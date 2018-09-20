Single Crystals of Electronic Materials
1st Edition
Growth and Properties
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Electronic Silicon
3. Solar Silicon
4. Germanium
5. Silicon Carbide
6. III-Arsenides
7. III-Phosphides
8. III-Antiomides
9. CdTe and CdZnTe
10. II-sulphides and II-selenides
11. Diamond
12. GaN
13. AIN
14. ZnO
15. Al2O3
16. Ga2O3
17. In2O3
18. SnO2
Description
Single Crystals of Electronic Materials: Growth and Properties is a complete overview of the state-of-the-art growth of bulk semiconductors. It is not only a valuable update on the body of information on crystal growth of well-established electronic materials, such as silicon, III-V, II-VI and IV-VI semiconductors, but also includes chapters on novel semiconductors, such as wide bandgap oxides like ZnO, Ga2, O3, In2, O3, Al2, O3, nitrides (AIN and GaN), and diamond. Each chapter focuses on a specific material, providing a comprehensive overview that includes applications and requirements, thermodynamic properties, schematics of growth methods, and more.
Key Features
- Presents the latest research and most comprehensive overview of both standard and novel semiconductors
- Provides a systematic examination of important electronic materials, including their applications, growth methods, properties, technologies and defect and doping issues
- Takes a close look at emerging materials, including wide bandgap oxides, nitrides and diamond
Readership
Material scientists and researchers, academic and industry crystal growth experts, academic and industry semiconductor device experts, and physicists
Details
- No. of pages:
- 594
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 20th September 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081020975
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081020968
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Roberto Fornari Editor
From 1981 to 2003, Roberto Fornari was at the Institute for Electronic and Magnetic Materials of the Italian National Research Council, and from 2003 to 2013 he was Director of the Leibniz Institute for Crystal Growth (IKZ) and Full Professor at the Institute of Physics of the Humboldt University, Berlin. His research experience includes bulk and epitaxial semiconductors for advanced applications (GaAs, InP, GaN, AlN and InGaN), semiconducting oxides, solar silicon, silicon nano-structures. His current research focuses on gallium oxide and related alloys for power electronics and UV-detection.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Physics at the University of Parma (Italy)