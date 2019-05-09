Single-Atom Catalysis
1st Edition
A Forthcoming Revolution in Chemistry
Description
Single-Atom Catalysis: A Forthcoming Revolution in Chemistry reviews the latest developments, including whether or not this technology can become a technically and economically viable choice and whether existing challenges can be overcome to encourage its uptake. Beginning with an introduction to single-atom catalysis and current developments in the field, the book then reviews its role in potentially disruptive technologies, with a particular focus on applications in synthetic organic chemistry, solar hydrogen technologies and low platinum/platinum-free fuel cells.
Other sections cover the steps needed for single-atom catalysis to become an industrially viable technology and its future outlook. Based on the extensive experience of its award-winning author, this book provides an authoritative guide on this novel approach.
Key Features
- Explains the applications of single-atom catalysis in synthetic organic chemistry, solar hydrogen technologies and low platinum/ platinum-free fuel cells
- Updates on recent research developments in this emerging area
- Anticipates technical and economic challenges in the integration of single-atom catalysis
Readership
Chemists and Chemical Engineers across academia and industry interested in catalysis, green chemistry, synthesis and sustainability; Nanochemists, Materials Scientists, Environmental Chemists, Energy researchers
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Single-Atom Catalysis
2. The role of Single-Atom Catalysis in Potentially Disruptive Technologies
2.1 Synthetic Organic Chemistry
2.2 Solar hydrogen from water
2.3 Low Platinum and Platinum-free fuel cells
3. Can Single-Atom Catalysis Be An Industrially Viable Technology?
4. Outlook and Perspectives On Single-Atom Catalysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 94
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 9th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128190883
About the Author
Mario Pagliaro
Mario Pagliaro is a chemistry and energy scholar based at Italy's Research Council in Palermo, Italy, where he leads a research group focusing on nanochemistry, sustainability and the bioeconomy. Rapidly approaching 10,000 citations as of early 2019, he ranks amongst Italy’s most cited scientists in nanotechnology and materials science. In recognition of his "significant contributions to the chemical sciences" in 2014 he was designed Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. His work has been widely highlighted by national and international press, including by MIT Technology Review, Advanced Science News, Italy’s national television, newspapers and magazines. He also serves on the advisory and editorial boards of several internationally recognized journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Istituto per lo Studio dei Materiali Nanostrutturati, CNR Palermo, Italy