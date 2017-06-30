Sittig's Handbook of Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals and Carcinogens, Seventh Edition, has proven to be a reliable, accessible, must-have reference on hazardous materials for over thirty years. This updated and revised seventh edition is the most comprehensive listing of the hazardous chemicals commonly used, transported, and regulated in industry and the workplace.

Information is the most vital resource anyone can have when dealing with potential hazardous substance accidents, spillages, fires, or acts of terror. It is also essential for the safe day-to-day operation of chemical processes and environmental protection. Sittig's Handbook provides extensive data for over 2,200 chemicals in a uniform format, enabling fast and accurate decisions in any situation.

The chemicals are presented alphabetically and classified as a carcinogen, hazardous substance, hazardous waste, or toxic pollutant. This new edition contains expanded and reviewed information for each chemical listed (including chemicals classified as WMD) and has been updated to keep pace with world events, standards, and regulations. This seventh edition includes over 100 new records, and every single record has been checked and updated as necessary.