Singlet Oxygen, UV-A and Ozone, Volume 319
1st Edition
Description
Recent advances in understanding the biological role of singlet oxygen in the pathways of cellular responses to ultraviolet-A radiation: its key position in photodynamical effects, and its generation by photochemical (dark) reactions, e.g. by cells of the immune system such as eosinophils and macrophages, are the focus of this volume. The new methods and techniques responsible for the rapid progress in this area are presented.
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
Readership
Biochemists, pharmacologists, physiologists, cell and molecular biologists, and biomedical researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 682
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2000
- Published:
- 27th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080496764
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121822200
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The Methods in Enzymology series represents the gold-standard." @source:--NEUROSCIENCE @qu:"Incomparably useful." @source:--ANALYTICAL BIOCHEMISTRY @qu:"It is a true 'methods' series, including almost every detail from basic theory to sources of equipment and reagents, with timely documentation provided on each page." @source:--BIO/TECHNOLOGY @qu:"The series has been following the growing, changing and creation of new areas of science. It should be on the shelves of all libraries in the world as a whole collection." @source:--CHEMISTRY IN INDUSTRY @qu:"The appearance of another volume in that excellent series, Methods in Enzymology, is always a cause for appreciation for those who wish to successfully carry out a particular technique or prepare an enzyme or metabolic intermediate without the tiresome prospect of searching through unfamiliar literature and perhaps selecting an unproven method which is not easily reproduced." @source:--AMERICAN SOCIETY OF MICROBIOLOGY NEWS @qu:"If we had some way to find the work most often consulted in the laboratory, it could well be the multi-volume series Methods in Enzymology...a great work." @source:--ENZYMOLOGIA @qu:"A series that has established itself as a definitive reference for biochemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF CHROMATOGRAPHY
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Lester Packer Serial Volume Editor
Lester Packer received a PhD in Microbiology and Biochemistry in 1956 from Yale University. In 1961, he joined the University of California at Berkeley serving as Professor of Cell and Molecular Biology until 2000, and then was appointed Adjunct Professor, Pharmacology and Pharmaceutical Sciences, School of Pharmacy at the University of Southern California.
Dr Packer received numerous distinctions including three honorary doctoral degrees, several distinguished Professor appointments. He was awarded Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Merite (Knight of the French National Order of Merit) and later promoted to the rank of Officier. He served as President of the Society for Free Radical Research International (SFRRI), founder and Honorary President of the Oxygen Club of California.
He has edited numerous books and published research; some of the most cited articles have become classics in the field of free radical biology:
Dr Packer is a member of many professional societies and editorial boards. His research elucidated - the Antioxidant Network concept. Exogenous lipoic acid was discovered to be one of the most potent natural antioxidants and placed as the ultimate reductant or in the pecking order of the “Antioxidant Network” regenerating vitamins C and E and stimulating glutathione synthesis, thereby improving the overall cellular antioxidant defense. The Antioxidant Network is a concept addressing the cell’s redox status. He established a world-wide network of research programs by supporting and co-organizing conferences on free radical research and redox biology in Asia, Europe, and America.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Molecular Pharmacology and Toxicology, School of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of Southern California, USA
Helmut Sies Serial Volume Editor
Helmut Sies is an Honorary Member of the American Society for Biochemistry and Molecular Biology. He received an Honorary Ph.D. from the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina in 1996. Dr. Sies is a member of the Northrhine-Westphalian Academy of Sciences, Germany, and a Corresponding Member of both the Academy of Sciences of Heidelberg, Germany, and the Academy of Medicine, Buenos Aires, Argentina. He has received many awards and prizes, including the FEBS Anniversary Prize awarded by the Federation of European Biochemical Societies, 1978; the Distinguished Foreign Scholar award, MASUA, 1985; the Silver Medal, Karolinska Institute, Stockholm, 1986; the Ernst Jung Preis fur Medizin, 1988; the Claudius-Galenus-Preis, 1990; and the ISFE-Preis, 1994. Dr. Sies sereves on the editorial board and advisory committee for twelve journals, has edited numerous books, and has published more than 400 original articles and chapters. He received his M.D. at the University of Munich in 1967 and currently serves as Full Professor and Chairman of the Department of Physiological Chemistry at the University of Düsseldorf.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Fur Physiologische Chemie, Germany
About the Editor-in-Chiefs
John Abelson Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
California Institute of Technology, Division of Biology, Pasadena, U.S.A.
Melvin Simon Editor-in-Chief
Affiliations and Expertise
The Salk Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA