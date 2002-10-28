Single Sourcing
1st Edition
Building Modular Documentation
Description
Single sourcing is more than mechanical document conversion. It is an information development strategy. Although it is often confused with the process of converting paper-based documents into online formats, single sourcing is a writing strategy that enables technical writers to develop centralized information modules, then map them to distinct audiences and media. For technical writers, single sourcing means modular writing and information mapping. Rather than developing information for a given format, such as a user guide or online help, technical writers develop information modules at the element (section, paragraph, and sentence) level. They then map these information modules to preselected audiences and media.
This guide explains in plain language and by example how to develop single source documents. It shows technical writers how to develop standalone information modules, then map these modules to a variety of audiences and formats using proven information mapping techniques. In essence, the guide provides a flexible framework for modular technical writing that can be applied to any audience in any medium.
Readership
Technical writers and editors that want flexible framework for developing successful single-source documentation. Technical publications managers who want to standardize corporate publications to improve quality and save time and money. Teachers and students who want to learn successful single sourcing techniques that are actually used in corporate environments.
Table of Contents
About Single Sourcing What Is Single Sourcing? Reasons for Single Sourcing How Single Sourcing Works Types of Single Sourcing Successful Single Sourcing Building Documents Step 1: Identifying Modules Step 2. Labeling Modules Step 3. Organizing Modules Step 4. Building Modules Step 5. Editing Modules Step 6. Organizing Documents Step 7. Cross-Referencing Documents Step 8. Converting Documents Step 9. Testing Documents Step 10. Developing Guidelines Structuring Content Captions Cross-References Definition Lists Examples Figures Front Matter Glossaries Headings Indexes Itemized Lists Notes Organization Procedures Processes Section Contents Tables Tables of Contents Topics Troubleshooting Scenarios Configuring Language Abbreviations Capitalization Parallel Construction Person Punctuation Sentence Construction Tense Voice Leveraging Technology Conditional Text Conventions Development Tools Filenames Localization Search Engines Variables Glossary Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 245
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2002
- Published:
- 28th October 2002
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815519027
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780815514916
About the Author
Kurt Ament
Affiliations and Expertise
Infotektur (Germany), former Hewlett Packard & Boeing
Reviews
"The book is an easy read and is chock full of tips and guidelines." -Ann Rockley