Single Subject Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124258501, 9781483258317

Single Subject Research

1st Edition

Strategies for Evaluating Change

Editors: Thomas R Kratochwill
eBook ISBN: 9781483258317
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1978
Page Count: 336
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Single Subject Research: Strategies for Evaluating Change presents an overview of strategies used to evaluate change in single subject research, a particular approach referring to time-series paradigms in which each subject is used repeatedly. These strategies include research design, graphical analysis, and statistical tests, and it will be apparent that such designs extend beyond those commonly employed in applied behavioral research.
The book opens with a brief historical perspective of time-series and other small group research. Separate chapters follow covering the analysis of graphic data as being of singular importance in single subject research; the units-of-analysis issue and a nonparametric randomization approach to data analysis; and the growing awareness among researchers that understanding the individual characteristics of interacting subjects may be inadequate for understanding the process that has taken place between them. The final chapter reviews the advantages and disadvantages of the analytic methods presented in the previous chapters. This volume will be of interest to those individuals actively engaged in educational and psychological experimentation for which single subject research strategies are or may prove to be valuable. Students desiring to supplement their knowledge of a unique and rapidly emerging area of statistical analysis as applied to single subject research designs will also find this volume of importance.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

1 Foundation of Time-Series Research

I. Time-Series Research: A Brief Historical Perspective

II. Design Considerations

III. Time-Series Research: Experimental Validity

IV. Time-Series Research Design

V. Considerations in the Choice of a Time-Series Design

VI. Measuring Change in Time-Series Research

References

2 The Analysis and Presentation of Graphic Data

I. Introduction

II. Visual Analysis of Graphic Data

III. Forms of Graphic Representation

IV. The Construction and Presentation of Graphs

V. Summary and Conclusions

References

3 N = Nonparametric Randomization Tests

I. Introduction

II. A Randomization Framework for Small-Sample Behavior Change Experiments

III. Examples of Randomization Tests in Small-Sample Behavior Change Experiments

IV. A Few Final Words

References

4 Analysis of Interrupted Time-Series Experiments

I. Introduction

II. Issues in the Statistical Analysis of Behavioral Data: The Insufficiency of "Eyeballing" Graphs

III. Time-Series Analysis

IV. Conclusion

Appendix I. Anomalous Values

References

5 Sequential Analysis of Observational Data Using Markov Chains

I. Introduction

II. Matrices

III. Types of Markov Chains

IV. Occupation Times

V. Nth Order Models

VI. Reduction in Uncertainty

VII. Multivariate Informational Analysis

VIII. The Sackett Alternative to Markov Chain Analysis

IX. Special Applications

X. Conclusion

Appendix 1. Matrix Analysis Applied to Markov Chains

Appendix 2. Derivation of N-(I-Q)-l

Appendix 3. Random Walk as Null Hypothesis

References

6 Choosing a Statistical Method for Analysis of an Intensive Experiment

I. Some Introductory Comments

II. Commentary on Suggested Analytic Methods

III. Exploratory and Confirmatory Data Analysis

IV. Selecting an Analytic Approach in Practice

V. Concluding Comments

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
336
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483258317

About the Editor

Thomas R Kratochwill

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.