Sittig's Handbook of Pesticides and Agricultural Chemicals
1st Edition
Description
Sittig's Handbook of Pesticides and Agricultural Chemicals is specifically designed for use by those engaged in the agricultural and food processing industries, both vital to our nation's health and economy. People in every phase of food production, from the farm to the fork, will find a wealth of material here. It will also be of interest to professionals in the pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and personal care industries who use agricultural products as ingredients. It provides crop, chemical, regulatory, health and safety information on nearly 800 pesticides, fertilizers, and other agricultural chemicals. These chemicals are organized withg unique identifiers so that all who may have contact with or interest in them can find critical information quickly.
Readership
Food technologists, agricultural extension agents, agricultural chemical handlers, chemists, technicians, educators, manufacturers and regulators on state and federal level, government agroterrorism agencies and industry vendors/suppliers, professionals and educators across the entire food chain starting with pesticide manufacturers to food scientists, and animal/plant inspection services. Will also be of interest to pharmaceutical and cosmetics/personal care chemists, engineers and formulators, newspapers and the legal community.
Table of Contents
How to Use This Book Key to Abbreviations and Acronyms Chemical Records Chemical Name Use Type CAS Number Formula Alert Synonyms Trade Names Producers Chemical Class EPA/OPP PC Code California DPR Chemical Code ICSC Number RTECS Number EEC Number EINECS Number Uses Human Toxicity (long-term) with CFR citations Fish Toxicity (threshold) with CFR citations US Maximum Allowable Residue Levels
Carcinogen/Hazard Classifications US EPA Carcinogens US NTP California Prop. 65 US TRI IARC Label Signal Word WHO Acute Hazard Endocrine Disruptor Regulatory Authority Description Incompatibilities Permissible Exposure Limits in Air Determination in Air Permissible Concentrations in Water Determination in Water Routes of Entry Harmful Effects and Symptoms Short Term Exposure Long Term Exposure Points of Attack Medical Surveillance First Aid References Bibliography Appendix 1: Index of Companies Cited Appendix 2: Directory of Agrochemical Manufacturers Appendix 3: Directory of Federal and Internatiuonal Regulatory Agencies for the Environment and Pesticides Appendix 4: Directory of State Regulatory Agencies for the Environment and Pesticides Appendix 5: Directory of Industrial and Professional Agrochemical and Food Related Organizations Appendix 6: Directory of Useful Hotlines, Databases, and Web Sites about Chemicals and the Environment Appendix 7: Agrochemical Web Sites - Useful Sources of Information about Agrochemicals and Food Safety Appendix 8: Synonym and Trade Name Cross Index Appendix 9: Index of EPA Product Codes Appendix 10: CAS Number Cross Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1213
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2005
- Published:
- 24th May 2005
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519034
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515166
About the Author
Stanley A. Greene
Affiliations and Expertise
Lawyers Cooperative Publishing Company (former)
Reviews
"This up-to-date handbook is meticulously compiled and is full of information anyone with even the slightest involvement in agrochemicals will appreciate." - USFDA Library