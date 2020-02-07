Simulation of Software Tools for Electrical Systems

Annexure: 1

Chapter: 1 MATLAB/ Simulink

1.1. Introduction

1.1.1 Basics of MATLAB

1.2. Introduction to MATLAB-Simulink

1.2.1. Introduction to Simulink-Sim power system

1.2.2. Measurement blocks

1.2.3. Building Models

1.3. Design and Simulation of Power Transistors

1.3.1. Device Structure

1.3.2. Simulation Model-NPN and PNP transistors

1.3.3. Generate Input and Output Characteristics

1.3.4. Curve fitting with commercial product datasheet

1.4. Design and Simulation of Thyristors

1.4.1.Implement Thyristor model in Simulink

1.4.2.Gate turn off Thyristor (GTO) Model

1.4.3.Applications of Thyristor-Converters

1.4.4. Applications of Thyristor - SVC

1.4.5. Applications of Thyristor - HVDC

Chapter: 2 PSIM

2.1. Introduction to PSIM

2.1.1 Introduction

2.1.2. Circuit Structure

2.1.3. Software/Hardware Requirement

2.1.4. Installing the Program

2.1.5 .Simulating a Circuit

2.1.6. Simulation Control

2.1.7. Component Parameter Specification and Format

2.2. Spice Libraries

2.2.1. Creating a Secondary Image

2.2.2. Adding a New Subcircuit Element into the Library

2.2.3. Adding a New DLL Element into the Library

2.2.4. Creating a Symbol Library

2.3. Rectifier PSIM Model

2.3.1. Rectifier Circuit Structure

2.3.2. Simulation Procedure

2.3.3. Simulation Waveforms

2.4. IGBT Thermal Model

2.4.1. IGBT Device in Database

2.4.2. IGBT Loss Calculation

2.4.3. Curve fitting with Manufacturer Datasheet (SEMiX151GD066HDs)

2.5. Renewable Energy Module

2.5.1. Solar Module - Physical Model

Chapter: 3 Pspice

3.1. Introduction to Pspice

3.1.1 Terminologies, File structure

3.1.2 Libraries

3.1.3 Methods of Analysis

3.2. Design and Simulation of Power IGBTs

3.2.1. IGBT models

3.2.2 Characteristics of IGBT

3.2.3 Pspice model of IGBT

3.3. Design and Simulation of TRIAC

3.3.1. Introduction to TRIAC

3.3.2. I-V characteristics of TRIAC

3.3.3. I-V characteristics of TRIAC using Pspice

Chapter: 4 Multisim

4.1. Introduction to Multisim

4.1.1 Toolbars

4.1.2 Building blocks and editing

4.1.3 Design Tool box

4.1.4 Electrical Rules Checking

4.1.5 Running Simulation

4.1.6 Plotting

4.1.7 Analysis

4.2. Converters- Using Multisim Model Maker

4.2.1 Boost Converter Design

4.2.2 Buck Boost Converter Design

4.2.3 Buck Converter Design

4.2.4 Flyback Converter Design

4.3.Circuits Design Using Multisim Model Maker

4.3.1 Filter Design

4.3.2 Clipper and Clamper Design

4.3.3 Amplifier Design

Chapter: 5 PCB design tool – DesignSpark

5.1.Introduction to PCB design tool

5.1.1 Overview of PCB design software

5.1.2 Parts of the PCB

5.1.3 PCB Design flow

5.1.4 Design guide lines

5.2.PCB design in DesignSpark

5.2.1 Overview of DesignSpark

5.2.2 User Interface and Management of DesignSpark work environment

5.2.3 Schematic Capture

5.2.4 Component creation

5.2.5 Netlisting

5.2.6 Component placement

5.2.7 Wiring

5.2.8 Power and Ground plane creation

5.2.9 Checking the design

5.2.10 Gerber data output for Manufacturing

5.3. Sample PCB design – SchmittTrigger

5.3.1 Project creation

5.3.2 Library creation

5.3.3 Schematic design

5.3.4 PCB layout

5.3.5 Manufacturing file output

Chapter: 6 PLC

6.1. Introduction to PLC

6.1.1. PLC and its Basic Structure

6.1.2. History of the PLC

6.1.3. Birth of the PLC Solution

6.1.4. The PLC on its Booming Stage

6.1.5. PLC Applications, Disadvantages and Advantages

6.1.6. Major Types of Industrial Control Systems

6.1.7. Hardware Components of a PLC System

6.2. Ladder Logic

6.2.1. The Origins of Ladder Logic – Relay Logic

