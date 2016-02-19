Single Subject Research
Single Subject Research: Strategies for Evaluating Change presents an overview of strategies used to evaluate change in single subject research, a particular approach referring to time-series paradigms in which each subject is used repeatedly. These strategies include research design, graphical analysis, and statistical tests, and it will be apparent that such designs extend beyond those commonly employed in applied behavioral research.
The book opens with a brief historical perspective of time-series and other small group research. Separate chapters follow covering the analysis of graphic data as being of singular importance in single subject research; the units-of-analysis issue and a nonparametric randomization approach to data analysis; and the growing awareness among researchers that understanding the individual characteristics of interacting subjects may be inadequate for understanding the process that has taken place between them. The final chapter reviews the advantages and disadvantages of the analytic methods presented in the previous chapters. This volume will be of interest to those individuals actively engaged in educational and psychological experimentation for which single subject research strategies are or may prove to be valuable. Students desiring to supplement their knowledge of a unique and rapidly emerging area of statistical analysis as applied to single subject research designs will also find this volume of importance.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
1 Foundation of Time-Series Research
I. Time-Series Research: A Brief Historical Perspective
II. Design Considerations
III. Time-Series Research: Experimental Validity
IV. Time-Series Research Design
V. Considerations in the Choice of a Time-Series Design
VI. Measuring Change in Time-Series Research
References
2 The Analysis and Presentation of Graphic Data
I. Introduction
II. Visual Analysis of Graphic Data
III. Forms of Graphic Representation
IV. The Construction and Presentation of Graphs
V. Summary and Conclusions
References
3 N = Nonparametric Randomization Tests
I. Introduction
II. A Randomization Framework for Small-Sample Behavior Change Experiments
III. Examples of Randomization Tests in Small-Sample Behavior Change Experiments
IV. A Few Final Words
References
4 Analysis of Interrupted Time-Series Experiments
I. Introduction
II. Issues in the Statistical Analysis of Behavioral Data: The Insufficiency of "Eyeballing" Graphs
III. Time-Series Analysis
IV. Conclusion
Appendix I. Anomalous Values
References
5 Sequential Analysis of Observational Data Using Markov Chains
I. Introduction
II. Matrices
III. Types of Markov Chains
IV. Occupation Times
V. Nth Order Models
VI. Reduction in Uncertainty
VII. Multivariate Informational Analysis
VIII. The Sackett Alternative to Markov Chain Analysis
IX. Special Applications
X. Conclusion
Appendix 1. Matrix Analysis Applied to Markov Chains
Appendix 2. Derivation of N-(I-Q)-l
Appendix 3. Random Walk as Null Hypothesis
References
6 Choosing a Statistical Method for Analysis of an Intensive Experiment
I. Some Introductory Comments
II. Commentary on Suggested Analytic Methods
III. Exploratory and Confirmatory Data Analysis
IV. Selecting an Analytic Approach in Practice
V. Concluding Comments
References
Index
