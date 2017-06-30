Sittig's Handbook of Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals and Carcinogens
7th Edition
Description
Sittig's Handbook of Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals and Carcinogens, Seventh Edition, has proven to be a reliable, accessible, must-have reference on hazardous materials for over thirty years. This updated and revised seventh edition is the most comprehensive listing of the hazardous chemicals commonly used, transported, and regulated in industry and the workplace.
Information is the most vital resource anyone can have when dealing with potential hazardous substance accidents, spillages, fires, or acts of terror. It is also essential for the safe day-to-day operation of chemical processes and environmental protection. Sittig's Handbook provides extensive data for over 2,200 chemicals in a uniform format, enabling fast and accurate decisions in any situation.
The chemicals are presented alphabetically and classified as a carcinogen, hazardous substance, hazardous waste, or toxic pollutant. This new edition contains expanded and reviewed information for each chemical listed (including chemicals classified as WMD) and has been updated to keep pace with world events, standards, and regulations. This seventh edition includes over 100 new records, and every single record has been checked and updated as necessary.
Key Features
- Enables readers to quickly and reliably find the chemical they are looking for, with a full range of synonyms for each chemical, including trade names and CAS index
- Features relevant data for the US and EU included throughout, along with the essential chemical hazard information applicable worldwide
- Provides a trusted source of information for first-line responders (emergency services), industry, logistics companies, scientists, and environmental protection organizations
- Contains expanded information for each chemical listed (including chemicals classified as WMD) and has been updated to keep pace with world events, standards, and regulations
Readership
First-response personnel including disaster control specialists and planners and firefighters; safety and environmental health professionals, including industrial hygienists, safety managers, environmental specialists, safety engineers, loss control specialists, toxicologists, chemical manufacturers and distributors; waste disposal specialists; health care professionals such as industrial nurses and physicians
Table of Contents
Key to Abbreviations, Symbols, and Acronyms
Chemicals A to Z
General Guide to Chemical Resistant Gloves
Bibliography
Appendix 1: Oxidizing Materials
Appendix 2: Carcinogens
Appendix 3: Glossary
Appendix 4: European/international Hazard codes, Risk Phrases, and Safety Phrases
Appendix 5: Synonym and Trade Name Index-Cross Index
Appendix 6: CAS Number-Cross Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 3564
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2017
- Published:
- 30th June 2017
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- Book ISBN:
- 9780323389686
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323389693
About the Author
Richard Pohanish
Richard P. Pohanish is the author or co-author of more than twenty books in the environmental health, safety, chemistry, and engineering fields. Active in the information and publishing business for almost half a century, Mr Pohanish is president and publisher of Chem-Data Systems and author of Sittig's Handbook of Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals and Carcinogens.
Affiliations and Expertise
Richard P. Pohanish is president and publisher of Chem-Data Systems and author of Sittig's Handbook of Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals and Carcinogens.