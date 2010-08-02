Single Molecule Tools, Part B: Super-Resolution, Particle Tracking, Multiparameter, and Force Based Methods, Volume 475
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Watching single DNA replication loops under flow extension
Antoine Van Oijen
2. Star polymer surface passivation for single molecule detection
Jürgen Groll , Martin Möller
3. Ultrahigh resolution detection of single active motor proteins in live cells
Paul Selvin, Erdal Toprak & Comert Kural
4. Molecules and Methods for Superresolution Imaging
W.E. Moerner, Michael Thompson, Sam Lord, Julie Biteen, and Nick Conley +…
5. Aqueous nanodroplets for studying single molecules
Lori Goldner
6. High-speed atomic force microscopy techniques for visualizing dynamic behavior of biological macromolecules
Toshio Ando
7. Single-Biomolecule Spectroscopy Using Microfluidic Platforms
Richard Zare, Dr. Olga Dudko, Dr. Jérôme Mathé
8. DNA Looping Kinetics Analyzed by Tethered Particle Microscopy
Laura Finzi
9. Single molecule observation of proteins in vivo
Shimon Weiss, Gopal Iyer
10. DNA curtains as a high-throughput approach to single molecule imaging
Eric Greene
11. Single-molecule enzymology of protein synthesis
Ruben Gonzalez
12. Single molecule fluorescence studies of intrinsically disordered proteins
Ashok Deniz
13. Nanovesicle trapping for studying transient protein-protein interactions by single molecule FRET
Peng Chen
14. Tracking single motor proteins in the cytoplasm of mammalian cells
Edgar Meyhöfer
15. Conformational States of F1-ATPase by Single-Molecule Rotation
Hiroyuki Noji
16. Single Molecule Sequencing by Fluorescence Imaging
Patrice Milos
17. Real-Time DNA Sequencing from Single Polymerase Molecules
Jonas Korlach
18. Micropatterning and single molecule imaging for quantitative analysis of protein-protein interactions in living cells
Gerhard Schütz
19. Probing virus-receptor interactions by atomic force spectroscopy
Peter Hinterdorfer
20. Single-Molecule Fluorescence Spectroscopy of Cytochrome P450 in Nanodiscs
Elizabeth Rhoades, William M. Atkins
21. Analysis of complex single molecule FRET time traces
Nils Walter, Mario Blanco
22. Application of super-resolution imaging to single particle tracking in nanotechnology
Nils Walter, Chamaree de Silva & Anthony Manzo
23. Scanning FCS for the characterization of protein dynamics in live cells
Petra Schwille
24. Single mRNA molecule tracking in live cells
Rob Singer
25. Single-molecule high-resolution colocalization (SHREC) or Single-molecule optical-trap analyses of protein structure
James Spudich
26. Nanopore force Spectroscopy tools for analyzing single bio-complexes
Amit Meller
27. Use of plasmon coupling to reveal DNA dynamics at the single molecule level
Jan Liphardt
28. "Fluorescence-force spectroscopy" or "Suppression of fluorophore blinking and bleaching" or "Spontaneous intersubunit rotation of the ribosome"
Taekjip Ha
29. Multiplexed single mRNA imaging in fixed cells
Sanjay Tyagi, Arjun Raj
30. Size-Minimized Quantum Dots for Single-Molecule and Intracellular Imaging
Shuming Nie
31. The ABEL trap
Adam Cohen, Alex Fields
32. An optical torque wrench
Steve Block, Arthur La Porta
33. Determining the Stoichiometry of Protein Hetero-complexes in Living Cells with Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy
Joachim Mueller
34. Fluorescent Visualization of Single Protein-DNA Complexes
Steve Kowalzcykowski
35. Direct Measurement of Tertiary Contact Cooperativity in RNA Folding by single molecule FRET
Daniel Herschlag
36. Nanometer-localized multiple single-molecule (NALMS) or Single-molecule nonequilibrium periodic Mg2+-concentration jump experiments
Norbert Scherer
37. Multiparameter single molecule fluorescence detection with applications to FRET
Claus Seidel
38. single-particle tracking-photoactivated localization microscopy (sptPALM) within live cells
Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz, Suliana Manley
39. Site-specific incoporation of fluorescent probes into RNA polymerase
Richard Ebright
40. Quantitative single-molecule imaging by confocal laser scanning microscopy
Rudolph Rigler
41. Studies of DNA-replication at the single molecule level using magnetic tweezers
David Bensimon, Vincent Croquette
42. RNA labeled for single molecule FRET analysis from ligation with T4 RNA ligases
John Abelson
43. Combining optical tweezers, single-molecule fluorescence microscopy and microfluidics for studying reversible protein-DNA interactions
Gijs Wuite, G. Farge, P. Gross & E.J.G. Peterman
44. How dwell time distributions and other such observables in single molecule analysis can be used to extract information from molecular systems
Carlos Bustamante, Jeff Moffitt & Yann Robert Chemla
45. Atomic force microscopy studies of human rhinovirus: topology and molecular forces
Peter Hinterdorfer
Description
Single molecule tools have begun to revolutionize the molecular sciences, from biophysics to chemistry to cell biology. They hold the promise to be able to directly observe previously unseen molecular heterogeneities, quantitatively dissect complex reaction kinetics, ultimately miniaturize enzyme assays, image components of spatially distributed samples, probe the mechanical properties of single molecules in their native environment, and "just look at the thing" as anticipated by the visionary Richard Feynman already half a century ago. Single Molecule Tools, Part B: Super-Resolution, Particle Tracking, Multiparameter, and Force Based Methods captures a snapshot of this vibrant, rapidly expanding field, presenting articles from pioneers in the field intended to guide both the newcomer and the expert through the intricacies of getting single molecule tools.
Key Features
- Includes time-tested core methods and new innovations applicable to any researcher employing single molecule tools
- Methods included are useful to both established researchers and newcomers to the field
- Relevant background and reference information given for procedures can be used as a guide to developing protocols in a number of disciplines
Readership
Biochemists, geneticists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, and biophysicists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 720
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2010
- Published:
- 2nd August 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814838
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123814821