Skeletal Trauma (2-Volume) and Green's Skeletal Trauma in Children Package

5th Edition

Authors: Bruce Browner Jesse Jupiter Christian Krettek Paul Anderson Gregory Mencio Marc Swiontkowski
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323287753
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th December 2014
Page Count: 3744
Description

Be prepared to treat a wide variety of unique cases with help from the Skeletal Trauma and Green’s Skeletal Trauma in Children Package. Offered as one convenient 3-volume set, it provides you with unparalleled guidance on the basic science, diagnosis, and treatment of acute musculoskeletal injuries and post-traumatic reconstructive problems, as well as the unique aspects of children's fractures in terms of epidemiology, mechanisms, management, and the challenges of treating the skeletally immature patient. This state-of-the-art coverage will ensure you're well equipped to handle any type of trauma situation and provide the best possible outcomes.

Key Features

  • Skeletal Trauma: Basic Science, Management, and Reconstruction, 5th Edition affords access to critical information concerning mass casualty incidents and war injuries. Sixteen active-duty military surgeons and physicians from various branches of the U.S. Military have collaborated with civilian authors to address injuries caused by road traffic, armed conflicts, civil wars, and insurgencies throughout the world. You'll also learn from many brand-new chapters including Principles of Internal Fixation; Gunshot Wounds and Blast Injuries; New Concepts in Management of Thoracolumbar Fractures; Surgical Treatment of Acetabular Fractures; Diaphyseal Fractures of the Forearm; Fractures of the Distal Femur; Tibial Plateau Fractures; and Amputations in Trauma. A fully updated art program features full-color intraoperative images and crisp, new figures, and extensive coverage of post-traumatic reconstruction equips you to handle the most challenging cases of latent or post-operative nonunions, malunions, and more.
  • Green’s Skeletal Trauma in Children, 5th Edition features comprehensive coverage of incidence, mechanisms of injury, classifications, and treatment options and complications for fractures in all of the major anatomical regions. You'll benefit from the masterful guidance of the most trusted global authorities in pediatric musculoskeletal trauma care, and make the best use of the newest techniques by effectively applying problem-focused clinical judgment and state-of-the art treatment options found in this reference.
  • Expert Consult eBook version included with purchase. This enhanced eBook experience allows you to search all of the text, figures, references, and videos from the book on a variety of devices.

About the Author

Bruce Browner

Affiliations and Expertise

Adjunct Professor, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, Duke University School of Medicine; Overseas Coordinator, Tanzania Trauma System Project, Durham, North Carolina

Jesse Jupiter

Affiliations and Expertise

Hansjoerg Wyss/AO Professor, Harvard Medical School, Department Of Orthopedic Surgery, Massachusetts General Hospital, Past President, American Shoulder and Elbow Surgeons, Past President, American Association of Hand Surgery

Christian Krettek

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director, Hannover Medical School (MHH), Trauma Department, Hannover, Germany

Paul Anderson

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Orthopedics and Rehabilitation, University of Wisconsin, Madison, Wisconsin

Gregory Mencio

Affiliations and Expertise

Neil E Green, Professor and Vice Chairman, Vanderbilt Department of Orthopaedics, Chief, Pediatric Orthopaedics, Monroe Carell Jr Childrens’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, Nashville, Tennessee

Marc Swiontkowski

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery, University of Minnesota Medical School; CEO, TRIA Orthopaedic Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

