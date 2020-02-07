Simulation of Software Tools for Electrical Systems
1st Edition
Theory and Practice
Description
Simulation of Software Tools for Electrical Systems: Theory and Practice offers engineers and students what they need to update their understanding of software tools for electric systems, along with guidance on a variety of tools on which to model electrical systems—from device level to system level. The book uses MATLAB, PSIM, Pspice and PSCAD to discuss how to build simulation models of electrical systems that assist in the practice or implementation of simulation software tools in switches, circuits, controllers, instruments and automation system design.
In addition, the book covers power electronic switches and FACTS controller device simulation model building with the use of Labview and PLC for industrial automation, process control, monitoring and measurement in electrical systems and hybrid optimization software HOMER is presented for researchers in renewable energy systems.
Key Features
- Includes interactive content for numerical computation, visualization and programming for learning the software tools related to electrical sciences
- Identifies complex and difficult topics illustrated by useable examples
- Analyzes the simulation of electrical systems, hydraulic, and pneumatic systems using different software, including MATLAB, LABVIEW, MULTISIM, AUTOSIM and PSCAD
Readership
Engineers and post graduate and research students specialization in Electrical, Electronics, Energy, Mechanical, Mechatronics, Instrumentation and robotics engineering. Experienced engineers in electrical sciences needing to develop simulation knowledge using different software tools