6.2.2. The Structure of Ladder Logic

6.2.3. Similarities with Ladder Diagrams

6.2.4. Execution of Ladder Logic

6.2.5. Ladder Logic Instructions – The Basics

6.2.6. Examples for Ladder Logic

6.2.7. NO Contact of PLC

6.2.8. PLC Timers

6.2.9. PLC Memory Elements

6.2.10. Simple Pneumatic Examples

6.2.11. Areas of Application of a PLC

6.3. Electro Pneumatics using PLC

6.3.1. Introduction

6.3.2. Seven Basic Electrical Devices

6.3.2.1. Push button switches

6.3.2.2. Limit switches

6.3.2.3. Pressure switches

6.3.2.4. Solenoids

a. 3/2 Way single solenoid valve, spring return

b. 5/2 Way single solenoid valve, spring return

6.3.2.5. Relays

6.3.2.6. Timer or Time delay relays

6.3.2.7. Temperature Switch

6.3.2.8. Electronic sensors

a. Inductive sensors

b. Capacitive sensors

c. Optical proximity sensors

d. Diffuse sensors

6.4. Electro pneumatics circuits

6.4.1. Control of system with timed response

6.4.2. Control of double acting cylinder with time delay (Double solenoid)

6.4.3. Control of double acting cylinder using timer (single solenoid)

6.4.4. Control of double acting cylinder using electric counter with two end sensors

6.4.5. Control of double acting cylinder using pressure switch

6.4.6. Control of double acting cylinder using delay on and off timer and counter

Chapter: 7 Lab VIEW

7.1. Introduction to LabVIEW and Virtual Instruments

7.1.1. Front Panel Serves as the User Interface

7.1.2. Block Diagram Contains the Graphical Source Code that Defines the Functionality of the VI.

7.1.3. Icon and Connector Pane

7.1.4. Building the Front Panel

7.1.5. Data flow model

7.1.6. Programming Concepts of VI

8.1.7. Running and Debugging VIs

7.2. LabVIEW Examples

7.2.1. Introduction to Basic Operations

7.2.2. Basic Mathematical Operations

7.2.3. Loop Functions

7.2.4. Traffic Light Program Using LabVIEW

7.2.5. Water Level Indicator

7.2.6. Temperature Indicator

7.2.7. Simple Calculator in LabVIEW

Chapter: 8 PSCAD

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Starting PSCAD

8.1.2. Running a Simulation

8.1.3. Printing the Circuit

8.2.Online Plotting and Control

8.2.1Graph Frames

8.2.2.Graphs

8.2.3.Overlay Graphs

8.2.4.Poly Graphs

8.2.5.Curves

8.2.6.Active Trace

8.2.7.Traces

8.2.8.Poly Meters

8.2.9.Phasor Meters

8.2.10.Oscilloscopes

8.2.11.XY Plots

8.3.Transmission Lines and Cables

8.3.1.Constructing Overhead Lines

8.3.2.Constructing Underground Cable Systems

8.3.3.Adding a Tower Component

8.3.4.Adding a Cable Cross-Section Component

8.3.5.Adding a Line Model

8.4. Common Output Window Messages

8.4.1.Warning

8.4.2.Showing Sequence Numbers

8.4.3.Show Signal Locations

8.4.4.Control Signal Pathways

8.4.6. Creating Library (.lib) and Object (.obj) Files

8.5.Exampes

Chapter: 9 PVSyst

9.1. Introduction

9.2 Solar PV System

9.2.1 Photovoltaic System Types

9.2.2 Common System Types

9.3. Solar Modules

9.4. Meters and Instrumentation

9.5. Inverter

9.5.1 Criteria for Selecting a Grid-Connected Inverter

9.5.2 Battery Bank

9.6. Sizing Battery Banks

9.7. Charge Controller

9.7.1. Types of Charge Controllers

9.8. Introduction to PVSYST

9.8.1 Case Study1 using PVSYST Software

9.8.2.Case Study1 using PVSYST Software

Chapter: 10 Applications of Software Tools

10.1.Introduction to Wind Energy Conversion System

10.1.1. Basic Components of WECS

10.1.2.Wind Turbine Generator Types

10.1.2.Power Converters for WECS

10.2.Simulation Model

10.2.1.Simulink model-WECS

10.2.2.Grid Connected WECS Simulink Model

10.3. Introduction to Electric Vehicles

10.3.1. Energy Storage Simulation Model

10.3.2.Fuel cell based Electric Vehicles Simulation Model

10.3.3.Drives used in Electric Vehicles Simulation Model