Sittig's Handbook of Pesticides and Agricultural Chemicals

This reference handbook provides fully updated chemical, regulatory, health, and safety information on nearly 800 pesticides and other agricultural chemicals. The clear, consistent and comprehensive presentation of information makes Sittig's an essential reference for a wide audience including first responders, environmental and industrial health/safety professionals, the food industry, the agricultural sector and toxicologists.

Detailed profiles are provided for each substance listed, including: usage; crop-specific residue limits; hazard ratings for long-term human toxicity; and endocrine disruptor and reproductive toxicity information. Every chemical profile contains references and web links to source information from the EPA, OSHA, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other important advisory and lawmaking bodies.

This work is focused on regulated chemicals. The substances covered include pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides and related agricultural chemicals used on foods grown and produced for both human and animal consumption. These products are organized with common names, chemical synonyms, trade names, chemical formulae, US EPA pesticide codes, EU regulations including Hazard Symbol and Risk Phrases, EINECS, RTECS, CAS, and other unique identifiers so that all who may have contact with, or interest in them can find needed information quickly.