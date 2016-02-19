Sir Edward Appleton G.B.E., K.C.B., F.R.S. - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080160931, 9781483153766

Sir Edward Appleton G.B.E., K.C.B., F.R.S.

1st Edition

Authors: Ronald Clark
eBook ISBN: 9781483153766
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 254
Description

Sir Edward Appleton G.B.E., K.C.B., F.R.S is a 12-chapter text about the life of Sir Edward Appleton. Born on September 6, 1892, Sir Edward Appleton was a Principal of the Edinburgh University, a Bradford man himself, Nobel prize-winner, and a distinguished scientist who has first mapped the ionosphere, the invisible outer shell of the earth’s atmosphere whose existence makes long-range radio reception possible. The opening chapters of the book cover the early life of Appleton, from his struggles in college to his post-war Cambridge experience. The following chapter discusses how Sir Edward Appleton discovered the ionosphere, naming its upper layer – the Appleton Layer. The discussion then shifts to Appleton’s administrative duties, naming him the youngest professor in England. This book also relates Appleton’s part of the Polar Year investigation in Norway, his investigation on the possible link between geomagnetic and ionospheric phenomena, and his secretaryship duties in the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. Other chapters focus on the post-war contributions of Sir Edward Appleton, devoting his research to post-war problems and restructuring. These chapters also look into Appleton’s appointment as Edinburgh’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor and eventually as an elder statesman. The concluding chapter covers his retirement from administrative duties in Edinburgh.

Table of Contents


List of Plates

Foreword

Author's Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 1892-1919: The Road to the Cavendish

Chapter 2 1920-1924: Post-war Cambridge

Chapter 3 1924-1925: Discovering the Ionosphere

Chapter 4 1925-1932: "The Youngest Professor in Britain"

Chapter 5 1932-1936: Norway and the Halley Stewart

Chapter 6 1936-1938: The Birth of Defense Science

Chapter 1 1939-1945: The War: Running the DSIR

Chapter 8 1939-1945: The War: Science and the Services

Chapter 9 1946-1949: The Post-war Pause

Chapter 10 1949-1959: Principal and Vice-Chancellor

Chapter 11 1949-1959: The Elder Statesman

Chapter 12 1960-1965: The Final Years

Bibliography

Other Selected Writings

Honors and Decorations

Index


About the Author

Ronald Clark

Ratings and Reviews

