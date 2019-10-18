Sjogren's Syndrome
1st Edition
A Clinical Handbook
Authors: Frederick Vivino
Written by leaders in the field and edited by Dr. Frederick Vivino, this concise, practical resource provides best practices for the diagnosis and treatment of Sjogren’s Syndrome. It offers a concise overview of this complex autoimmune disease, including information on specific clinical settings, childhood Sjogren’s, extra-oral and extra-ocular manifestations, vaccine safety, complementary and alternative medicine, and much more.
- Sjögren’s Syndrome: Past, Present and Future
2. Diagnosis and Evaluation of Sjögren’s Syndrome
3. Oral Manifestations and Management in Sjögren’s Syndrome
4. Diagnosis and Management of Sjögren's Syndrome Related Dry Eye
5. Approach to Children with Sjögren's
6. Extraglandular Abnormalities in Sjögren’s Syndrome
7. Vasculitis in Sjögren’s Syndrome
8. Lymphoproliferative Disease in Sjögren’s Syndrome
9: Sjögren's Syndrome: Peripheral and Autonomic Nervous System Involvement
10. Diagnosis and Management of Central Nervous System in Sjögren’s Syndrome
11. Treatment of Sjögren’s Syndrome Internal Organ Manifestations and Constitutional Symptoms
12. Integrative Rheumatology: Complementary and Alternative Medicine for the Management of Sjögren's Syndrome
13. Perioperative Management of Patients with Sjögren’s Syndrome
14. Utility and Safety of Vaccines in Sjogren’s
15. The Cost of Sjögren’s and the Value of Patient Resources and Support in Management
