Size Effects in Thin Films, Volume 2

Table of Contents



Scope and Approach

Chapter 1. Size Effects in Electrical Conductivity

1. Preliminary

1.1. Bulk Conductivity in the Free-Electron Model

1.2. Boltzmann Equation for Charge Transport. The Cottey Procedure

1.3. Types of Electronic Scattering

2. Models for Electronic Scattering at External Surfaces

2.1. The F.S. Model for Metal Films

2.2. Alternative Classical Models for Metal Films

2.3. Double-Layer Models

2.4. Sophisticated Models

2.5. Surface-Roughness Models

2.6. Special Cases

2.7. Experimental Determination of F.S. Parameters; Interpretation of Experiments

3. Models for Total Metal Films Conductivity

3.1. Mathematical Descriptions of Scattering at Grain Boundaries

3.2. Implementing the M.S. Model

3.3. Unidimensional Statistical Models

3.4. Bi-Dimensional Model for Monocrystalline Metal Film Conductivity

3.5. Three-Dimensional Model for Polycrystalline Metal Film Conductivity

3.6. Procedures for Calculating the Temperature Coefficient of Resistivity of Metal Films

3.7. Size Effects in Polycrystalline Metal Film t.c.r.

3.8. Size Effects in Monocrystalline Metal Film t.c.r.

3.9. Corrections in t.c.r.

3.10. Size Effects in the Product Resistivity x t.c.r. of Metal Films

3.11. Electrical Conductivity of Thin Semi-Metal and Semiconductor Films Under Quantum Size Effects Conditions

References Chapter 1

Chapter 2. Size Effects in Galvanomagnetic Properties

1. Theoretical Framework

1.1. Boltzmann Transport Equations in Presence of Both E and B, B//,B⊥

1.2. Hall Coefficient, Mobility, Magnetoresistance

2. Effects of Surface Scattering

2.1. Solution for Boltzmann Equation; Transverse Magnetic Field

2.2. Solution for Boltzmann Equation; Longitudinal Magnetic Field

2.3. The Hall Coefficient RH

2.4. The Magnetoresistance

2.5. Sophisticated Models for Galvanomagnetic Effects

3. Effects of Surface and Grain Boundary Scatterings

3.1. Limitation of the M.S. Model

3.2. Size Effects in the Longitudinal Magnetoresistance

3.3. Size Effects in the Transverse Galvanomagnetic Coefficients

3.4. Correlated Size Effects in Electrical Conductivity and Galvano-Magnetic Properties

4. Quantum Size Effects in a Transverse Quantizing Magnetic Field

5. Hall Effects in Thin Ferromagnetic Films

6. Effects of Electronic Scatterings on the Mobility and Hall Coefficient of Thin Semiconductor Films

References Chapter 2

Chapter 3. Size Effects in Thermal Properties

1. Thermoelectric Effects

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Mathematical Basis

1.3. General Expressions for the T.E.P.

1.4. Effect of Surface Scattering on T.E.P.

1.5. Effects of Surface and Grain Boundary Scattering

2. Thermal Conductivity

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Theoretical

2.3. Experimental Procedures

2.4. Comparison with Experimental Data

References Chapter 3

Chapter 4. Size Effects in Mechanical and Electromechanical Properties

1. Introduction

2. Strain Coefficients

2.1. Theoretical Framework

2.2. Strain Variations of Electrical Parameters

2.3. Strain Coefficients in Polycrystalline and Monocrystalline Metal Films

2.4. Thermal Strains and Mechanical Strains

3. Practical Features

3.1. The Case of Metals Other than Noble Metals

3.2. Internal Stresses; Stress Relaxation

3.3. Thin Film Strain Gauge

References Chapter 4

Author Index : Chapter 1

Chapter 2

Chapter 3

Chapter 4

Subject Index

Symbol Index

Subscripts

Units and Constants and Usual Laws