Single-cell Omics, Volume 2: Advances in Applications provides the latest single-cell omics applications in the field of biomedicine. The advent of omics technologies have enabled us to identify the differences between cell types and subpopulations at the level of the genome, proteome, transcriptome, epigenome, and in several other fields of omics. The book is divided into two sections: the first is dedicated to biomedical applications, such as cell diagnostics, non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT), circulating tumor cells, breast cancer, gliomas, nervous systems and autoimmune disorders, and more. The second focuses on cell omics in plants, discussing micro algal and single cell omics, and more.

This book is a valuable source for bioinformaticians, molecular diagnostic researchers, clinicians and several members of biomedical field interested in understanding more about single-cell omics and its potential for research and diagnosis.