Six Sigma Quality for Business and Manufacture
1st Edition
Description
Six Sigma is Business and Industry's newest recognized quality program. This text provides information and instructions for new and current quality professionals in order to help employ methods to attain Six Sigma defect quality assurance within their company.
All areas of business and manufacture are covered. Detailed checklists, questionnaires and forms assist personnel in developing their own programs to 'prevent' problems from occurring and to solve new and long-term problems in services and manufacturing. Examples and formulae are provided for use to determine if, when and then how much a process may be adjusted for reaching higher quality assurance levels. Knowledgeable readers will be able to use this comprehensive text immediately in the workplace.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2002
- Published:
- 25th October 2002
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080541259
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444510471
About the Author
Joseph Gordon
Reviews
@qu: "The book comprises eight chapters supported with 89 figures and 29 tables. The 7-page content lists in detail what is covered in each chapter. The 34-page glossary defines all the terminology used in the book. The book is easy to read and covers concisely the theme of Six Sigma. Some of the chapters contain mathematical formulae that may act as a turn-off for some readers. Yet, this book is very useful not only for readers interested in SS, but for those interested in the field of quality management." @source: THE TQM MAGAZINE. Vol. 18, No. 4; 2006, K. Narasimhan, Learning and Teaching Fellow, Bolton Institute, UK