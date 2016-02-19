Simultaneous and Successive Cognitive Processes presents some innovative ideas for defining simultaneous and successive cognitive processes by choosing certain tasks that would elicit the use of coding and planning. Factor analysis is used to assess the organization of cognitive functions in terms of coding and planning. The book demonstrates how to isolate coding and planning processes by using a battery of tasks, and extends the approach to complex cognitive areas such as reading, word association, and sentence comprehension.

Comprised of 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the evolution of the concept of intelligence and some notable workers in the field, including Cyril Burt, Raymond B. Cattell, Jean Piaget, and Jerome Kagan. The discussion then turns to learning theory and cognitive development as the basis for understanding intelligence. Subsequent chapters focus on intellectual functions in terms of the workings of the brain; simultaneous and successive cognitive processing in children; the relationship of simultaneous and successive coding to school achievement; and simultaneous and successive cognitive processing in children with mental retardation and learning disability. The results of cross-cultural studies on cognitive processes are also discussed, together with the link between language functions and cognitive processing.

This monograph will be of interest to teachers, school administrators, and educational psychologists.