Orthopaedics, Monroe Carell Jr Childrens's Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tennessee

Marc Swiontkowski

Marc Swiontkowski: Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School; CEO, TRIA Orthopaedic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

