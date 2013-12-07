Sjogren’s Syndrome, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America, Volume 26-1

Editor Michael Brennan highlights important areas in Sjogren’s Syndrome for all oral and maxillofacial surgeons. Topics include diagnosis and the ACR classification criteria, epidemiology and pathophysiology, salivary gland dysfunction and xerostomia, salivary gland disease: sialadenitis to lymphoma, extraglandular manifesations, oral complications, management of xerostomia, parotidectomy in Sjogren’s Syndrome, support network for Sjogren’s Syndrome patients, and much more!