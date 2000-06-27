Singlet Oxygen, UV-A and Ozone, Volume 319

Recent advances in understanding the biological role of singlet oxygen in the pathways of cellular responses to ultraviolet-A radiation: its key position in photodynamical effects, and its generation by photochemical (dark) reactions, e.g. by cells of the immune system such as eosinophils and macrophages, are the focus of this volume. The new methods and techniques responsible for the rapid progress in this area are presented.

