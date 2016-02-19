Simultaneous and Successive Cognitive Processes
1st Edition
Simultaneous and Successive Cognitive Processes presents some innovative ideas for defining simultaneous and successive cognitive processes by choosing certain tasks that would elicit the use of coding and planning. Factor analysis is used to assess the organization of cognitive functions in terms of coding and planning. The book demonstrates how to isolate coding and planning processes by using a battery of tasks, and extends the approach to complex cognitive areas such as reading, word association, and sentence comprehension.
Comprised of 11 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the evolution of the concept of intelligence and some notable workers in the field, including Cyril Burt, Raymond B. Cattell, Jean Piaget, and Jerome Kagan. The discussion then turns to learning theory and cognitive development as the basis for understanding intelligence. Subsequent chapters focus on intellectual functions in terms of the workings of the brain; simultaneous and successive cognitive processing in children; the relationship of simultaneous and successive coding to school achievement; and simultaneous and successive cognitive processing in children with mental retardation and learning disability. The results of cross-cultural studies on cognitive processes are also discussed, together with the link between language functions and cognitive processing.
This monograph will be of interest to teachers, school administrators, and educational psychologists.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Intelligence: Tradition and Change
1.1 History of Intelligence: A Matter of Definition
1.2 The Nature of Intelligence
1.3 Old Pioneers and New Messiahs
1.4 The Learning Theory Point of View
1.5 Concluding Remarks
2 The Workings of the Brain
2.1 Soviet Psychology
2.2 The Three Blocks of the Brain
2.3 Relation to Intelligence
3 Model of Simultaneous and Successive Processing
3.1 Roots of the Model
3.2 The Model
3.3 Measures of the Two Processes
4 Simultaneous and Successive Processing in Children
4.1 Clinical Methods and Factor Analysis
4.2 Simultaneous and Successive Factors: A Representative Study
4.3 Comparison of Children in Grades 1 and 4
5 Relationship of Simultaneous and Successive Coding to School Achievement
5.1 The Prediction of School Achievement
5.2 Simultaneous-Successive Processing and Achievement
5.3 Implications for Remediation and Education
6 Understanding Mental Retardation and Learning Disability
6.1 General and Specific Cognitive Problems
6.2 Understanding Mental Retardation
6.3 Learning Disability
6.4 The Causes of Cognitive Problems: Defect or Developmental Lag
6.5 Conclusions
7 Cross-Cultural Studies
7.1 Cognitive Competence and Cultural Disadvantage
7.2 Caste as a Variable
7.3 Simultaneous and Successive Processing Differences: Caste and Class as Independent Variables
7.4 Cognitive Processes of Aboriginal Children in Orissa: Factor-Analytic Data
7.5 White, Black, and Native Children's Performance
7.6 Concluding Remarks
8 Comparison with Alternate Models
8.1 Construct Validity
8.2 Related Models of Cognition
8.3 Toward an Integrated Perspective
8.4 Some Cautions
9 Can Strategies Be Taught?
9.1 Application of Simultaneous-Successive Model
9.2 Essential Features of Intervention
9.3 Conclusion
10 Language Functions and Cognitive Processing
10.1 Research on Aphasia
10.2 Experiments on Some Linguistic Functions
10.3 The Nature of Successive Processing
11 Retrospect and Prospect
11.1 Intelligence Revisited
11.2 Halstead, Luria, and the Neuropsychological Approach
11.3 Comments on Successive Processing
11.4 Learning Disability, Hyperactivity, and the Functional Organization of the Brain
11.5 Developmental Issues
11.6 Early Detection and Remediation: A Framework For Research
Appendix A General Manual for Tests of Simultaneous and Successive Processing and Speed of Processing
A.1 Descriptions and Instructions
A.2 Test Means, Standard Deviations, and Factor Loadings
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 262
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th May 1979
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483266084
J.P. Das
John R. Kirby
Faculty of Education, Queen's University, Kingston, Ontario, Canada