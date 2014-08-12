Sittig's Handbook of Pesticides and Agricultural Chemicals
2nd Edition
This reference handbook provides fully updated chemical, regulatory, health, and safety information on nearly 800 pesticides and other agricultural chemicals. The clear, consistent and comprehensive presentation of information makes Sittig's an essential reference for a wide audience including first responders, environmental and industrial health/safety professionals, the food industry, the agricultural sector and toxicologists.
Detailed profiles are provided for each substance listed, including: usage; crop-specific residue limits; hazard ratings for long-term human toxicity; and endocrine disruptor and reproductive toxicity information. Every chemical profile contains references and web links to source information from the EPA, OSHA, the World Health Organization (WHO), and other important advisory and lawmaking bodies.
This work is focused on regulated chemicals. The substances covered include pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides and related agricultural chemicals used on foods grown and produced for both human and animal consumption. These products are organized with common names, chemical synonyms, trade names, chemical formulae, US EPA pesticide codes, EU regulations including Hazard Symbol and Risk Phrases, EINECS, RTECS, CAS, and other unique identifiers so that all who may have contact with, or interest in them can find needed information quickly.
- A comprehensive reference for the agricultural sector, food industry, agrochemical manufacturing and distribution sector, and first responders
- Brings together a wealth of hazard and response, regulatory and toxicological information in one convenient go-to handbook
- Covers US, EU and worldwide regulatory requirements
Environmental and industrial health/safety professionals, food industry (e.g. inspectors, quality assurance), agricultural sector, agrochemical manufacturing and distribution companies,emergency services / first responders, toxicologists
- Notice to be Read by All Users of this Publication
- Dedication
- About the Editor
- Preface to the Second Edition
- Introduction
- Key to Abbreviations, Symbols, and Acronyms
- A
- Abamectin A:0010
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Acephate A:0080
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Acetamiprid A:0145
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Acetic acid A:0160
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Acetochlor A:0175
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Acifluorfen A:0360
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Alachlor A:0480
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Aldicarb A:0490
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Aldoxycarb A:0505
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Allethrin A:0520
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Aluminum phosphide A:0710
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ametryn A:0740
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Aminocyclopyrachlor A:0745
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Aminopyralid A:0747
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Amitraz A:0940
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Amitrole A:0945
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Anthraquinone A:1390
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Antimycin A A:1490
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Atrazine A:1610
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Auramine A:1620
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Azadirachtin A:1625
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Azinphos-methyl A:1650
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Azoxystrobin A:1680
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- B
- Benfluralin B:0224
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Benomyl B:0230
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Bensulide B:0238
- Bentazon B:0240
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- N-Benzaldenine B:0255
- Benzoic acid B:0370
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Bifenox B:0472
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Bifenthrin B:0474
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Bitertanol B:0555
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Bromacil B:0640
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Bromadiolone B:0650
- Bromoxynil B:0735
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Bromoxynil octanoate B:0736
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Brucine B:0740
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Buprofezin B:0745
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Butachlor B:0757
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Butralin B:0805
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Butylate B:0860
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- C
- Captafol C:0400
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Captan C:0410
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Carbaryl C:0430
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Carbendazim C:0434
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Carbofuran C:0440
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Carboxin C:0540
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Cartap hydrochloride C:0555
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chloramben C:0600
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chlordane C:0630
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chlorethoxyfos C:0645
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chlorfenapyr C:0648
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chlorimuron-ethyl C:0658
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chlormequat chloride C:0710
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chloroneb C:0915
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chlorophacinone C:0940
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chloropicrin C:0980
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chlorothalonil C:1040
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chloroxylenol C:1064
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chlorpropham C:1068
- References
- Chlorpyrifos C:1070
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chlorpyrifos-methyl C:1073
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Chlorsulfuron C:1077
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Cholecalciferol C:1086
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Cinnamaldehyde C:1258
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Clethodim C:1263
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Clofentezine C:1265
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Clomazone C:1266
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Clonitralid C:1268
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Clopyralid C:1274
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Copper naphthenate C:1385
