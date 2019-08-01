Single-Cell Omics
1st Edition
Volume 2: Technological Advances and Applications
Description
Single-cell Omics, Volume 2: Advances in Applications provides the latest single-cell omics applications in the field of biomedicine. The advent of omics technologies have enabled us to identify the differences between cell types and subpopulations at the level of the genome, proteome, transcriptome, epigenome, and in several other fields of omics. The book is divided into two sections: the first is dedicated to biomedical applications, such as cell diagnostics, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), circulating tumor cells, breast cancer, gliomas, nervous systems and autoimmune disorders, and more. The second focuses on cell omics in plants, discussing micro algal and single cell omics, and more.
This book is a valuable source for bioinformaticians, molecular diagnostic researchers, clinicians and several members of biomedical field interested in understanding more about single-cell omics and its potential for research and diagnosis.
Key Features
- Covers the diverse single cell omics applications in the biomedical field
- Summarizes the latest progress in single cell omics and discusses potential future developments for research and diagnosis
- Written by experts across the world, it brings different points-of-view and study cases to fully give a comprehensive overview of the topic
Readership
Bioinformaticians, molecular diagnostic researchers, clinicians, geneticists
Table of Contents
Section I Single Cell Omics: Biomedical Applications
CHAPTER 1 Single-Cell Diagnostics, Prognosis, and Therapy
CHAPTER 2 Single Cell Omics in Noninvasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT)
CHAPTER 3 Single-Cell Omics: Circulating Tumor Cells
CHAPTER 4 Single-Cell Technology for Human Gliomas
CHAPTER 5 Application of Single-Cell Omics in Breast Cancer
CHAPTER 6 Single-Cell Omics: Strategies Towards Theranostic Biomarker Discovery Along the Continuum of Premalignant to Invasive Disease in Oncology
CHAPTER 7 Single Cell Omics in CVDs
CHAPTER 8 Single-Cell Omics in Metabolic Disorders
CHAPTER 9 Single-Cell Omics in Autoimmune Disorders
CHAPTER 10 Single-Cell Omics in Human Reproductive Medicine—Our Clinical Experiences in Single-Cell Therapy
CHAPTER 11 Single-Cell Omics for Drug Discovery and Development
CHAPTER 12 Single-Cell Omics in Personalized Medicine
CHAPTER 13 Cell-Based Medicine and Therapy
Section II Single Cell Omics in Plants
CHAPTER 14 Single-Cell Omics Approaches in Plants
CHAPTER 15 Bulk to Individuality: Specifying Plants’ Cellular Functions Through Single-Cell Omics
CHAPTER 16 Single-Cell-Type Metabolomics for Crop Improvement
CHAPTER 17 Single-Cell Omics in Crop Plants: Opportunities and Challenges
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 1st August 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128175323
About the Editor
Debmalya Barh
M.Sc. (Applied Genetics), M.Tech. (Biotechnology), M.Phil. (Biotechnology), Ph.D. (Biotechnology), Ph.D. (Bioinformatics), Post-Doc (Bioinformatics), PGDM, is honorary Principal Scientist at Institute of Integrative Omics and Applied Biotechnology (IIOAB), India- a virtual global platform of multidicipliary research and advocacy. He is blended with both academic and industrial research and has more than 12 yrs bioinformatics and personalized diagnostic/ medicine Industry experience where his main focus is to translate academic research into high value commercial products for common mans’ reach. He has published more than 150 articles in reputed international journals and has edited 15 cutting-edge omics related reference books published by Taylor& Francis, Springer, Elsevier etc. He has also co-authored 30+ book chapters. Dr. Barh also frequently reviewes articles for Nature publications, Elsevier, BMC Series, PLoS One etc like international Journals. Due to his significant contribution in the field; he has been recognized by Who's Who in the World and Limca Book of Records.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Genomics and Applied Gene Technology, Institute of Integrative Omics and Applied Biotechnology, Nonakuri, Purba Medinipur, India
Vasco Azevedo
Vasco Azevedo is graduated from veterinary school of the Federal University of Bahia in 1986. He obtained his Master (1989) and Ph.D. (1993) degrees in microbial genetics from Institut National Agronomique Paris-Grignon (INAPG) and Institut National de la Recherche Agronomique (INRA), France, respectively. He did his Post-doctoral research (1994) at Department of Microbiology, School of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania. USA. Since 1995, he is a Professor at Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Brazil. In 2004, Prof. Azevedo won the Livre-docência contest at the University of São Paulo, which is considered the best university in Brazil. Livre-docência is a degree awarded by the Higher Education Department of Brazil through a public examination open only to the doctoral degree holders and is a recognition to a superior quality of teaching and research. In 2017, Prof. Azevedo defended his third thesis to become a Doctorate in Bioinformatics from the UFMG. He is a also a Fellow of Brazilian Academy of Sciences. He has published 380 research articles, 3 books, and 29 book chapters. Prof. Azevedo is expert in bacterial genetics, genomics, transcriptome, proteomics, and development of new vaccines and diagnostics against infectious diseases. He is pioneer in genetics of Lactic Acid Bacteria and Corynebacterium pseudotuberculosis in Brazil.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Institute of Biological Sciences, Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG), Brazil