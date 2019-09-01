Size Effects in Plasticity
1st Edition
From Macro to Nano
Description
Size Effects in Plasticity: From Macro to Nano provides concise explanations of all available methods in this area, from atomistic simulation, to non-local continuum models to capture size effects. It then compares their applicability to a wide range of research scenarios. This essential guide addresses basic principles, numerical issues and computation, applications and provides code which readers can use in their own modeling projects. Researchers in the fields of computational mechanics, materials science and engineering will find this to be an ideal resource when they address the size effects observed in deformation mechanisms and strengths of various materials.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive reference on the field of size effects and a review of mechanics of materials research in all scales
- Explains all major methods of size effects simulation, including non-local continuum models, non-local crystal plasticity, discrete dislocation methods and molecular dynamics
- Includes source codes that readers can use in their own projects
Readership
Researchers and postgraduate students involved with the mechanics of materials (primarily those with mech eng backgrounds, but there will be some interest from materials science too). Also researchers in industry working on microstructure optimization
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Size effects in materials
2. Nonlocal continuum plasticity
3. Nonlocal crystal plasticity
4. Discrete dislocation dynamics
5. Molecular dynamics
6. Future evolution: Multiscale modeling framework to develop a physically based nonlocal plasticity model for crystalline materials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128122365
About the Author
George Voyiadjis
Dr. Voyiadjis is a Member of the European Academy of Sciences, and Foreign Member of both the Polish Academy of Sciences, and the National Academy of Engineering of Korea. George Z. Voyiadjis is the Boyd Professor at the Louisiana State University, in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. This is the highest professorial rank awarded by the Louisiana State University System. He is also the holder of the Freeport-MacMoRan Endowed Chair in Engineering. He joined the faculty of Louisiana State University in 1980. He is currently the Chair of the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. He holds this position since February of 2001. He also served from 1992 to 1994 as the Acting Associate Dean of the Graduate School. He currently also serves since 2012 as the Director of the Louisiana State University Center for GeoInformatics (LSU C4G; http://c4gnet.lsu.edu/c4g/ ). Voyiadjis’ primary research interest is in plasticity and damage mechanics of metals, metal matrix composites, polymers and ceramics with emphasis on the theoretical modeling, numerical simulation of material behavior, and experimental correlation. Research activities of particular interest encompass macro-mechanical and micro-mechanical constitutive modeling, experimental procedures for quantification of crack densities, inelastic behavior, thermal effects, interfaces, damage, failure, fracture, impact, and numerical modeling. Dr. Voyiadjis’ research has been performed on developing numerical models that aim at simulating the damage and dynamic failure response of advanced engineering materials and structures under high-speed impact loading conditions. This work will guide the development of design criteria and fabrication processes of high performance materials and structures under severe loading conditions. Emphasis is placed on survivability area that aims to develop and field a contingency armor that is thin and lightweight, but with a very high level of an overpressure protection system that provides low penetration depths. The formation of cracks and voids in the adiabatic shear bands, which are the precursors to fracture, are mainly investigated. He has two patents, over 332 refereed journal articles and 19 books (11 as editor) to his credit. He gave over 400 presentations as plenary, keynote and invited speaker as well as other talks. Over sixty two graduate students (37 Ph. D.) completed their degrees under his direction. He has also supervised numerous postdoctoral associates. Voyiadjis has been extremely successful in securing more than $30.0 million in research funds as a principal investigator/investigator from the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, the Department of Transportation, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and major companies such as IBM and Martin Marietta.
Affiliations and Expertise
Boyd Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Louisiana State University
Mohammadreza Yaghoobi
Mohammadreza Yaghoobi is a research faculty in the Material Science and Engineering Department at University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. His primary research interest is in multiscale computational plasticity and damage mechanics of crystalline materials, composites, and ceramics with emphasis on the theoretical modeling, numerical simulation of material behavior, and experimental correlation. Research activities of particular interest includes modelling at different length scales including atomistic simulation, crystal plasticity finite element method, and local and nonlocal continuum plasticity. Central to his research is serving as a lead developer of PRISMS-Plasticity software, which is an open-source parallel 3-D crystal plasticity and continuum plasticity finite element code.
Affiliations and Expertise
Researcher, Civil Engineering Department, Louisiana State University