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Copper oxychloride C:1388
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Copper sulfate C:1390
- Coumaphos C:1420
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Coumatetralyl C:1430
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Crotoxyphos C:1485
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Crufomate C:1490
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Cyanamide C:1570
- References
- Cyanazine C:1580
- References
- Cycloate C:1668
- References
- Cycloheximide C:1730
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Cyfluthrin C:1806
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- lambda-Cyhalothrin C:1808
- References
- Cymoxanil C:1820
- References
- Cypermethrin C:1830
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- alpha-Cypermethrin C:1831
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Cyproconazole C:1850
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Cyprodinil C:1860
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Cyromazine C:1870
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- D
- 2,4-D acid, salts & esters D:0100
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Daminozide D:0120
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dazomet D:0132
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- 2,4-DB D:0133
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- DCPA D:0136
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- DDT D:0140
- Decanoic acid D:0164
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Deltamethrin D:0167
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Demeton D:0170
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Desmedipham D:0185
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- 2,4-DES-sodium D:0190
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dialifor D:0210
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diallate D:0220
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diatomaceous earth D:0260
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diazinon D:0280
- Dibromochloropropane D:0360
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- 1,2-Dibromo-2,4-dicyanobutane D:0363
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dicamba D:0420
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dichlobenil D:0423
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dichlone D:0425
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dichloran D:0427
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- para-Dichlorobenzene D:0465
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dichloroisocyanuric acid D:0555
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dichlorophene D:0585
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- 1,3-Dichloropropene D:0660
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dichlorvos D:0690
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diclofop D:0694
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diclofop-methyl D:0695
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dicofol D:0700
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dicrotophos D:0710
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Didecyldimethylammonium chloride D:0745
- Dieldrin D:0750
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Difenacoum D:0932
- Difenoconazole D:0734
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Difethialone D:0934
- Diflubenzuron D:0938
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diflufenican D:0939
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dimethenamid D:1033
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dimethipin D:1036
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dimethoate D:1040
- Dimethomorph D:1045
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dimetilan D:1300
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dinex D:1315
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dinitro-o-cresol & salts D:1340
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dinocap D:1375
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dinoseb D:1380
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dinotefuran D:1385
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dinoterb D:1390
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dipentene D:1440
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diphacinone D:1450
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diphenamid D:1460
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diphenylamine D:1470
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diquat D:1540
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Disulfoton D:1580
- Dithianon D:1685
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Diuron D:1610
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dodecylbenzenesulfonic acid D:1630
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dodemorph acetate D:1650
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Dodine D:1655
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- DSMA D:1670
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- E
- Endosulfan E:0100
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Endothall E:0110
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Endrin E:0140
- EPN E:0170
- EPTC E:0185
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Esfenvalerate E:0207
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ethalfluralin E:0225
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ethametsulfuron-methyl E:0228
- Ethephon E:0245
- Ethion E:0260
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ethofumesate E:0265
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ethoprophos E:0270
- Ethoxyquin E:0295
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ethylene dibromide E:0580
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ethylene dichloride E:0590
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ethylene oxide E:0660
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ethyl formate E:0690
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Etofenprox E:0835
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Etridiazole E:0848
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- F
- Famoxadone F:0025
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fenamiphos F:0050
- Fenbutatin oxide F:0085
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fenhexamid F:0075
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fenitrothion F:0100
- Fenoxaprop-ethyl F:0105
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fenoxycarb F:0107
- Fenpyroximate F:0109
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fenthion F:0120
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fenvalerate F:0128
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ferbam F:0130
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ferric sulfate F:0180
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fipronil F:0243
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fluazifop-butyl F:0244
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fluazinam F:0245
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fluchloralin F:0246
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Flucythrinate F:0248
