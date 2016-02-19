Sir Edward Appleton G.B.E., K.C.B., F.R.S.
Sir Edward Appleton G.B.E., K.C.B., F.R.S is a 12-chapter text about the life of Sir Edward Appleton. Born on September 6, 1892, Sir Edward Appleton was a Principal of the Edinburgh University, a Bradford man himself, Nobel prize-winner, and a distinguished scientist who has first mapped the ionosphere, the invisible outer shell of the earth’s atmosphere whose existence makes long-range radio reception possible. The opening chapters of the book cover the early life of Appleton, from his struggles in college to his post-war Cambridge experience. The following chapter discusses how Sir Edward Appleton discovered the ionosphere, naming its upper layer – the Appleton Layer. The discussion then shifts to Appleton’s administrative duties, naming him the youngest professor in England. This book also relates Appleton’s part of the Polar Year investigation in Norway, his investigation on the possible link between geomagnetic and ionospheric phenomena, and his secretaryship duties in the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research. Other chapters focus on the post-war contributions of Sir Edward Appleton, devoting his research to post-war problems and restructuring. These chapters also look into Appleton’s appointment as Edinburgh’s Principal and Vice-Chancellor and eventually as an elder statesman. The concluding chapter covers his retirement from administrative duties in Edinburgh.
Table of Contents
List of Plates
Foreword
Author's Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 1892-1919: The Road to the Cavendish
Chapter 2 1920-1924: Post-war Cambridge
Chapter 3 1924-1925: Discovering the Ionosphere
Chapter 4 1925-1932: "The Youngest Professor in Britain"
Chapter 5 1932-1936: Norway and the Halley Stewart
Chapter 6 1936-1938: The Birth of Defense Science
Chapter 1 1939-1945: The War: Running the DSIR
Chapter 8 1939-1945: The War: Science and the Services
Chapter 9 1946-1949: The Post-war Pause
Chapter 10 1949-1959: Principal and Vice-Chancellor
Chapter 11 1949-1959: The Elder Statesman
Chapter 12 1960-1965: The Final Years
Bibliography
Other Selected Writings
Honors and Decorations
Index
