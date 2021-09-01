Skeletal Metastatology
1st Edition
Scientific Principles and Advanced Clinical Care
Skeletal Metastatology: Scientific Principles and Advanced Care provides the reader critical medical knowledge and surgical skills for the management of metastatic cancers to bone and pathological fractures. This multidisciplinary approach covers the following subspecialty areas of epidemiology, molecular biology, biomechanics, imaging, radiation, computer science, interventional radiology, nutrition, pain, alternative medicine, and physiatry.
Each chapter presents essential clinical cases and tables to guide the reader, using the foundations of research to bridge the gap into clinical practice. Written by world-class international authors for orthopaedic surgeons and musculoskeletal oncologists.
- A multidisciplinary approach providing the reader indicators for surgical treatment versus non-surgical options in a single source
- Covers epidemiology and survival, emerging technologies, predicting fracture risk, non-operative care, intervention oncology and orthopedic oncology
- Each chapter contains essential clinical cases and tables
Orthopaedic Surgeons, Orthopaedic Researchers, Medical Oncology, Interventional Radiology. Medical Students
Table of Contents
Introduction
I. Introduction
Skeletal Metastatology
II. Epidemiology and Survival
Health Care Burden
Primary Cancers
Prediction of Life Span
Survival following Skeletal Metastases and Stabilization
Survival Biomarkers
Machine Learning Cancer Survival Prediction
III. Translational Science & Emergining Technologies
Biology
Pharmacology
Biomechanics
Imaging
Surgical Navigation
3D Printing
Pathology
IV. Predicting Fracture Risk
Plain Radiographs
CT
Others
V. Non-Operative Care and Issues
Medical Care
Pharmacologic Treatment
Radiation
Pain Management
Physiatry Care
Anesthesia
Alternative Care
VI. Interventional Oncology
Ablation
RFA
Microwave
Cryo
Laser
3D Printing
Embolization
Cementoplasty
Mesh Augmentation
AORIF Procedure
VII. Orthopaedic Oncology
Femur, Femoral
Head and Neck
Femur, Femoral Shaft
Femur, Distal Periarticular Region
Knee
Tibia and Ankle
Pelvis
Sacroiliac Joint
Spine and Sacrum
Shoulder
Humerus and Elbow
Forearm and Hand
Complications
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2022
- Published:
- 1st September 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128228982
Francis Lee
Dr. Lee, MD, PhD is an orthopaedic oncologist, at Yale School of Medicine, who has been an organizer for the annual symposium on metastatic cancers and pathological fractures at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeon from 2018-2020. This symposium was attended by 400 orthopaedic surgeons with great feedback. In addition, Dr. Lee has developed new minimally invasive combinatorial interventional oncology + orthopaedic surgery. Dr. Lee has been presenting his work at the Interventional Radiology Meeting. Furthermore, Dr. Lee is a very rare surgeon whose academic research programs on bone repair and cancer-induced bone loss are funded by National Cancer Institute and National Institute of Health Arthritis, Musculoskeletal, and Skin Disorders. As a multi-faceted surgeon scientist, Dr. Lee can recruit many high-profile contributors for Epidemiology, Biology, Biomechanics, Pharmacology, Pathology, Radiation Oncology, Interventional Radiology, Orthopaedic Oncologists, Pain Specialists, and Neuro Surgeons.
Affiliations and Expertise
Orthopaedic Oncologist, Yale School of Medicine, USA
Jack Jennings
Jack J. Jennings MD, PhD, Associate Professor and Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology in the Department of Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine, MO, USA.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Chief of Musculoskeletal Radiology, Department of Radiology, Washington University School of Medicine, MO, USA