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Flumetralin F:0253
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fluometuron F:0270
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fluopicolide F:0275
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fluridone F:0393
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fluroxypyr F:0395
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fluvalinate F:0398
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fomesafen F:0399
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fonofos F:0400
- Foramsulfuron F:0403
- Forchlorfenuron F:0405
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Formaldehyde F:0410
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Formetanate hydrochloride F:0440
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Formothion F:0460
- Fosetyl-Al F:0468
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fosthiazate F:0479
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Fuberidazole F:0480
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- G
- Gibberellic acid G:0121
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Glufosinate-ammonium G:0135
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Glutaraldehyde G:0140
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Glyphosate G:0180
- Glyphosate isopropylamine G:0180
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- H
- Heptachlor H:0140
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Hexachlorobenzene H:0190
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Hexaflumuron H:0248
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Hexazinone H:0320
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Hexythiazox H:0355
- Hydramethylnon H:0365
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- I
- Imazalil I:0075
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Imazethabenz-methyl I:0078
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Imazapyr I:0080
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Imazaquin I:0084
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Imazethapyr I:0090
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Imidacloprid I:0092
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Indole-3-butyric acid I:0125
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Iprodione I:0185
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Isobenzan I:0250
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Isofenphos I:0345
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Isoproturon I:0525
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Isoxaben I:0530
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Isoxaflutole I:0560
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- K
- Kinetin K:0120
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- L
- Lactofen L:0050
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Lenacil L:0235
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Lindane L:0260
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Linuron L:0265
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- M
- Malathion M:0190
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Maleic hydrazide M:0220
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Mancozeb M:0235
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Maneb M:0240
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- MCPA M:0290
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- MCPB M:0292
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- (MCPP) Mecoprop M:0295
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Mefluidide M:0307
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Mepiquat chloride M:0336
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Metalaxyl M:0475
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Metaldehyde M:0480
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Metamitron M:0485
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Methamidophos M:0520
- Metham-sodium M:0536
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Methidathion M:0540
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Methiocarb M:0550
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Methomyl M:0560
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Methoprene M:0565
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Methoxychlor M:0580
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Methoxyfenozide M:0603
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Methyl bromide M:0720
- Methyl parathion M:1070
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Metiram M:1306
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Metobromuron M:1308
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Metolachlor M:1310
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Metolcarb M:1320
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Metribuzin M:1330
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Metsulfuron-methyl M:1345
- Mevinphos M:1350
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Mexacarbate M:1360
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Molinate M:1405
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Myclobutanil M:1470
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- N
- Nabam N:0050
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Naled N:0100
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- 1-Naphthaleneacetamide N:0105
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- 1-Naphthaleneacetic acid N:0108
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Napropamide N:0173
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Naptalam N:0175
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Nicosulfuron N:0295
- Nicotine N:0300
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Nicotine sulfate N:0310
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Norflurazon N:07100
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- O
- Oryzalin O:0138
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Oxadiazon O:0154
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Oxamyl O:0170
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Oxycarboxin O:0175
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Oxyfluorfen O:0205
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- P
- Paclobutrazol P:0025
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Paraquat P:0150
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Parathion-ethyl P:0170
- Pelargonic acid P:0184
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Penconazole P:0186
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pencycuron P:0187
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pendimethalin P:0188
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pentachlorophenol P:0240
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Peracetic acid P:0290
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Phenmedipham P:0335
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- d-Phenothrin P:0364
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- o-Phenylphenol P:0470
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Phorate P:0520
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Phosmet P:0560