Table of Contents
Annexure: 1
Chapter: 1 MATLAB/ Simulink
1.1. Introduction
1.1.1 Basics of MATLAB
1.2. Introduction to MATLAB-Simulink
1.2.1. Introduction to Simulink-Sim power system
1.2.2. Measurement blocks
1.2.3. Building Models
1.3. Design and Simulation of Power Transistors
1.3.1. Device Structure
1.3.2. Simulation Model-NPN and PNP transistors
1.3.3. Generate Input and Output Characteristics
1.3.4. Curve fitting with commercial product datasheet
1.4. Design and Simulation of Thyristors
1.4.1.Implement Thyristor model in Simulink
1.4.2.Gate turn off Thyristor (GTO) Model
1.4.3.Applications of Thyristor-Converters
1.4.4. Applications of Thyristor - SVC
1.4.5. Applications of Thyristor - HVDC
Chapter: 2 PSIM
2.1. Introduction to PSIM
2.1.1 Introduction
2.1.2. Circuit Structure
2.1.3. Software/Hardware Requirement
2.1.4. Installing the Program
2.1.5 .Simulating a Circuit
2.1.6. Simulation Control
2.1.7. Component Parameter Specification and Format
2.2. Spice Libraries
2.2.1. Creating a Secondary Image
2.2.2. Adding a New Subcircuit Element into the Library
2.2.3. Adding a New DLL Element into the Library
2.2.4. Creating a Symbol Library
2.3. Rectifier PSIM Model
2.3.1. Rectifier Circuit Structure
2.3.2. Simulation Procedure
2.3.3. Simulation Waveforms
2.4. IGBT Thermal Model
2.4.1. IGBT Device in Database
2.4.2. IGBT Loss Calculation
2.4.3. Curve fitting with Manufacturer Datasheet (SEMiX151GD066HDs)
2.5. Renewable Energy Module
2.5.1. Solar Module - Physical Model
Chapter: 3 Pspice
3.1. Introduction to Pspice
3.1.1 Terminologies, File structure
3.1.2 Libraries
3.1.3 Methods of Analysis
3.2. Design and Simulation of Power IGBTs
3.2.1. IGBT models
3.2.2 Characteristics of IGBT
3.2.3 Pspice model of IGBT
3.3. Design and Simulation of TRIAC
3.3.1. Introduction to TRIAC
3.3.2. I-V characteristics of TRIAC
3.3.3. I-V characteristics of TRIAC using Pspice
Chapter: 4 Multisim
4.1. Introduction to Multisim
4.1.1 Toolbars
4.1.2 Building blocks and editing
4.1.3 Design Tool box
4.1.4 Electrical Rules Checking
4.1.5 Running Simulation
4.1.6 Plotting
4.1.7 Analysis
4.2. Converters- Using Multisim Model Maker
4.2.1 Boost Converter Design
4.2.2 Buck Boost Converter Design
4.2.3 Buck Converter Design
4.2.4 Flyback Converter Design
4.3.Circuits Design Using Multisim Model Maker
4.3.1 Filter Design
4.3.2 Clipper and Clamper Design
4.3.3 Amplifier Design
Chapter: 5 PCB design tool – DesignSpark
5.1.Introduction to PCB design tool
5.1.1 Overview of PCB design software
5.1.2 Parts of the PCB
5.1.3 PCB Design flow
5.1.4 Design guide lines
5.2.PCB design in DesignSpark
5.2.1 Overview of DesignSpark
5.2.2 User Interface and Management of DesignSpark work environment
5.2.3 Schematic Capture
5.2.4 Component creation
5.2.5 Netlisting
5.2.6 Component placement
5.2.7 Wiring
5.2.8 Power and Ground plane creation
5.2.9 Checking the design
5.2.10 Gerber data output for Manufacturing
5.3. Sample PCB design – SchmittTrigger
5.3.1 Project creation
5.3.2 Library creation
5.3.3 Schematic design
5.3.4 PCB layout
5.3.5 Manufacturing file output
Chapter: 6 PLC
6.1. Introduction to PLC
6.1.1. PLC and its Basic Structure
6.1.2. History of the PLC
6.1.3. Birth of the PLC Solution
6.1.4. The PLC on its Booming Stage
6.1.5. PLC Applications, Disadvantages and Advantages
6.1.6. Major Types of Industrial Control Systems
6.1.7. Hardware Components of a PLC System
6.2. Ladder Logic
6.2.1. The Origins of Ladder Logic – Relay Logic
6.2.2. The Structure of Ladder Logic
6.2.3. Similarities with Ladder Diagrams
6.2.4. Execution of Ladder Logic
6.2.5. Ladder Logic Instructions – The Basics
6.2.6. Examples for Ladder Logic
6.2.7. NO Contact of PLC
6.2.8. PLC Timers
6.2.9. PLC Memory Elements
6.2.10. Simple Pneumatic Examples
6.2.11. Areas of Application of a PLC
6.3. Electro Pneumatics using PLC
6.3.1. Introduction
6.3.2. Seven Basic Electrical Devices
6.3.2.1. Push button switches
6.3.2.2. Limit switches
6.3.2.3. Pressure switches
6.3.2.4. Solenoids
a. 3/2 Way single solenoid valve, spring return
b. 5/2 Way single solenoid valve, spring return
6.3.2.5. Relays
6.3.2.6. Timer or Time delay relays
6.3.2.7. Temperature Switch
6.3.2.8. Electronic sensors
a. Inductive sensors
b. Capacitive sensors
c. Optical proximity sensors
d. Diffuse sensors
6.4. Electro pneumatics circuits
6.4.1. Control of system with timed response
6.4.2. Control of double acting cylinder with time delay (Double solenoid)
6.4.3. Control of double acting cylinder using timer (single solenoid)
