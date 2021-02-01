Sirtuin Biology in Medicine
1st Edition
Targeting New Avenues of Care in Development, Aging, and Disease
Description
Sirtuin Biology in Medicine: Targeting New Avenues of Care in Development, Aging, and Disease fills a significant void, providing a unique resource for elucidating the most recent research and advances on the biology of sirtuins, the application of these pathways upon cellular biology, and the translation of sirtuin pathways for the treatment of multiple disease entities. Scientists, physicians, students and pharmaceutical industry researchers from diverse backgrounds will find this book to be a go-to resource for both the biology and medical applications that focus on sirtuins.
Key Features
- Elucidates the research and advances on the biology of sirtuins, the application of these pathways upon cellular biology, and the translation of sirtuin pathways for the treatment of multiple disease entities
- Summarizes the multidiscipline views and publications on this diverse topic, covering cell development, cardiovascular and pulmonary systems, neurodegenerative disorders, cancer and metabolism
Readership
Researchers (endocrinologists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, pharmacologists, vascular biologists, neuroscientists, etc.), Physicians (all disciplines including internal medicine, oncologists, neurologists, psychiatrists, cardiologists, etc.), pharmaceutical industry experts
Table of Contents
Section I. Sirtuins in Cellular Development, Growth, Differentiation, and Senescence
1. Sirtuins, Cellular Trafficking, and Post-Translation Modification
2. Sirtuins and Modulation of Programmed Cell Death with Apoptosis and Autophagy
3. Sirtuins and Stem Cell Maintenance, Proliferation, and Differentiation
4. Sirtuins, Implantation, Fertility, and Reproductive Function
5. Sirtuins, Mitochondrial Dysfunction, and Genetic Disorders
Section II. Sirtuins in the Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems
6. Sirtuins and Cardiovascular Injury
7. Sirtuins and Cardiac Hypertrophy
8. Sirtuins, Atherosclerosis, and Vascular Injury
9. Sirtuins and Smooth Muscle Proliferation
10. Sirtuins, Fibrotic Disease, and Cardiopulmonary Dysfunction
Section III. Sirtuins in Acute and Chronic Neurodegenerative Disorders
11. Sirtuin Modulation of Mood Disorders and Drugs of Addiction
12. Sirtuins in Chronic Neurodegeneration and Neuronal Aging
13. Sirtuins in Cognition, Dementia, and Alzheimer’s Disease
14. Sirtuins and Acute Neurodegeneration, Trauma, and Stroke
15. Sirtuins and Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, and Huntington’s Disease
Section IV. Sirtuins in Cancer and Immune Dysfunction
16. Sirtuins, T-cell trafficking, and immune responses
17. Sirtuins and Molecular Regulation of Cellular Anti-tumor Immunity
18. Sirtuins and Solid Tumors in the Gastrointestinal, Genitourinary, and Renal Systems
19. Sirtuin signaling in Leukemia and Blood Borne Malignancies
20. Sirtuins and Endocrine Tumors
Section V. Sirtuins and the Control of Metabolism
21. Sirtuins and Cellular Energy
22. Sirtuins, Nutrition, and Dietary Control
23. Sirtuins, Redox imbalance, Oxidative Stress, and Altered Metabolic Pathways
24. Sirtuins, B-cell Function, and Insulin Tolerance
25. Sirtuins and Lifespan Extension
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st February 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141182
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141199
About the Editor
Kenneth Maiese
Kenneth Maiese, MD, is a physician-scientist whose investigations are designed to translate basic science into successful therapeutic treatments. He maintains therapeutic and scientific expertise in multiple medical disciplines and has been fortunate to receive recognition with outstanding teaching and investigator awards, election to America's Top Physicians, and The Best of U.S. Physicians. His work has received the distinction of "High Impact Research and Potential Public Health Benefit" by the National Institutes of Health. As an internationally recognized physician researcher and “C-suite” healthcare leader, he has extensive experience in academic medicine, healthcare delivery, and drug development holding positions as tenured Professor and Chair and Chief of Service of the Department of Neurology and Neurosciences of Rutgers University, Global Head of Translational Medicine and External Innovation, Board Member of the Cancer Institute of New Jersey, Steering Committee Member for the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health, tenured Professor in Neurology, Anatomy & Cell Biology, Molecular Medicine, the Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, and the National Institute of Health Center at Wayne State University, and Founding Editor and Editor-in-Chief of several international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chair, Department of Neurology and Neurosciences, University of Medicine and Dentistry of New Jersey, USA
