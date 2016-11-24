Simulation of Stochastic Processes with Given Accuracy and Reliability

Yuriy Kozachenko is Professor at Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv, Ukraine.Doctor of Sciences in Physics and Mathematics, Laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine in Science and Technology

Main scientific research interests relate to the study of the properties of random processes in various functional spaces, simulation and statistics of random processes, the theory of wavelet expansions of random processes. One of the founders of the theory of sub-Gaussian and φ-subGaussian random processes, random processes from Orlicz spaces. Determination of accuracy and reliability of computer simulation of random processes.

Author of over 300 scientific papers, several textbooks and seven monographs.