6.4.4. Control of double acting cylinder using electric counter with two end sensors
6.4.5. Control of double acting cylinder using pressure switch
6.4.6. Control of double acting cylinder using delay on and off timer and counter
Chapter: 7 Lab VIEW
7.1. Introduction to LabVIEW and Virtual Instruments
7.1.1. Front Panel Serves as the User Interface
7.1.2. Block Diagram Contains the Graphical Source Code that Defines the Functionality of the VI.
7.1.3. Icon and Connector Pane
7.1.4. Building the Front Panel
7.1.5. Data flow model
7.1.6. Programming Concepts of VI
8.1.7. Running and Debugging VIs
7.2. LabVIEW Examples
7.2.1. Introduction to Basic Operations
7.2.2. Basic Mathematical Operations
7.2.3. Loop Functions
7.2.4. Traffic Light Program Using LabVIEW
7.2.5. Water Level Indicator
7.2.6. Temperature Indicator
7.2.7. Simple Calculator in LabVIEW
Chapter: 8 PSCAD
8.1. Introduction
8.1.1. Starting PSCAD
8.1.2. Running a Simulation
8.1.3. Printing the Circuit
8.2.Online Plotting and Control
8.2.1Graph Frames
8.2.2.Graphs
8.2.3.Overlay Graphs
8.2.4.Poly Graphs
8.2.5.Curves
8.2.6.Active Trace
8.2.7.Traces
8.2.8.Poly Meters
8.2.9.Phasor Meters
8.2.10.Oscilloscopes
8.2.11.XY Plots
8.3.Transmission Lines and Cables
8.3.1.Constructing Overhead Lines
8.3.2.Constructing Underground Cable Systems
8.3.3.Adding a Tower Component
8.3.4.Adding a Cable Cross-Section Component
8.3.5.Adding a Line Model
8.4. Common Output Window Messages
8.4.1.Warning
8.4.2.Showing Sequence Numbers
8.4.3.Show Signal Locations
8.4.4.Control Signal Pathways
8.4.6. Creating Library (.lib) and Object (.obj) Files
8.5.Exampes
Chapter: 9 PVSyst
9.1. Introduction
9.2 Solar PV System
9.2.1 Photovoltaic System Types
9.2.2 Common System Types
9.3. Solar Modules
9.4. Meters and Instrumentation
9.5. Inverter
9.5.1 Criteria for Selecting a Grid-Connected Inverter
9.5.2 Battery Bank
9.6. Sizing Battery Banks
9.7. Charge Controller
9.7.1. Types of Charge Controllers
9.8. Introduction to PVSYST
9.8.1 Case Study1 using PVSYST Software
9.8.2.Case Study1 using PVSYST Software
Chapter: 10 Applications of Software Tools
10.1.Introduction to Wind Energy Conversion System
10.1.1. Basic Components of WECS
10.1.2.Wind Turbine Generator Types
10.1.2.Power Converters for WECS
10.2.Simulation Model
10.2.1.Simulink model-WECS
10.2.2.Grid Connected WECS Simulink Model
10.3. Introduction to Electric Vehicles
10.3.1. Energy Storage Simulation Model
10.3.2.Fuel cell based Electric Vehicles Simulation Model
10.3.3.Drives used in Electric Vehicles Simulation Model
Details
- No. of pages:
- 500
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 7th February 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128194164
About the Author
Ashok Kumar
Professor Ashok Kumar is at the Department of Electrical & Electronics Eng., PSG College of Technology. His current research focuses on Integration of Renewable Energy Systems in the Smart Grid and Wearable Electronics. He has 3 years of industrial experience and 17 years of academic and research experiences. He has authored 6 books, published 110 technical papers in International and National Journals and presented 107 papers in National and International Conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Electrical & Electronics Eng., PSG College of Technology, Coimbatore, India.
Indra Gandhi
Dr.V.Indra is Associate Professor at the School of Electrical Engineering, VIT University. She has been teaching and researching for the past 10 years in the area of Power Electronics and Renewable Energy Systems. She has authored 20 research articles in leading peer-reviewed international journals and published article in referred impact factor journal such as Renewable and Sustainable Energy Reviews, Elsevier publications. Currently she serves as reviewer for reputed journals such as Electric Power Components & Systems and Journal of Power Electronics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, School of Electrical Engineering, VIT University, Vellore, India
Uma Maheswari
Y.Uma Maheswari is a Product Manager at Pramura Software Pvt Ltd, Coimbatre She completed a B.E in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Amrita Institute of Technology and received M.E in Embedded systems and Technologies from Anna University. Areas of Expertise: High speed PCB design, Post processing of PCB design, Process improvement, Cross functional analysis and is currently working in PCB design.
Affiliations and Expertise
Product Manager, Pramura Software Pvt Ltd, Coimbatre, India