- Phosphine P:0580
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Picloram P:0710
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Piperonyl butoxide P:0775
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pirimicarb P:0785
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pirimiphos-methyl P:0791
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Primisulfuron-methyl P:1015
- Prochloraz P:1022
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Profenofos P:1025
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Prohexadione-calcium P:1028
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Prometon P:1034
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Prometryn P:1036
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pronamide P:1040
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Propachlor P:1045
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Propamocarb hydrochloride P:1055
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Propanil P:1080
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Propargite P:1085
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Propazine P:1110
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Propetamphos P:1115
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Propiconazole P:1125
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Propineb P:1128
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Propoxur P:1180
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Prosulfuron P:1185
- Pymetrozine P:1325
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pyrazon P:1328
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pyrethrins P:1340
- Pyridaben P:1342
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pyridate P:1344
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pyrimethanil P:1348
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Pyriproxyfen P:1360
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Q
- Quintozene Q:0110
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Quizalofop-ethyl Q:0130
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- R
- Resmethrin R:0105
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Rimsulfuron R:0135
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Rotenone R:0150
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- S
- Sethoxydim S:0205
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Siduron S:0208
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Simazine S:0310
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sodium aluminum fluoride S:0350
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sodium cacodylate S:0420
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sodium chlorate S:0430
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sodium diacetate S:0455
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sodium fluoroacetate S:0480
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sodium metaborate S:0513
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sodium methanearsonate S:0516
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Strychnine S:0650
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sulfentrazone S:0705
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sulfluramid S:0708
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sulfometuron-methyl S:0715
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Sulfuryl fluoride S:0820
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- T
- Tebuconazole T:0133
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Tebufenozide T:0135
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Tebuthiuron T:0137
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Tefluthrin T:0144
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Temephos T:0170
- Terbacil T:0185
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Terbufos T:0190
- Tetrachlorvinphos T:0275
- Tetramethrin T:0350
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Thiabendazole T:0423
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Thiafluamide T:0424
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Thiazopyr T:0425
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Thidiazuron T:0426
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Thifensulfuron methyl T:0427
- Thiodicarb T:0446
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Thiophanate-methyl T:0485
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Thiram T:0520
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Tralkoxydim T:0649
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Tralomethrin T:0651
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Triadimefon T:0653
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Triadimenol T:0654
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Triallate T:0655
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Triasulfuron T:0656
- Triazophos T:0658
- Tribenuron-methyl T:0659
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Tribufos T:0665
- Trichlorfon T:0670
- Triclopyr T:0794
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Triclopyr, triethylammonium salt T:0796
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Trifluralin T:0840
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Triforine T:0846
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Triticonazole T:0975
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- U
- Urea U:0110
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Urea sulfate U:0115
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- V
- Vernolate V:0145
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Vinclozolin V:0147
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- W
- Warfarin W:0100
- Z
- Zilkonium chloride Z:0090
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Zinc phosphide Z:0150
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Ziram Z:0158
- Harmful Effects and Symptoms
- Bibliography
- Appendix 1: European/International Hazard Codes, risk phrases, and safety phrases
- Hazard Codes
- (List of R-phrases) Risk Precautions
- (List of S-phrases) Safety Precautions
- Appendix 2: Synonym and Trade Name-Cross Index
- - A -
- - B -
- - C -
- - D -
- - E -
- - F -
- - G -
- - H -
- - I -
- - K -
- - L -
- - M -
- - N -
- - O -
- - P -
- - Q -
- - R -
- - S -
- - T -
- - U -
- - V -
- - W -
- - X -
- - Y -
- - Z -
- Appendix 3: CAS Number-Cross Index
- No. of pages:
- 1006
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2015
- Published:
- 12th August 2014
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455731572
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455731480
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128101575
Richard Pohanish
Richard P. Pohanish is the author or co-author of more than twenty books in the environmental health, safety, chemistry, and engineering fields. Active in the information and publishing business for almost half a century, Mr Pohanish is president and publisher of Chem-Data Systems and author of Sittig's Handbook of Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals and Carcinogens.
Richard P. Pohanish is president and publisher of Chem-Data Systems and author of Sittig's Handbook of Toxic and Hazardous Chemicals and Carcinogens.