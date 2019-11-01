Simultaneous Mass Transfer and Chemical Reactions in Engineering Science - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128191927

Simultaneous Mass Transfer and Chemical Reactions in Engineering Science

1st Edition

Solution Methods and Chemical Engineering Applications

Authors: Bertram Chan
Paperback ISBN: 9780128191927
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 512
Description

Simultaneous Mass Transfer and Chemical Reactions in Engineering Science: Solution Methods and Chemical Engineering Applications illustrates how mathematical analyses, statistics, numerical analysis and computer programming can summarize simultaneous mass transfer and chemical reactions in engineering science for use in solving problems in quantitative Chemical and Biochemical Engineering design and analysis. The book provides statistical methodologies and R recipes for advective and diffusive problems in various geometrical configurations. The R-package ReacTran is used to showcase transport models in aquatic systems (rivers, lakes, oceans), porous media (floc aggregates, sediments, ...) and even idealized organisms (spherical cells, cylindrical worms, ...).

Key Features

  • Presents the basic science of diffusional process and mass transfer, along with simultaneous biochemical and chemical reactions
  • Provides a current working knowledge of simultaneous mass transfer and reactions
  • Describes useful mathematical models on the quantitative assessment of simultaneous mass transfer and reactions
  • Focuses on the analysis of systems of simultaneous mass transfer and reactions, discussing the existence and uniqueness of solutions to well-known theoretical models

Readership

Research professionals in Chemical, Nuclear, Process, and Biomedical Engineering; (Post)-graduate students and faculty members in Chemical, Nuclear and Process Engineering and Biomolecular and Biomedical Engineering

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Simultaneous Mass Transfer and Chemical Reactions in Engineering Science
    2. Data Analysis Using R Programming
    3. Theory of Simultaneous Mass Transfer and Chemical Reactions
    4. Numerical Analysis of Systems of Simultaneous Mass Transfer and Chemical Reactions

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128191927

About the Author

Bertram Chan

Bertram K.C. Chan is a Consulting Biostatistician at the Loma Linda University, Department of Biostatistics, California, and a Software Developer and Forum Lecturer at the School of Public Health, LLUH Department of Biostatistics and Epidemiology. He has a PhD degree in Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Sydney. This was followed by 2 years of work as a Research Engineering Scientist (in Nuclear Engineering) at the Australian Atomic Energy Commission Research Establishment, and 2 years of a Canadian Atomic Energy Commission postdoctoral fellowship (in Chemical and Nuclear Engineering) at the University of Waterloo, Canada. His professional career includes university-level teaching and research experiences in several industrial institutions, including a Research Associateship in Biomedical and Statistical Analysis, Perinatal Biology Section, ObGyn Department, University of Southern California Medical School, teaching at Loma Linda University, Middle East University, and San Jose State University, and had held industrial research staff positions at Lockheed Missile & Space, Apple, and Hewlett-Packard. Dr. Chan had been granted three U.S. patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Loma Linda University, Department of Biostatistics, California, USA

Ratings and Reviews

