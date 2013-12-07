Sjogren’s Syndrome, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Clinics of North America, Volume 26-1
1st Edition
Authors: Michael Brennan
eBook ISBN: 9780323266734
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323266727
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 7th December 2013
Description
Editor Michael Brennan highlights important areas in Sjogren’s Syndrome for all oral and maxillofacial surgeons. Topics include diagnosis and the ACR classification criteria, epidemiology and pathophysiology, salivary gland dysfunction and xerostomia, salivary gland disease: sialadenitis to lymphoma, extraglandular manifesations, oral complications, management of xerostomia, parotidectomy in Sjogren’s Syndrome, support network for Sjogren’s Syndrome patients, and much more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 7th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323266734
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323266727
About the Authors
Michael Brennan Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Carolinas Medical Center, Charlotte, NC
