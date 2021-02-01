Sirtuin Biology in Medicine

Section I. Sirtuins in Cellular Development, Growth, Differentiation, and Senescence

1. Sirtuins, Cellular Trafficking, and Post-Translation Modification

2. Sirtuins and Modulation of Programmed Cell Death with Apoptosis and Autophagy

3. Sirtuins and Stem Cell Maintenance, Proliferation, and Differentiation

4. Sirtuins, Implantation, Fertility, and Reproductive Function

5. Sirtuins, Mitochondrial Dysfunction, and Genetic Disorders

Section II. Sirtuins in the Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Systems

6. Sirtuins and Cardiovascular Injury

7. Sirtuins and Cardiac Hypertrophy

8. Sirtuins, Atherosclerosis, and Vascular Injury

9. Sirtuins and Smooth Muscle Proliferation

10. Sirtuins, Fibrotic Disease, and Cardiopulmonary Dysfunction

Section III. Sirtuins in Acute and Chronic Neurodegenerative Disorders

11. Sirtuin Modulation of Mood Disorders and Drugs of Addiction

12. Sirtuins in Chronic Neurodegeneration and Neuronal Aging

13. Sirtuins in Cognition, Dementia, and Alzheimer’s Disease

14. Sirtuins and Acute Neurodegeneration, Trauma, and Stroke

15. Sirtuins and Epilepsy, Parkinson’s Disease, and Huntington’s Disease

Section IV. Sirtuins in Cancer and Immune Dysfunction

16. Sirtuins, T-cell trafficking, and immune responses

17. Sirtuins and Molecular Regulation of Cellular Anti-tumor Immunity

18. Sirtuins and Solid Tumors in the Gastrointestinal, Genitourinary, and Renal Systems

19. Sirtuin signaling in Leukemia and Blood Borne Malignancies

20. Sirtuins and Endocrine Tumors

Section V. Sirtuins and the Control of Metabolism

21. Sirtuins and Cellular Energy

22. Sirtuins, Nutrition, and Dietary Control

23. Sirtuins, Redox imbalance, Oxidative Stress, and Altered Metabolic Pathways

24. Sirtuins, B-cell Function, and Insulin Tolerance

25. Sirtuins and Lifespan Extension