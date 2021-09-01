COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Skeletal Metastatology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128228982

Skeletal Metastatology

1st Edition

Scientific Principles and Advanced Clinical Care

Editors: Francis Lee Jack Jennings
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128228982
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2021
Page Count: 300
Description

Skeletal Metastatology: Scientific Principles and Advanced Care provides the reader critical medical knowledge and surgical skills for the management of metastatic cancers to bone and pathological fractures. This multidisciplinary approach covers the following subspecialty areas of epidemiology, molecular biology, biomechanics, imaging, radiation, computer science, interventional radiology, nutrition, pain, alternative medicine, and physiatry. 

Each chapter presents essential clinical cases and tables to guide the reader, using the foundations of research to bridge the gap into clinical practice. Written by world-class international authors for orthopaedic surgeons and musculoskeletal oncologists. 

Key Features

  • A multidisciplinary approach providing the reader indicators for surgical treatment versus non-surgical options in a single source
  • Covers epidemiology and survival, emerging technologies, predicting fracture risk, non-operative care, intervention oncology and orthopedic oncology
  • Each chapter contains essential clinical cases and tables

Readership

Orthopaedic Surgeons, Orthopaedic Researchers, Medical Oncology, Interventional Radiology. Medical Students

Table of Contents

Introduction

I.  Introduction
Skeletal Metastatology

II.  Epidemiology and Survival
Health Care Burden
Primary Cancers
Prediction of Life Span
Survival following Skeletal Metastases and Stabilization
Survival Biomarkers
Machine Learning Cancer Survival Prediction

III.  Translational Science & Emergining Technologies
Biology
Pharmacology
Biomechanics
Imaging
Surgical Navigation
3D Printing
Pathology

IV.   Predicting Fracture Risk
Plain Radiographs
CT
Others

V.  Non-Operative Care and Issues
Medical Care
Pharmacologic Treatment
Radiation
Pain Management
Physiatry Care
Anesthesia
Alternative Care 

VI.  Interventional Oncology
Ablation 
RFA
Microwave
Cryo
Laser
3D Printing
Embolization
Cementoplasty
Mesh Augmentation
AORIF Procedure

VII. Orthopaedic Oncology
Femur, Femoral
Head and Neck
Femur, Femoral Shaft
Femur, Distal Periarticular Region
Knee
Tibia and Ankle
Pelvis
Sacroiliac Joint
Spine and Sacrum
Shoulder 
Humerus and Elbow
Forearm and Hand
Complications

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2022
Published:
1st September 2021
Imprint:
Academic Press
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128228982

About the Editors

Francis Lee

Dr. Lee, MD, PhD is an orthopaedic oncologist, at Yale School of Medicine, who has been an organizer for the annual symposium on metastatic cancers and pathological fractures at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeon from 2018-2020. This symposium was attended by 400 orthopaedic surgeons with great feedback. In addition, Dr. Lee has developed new minimally invasive combinatorial interventional oncology + orthopaedic surgery. Dr. Lee has been presenting his work at the Interventional Radiology Meeting. Furthermore, Dr. Lee is a very rare surgeon whose academic research programs on bone repair and cancer-induced bone loss are funded by National Cancer Institute and National Institute of Health Arthritis, Musculoskeletal, and Skin Disorders. As a multi-faceted surgeon scientist, Dr. Lee can recruit many high-profile contributors for Epidemiology, Biology, Biomechanics, Pharmacology, Pathology, Radiation Oncology, Interventional Radiology, Orthopaedic Oncologists, Pain Specialists, and Neuro Surgeons.

Affiliations and Expertise

Orthopaedic Oncologist, Yale School of Medicine, USA

Jack Jennings

Jack J. Jennings MD, PhD, Associate Professor and Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology in the Department of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine, MO, USA.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology, Department of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, MO, USA

Ratings and Reviews

