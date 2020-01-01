Simulation of Power Electronics Converters Using PLECS®
1st Edition
Description
Power electronic systems are widely used today to provide power processing for applications ranging from computing and communications, appliance control, transportation, and high-power transmission.
Simulation of Power Electronics Converters Using PLECS® is a guide to simulating a power electronics circuit using the powerful new? Widely used? Most advanced? software for power electronics circuit simulation purposes.
Modeling and simulation are essential ingredients of the analysis and design process in power electronics. This book assists engineers gain an increased understanding of circuit operation so they can, for a given set of specifications, choose a topology, select appropriate circuit component types and values, estimate circuit performance, and complete the design by ensuring that the circuit performance will meet specifications even with the anticipated variations in operating conditions and circuit component values.
This book covers the fundamentals of power electronics converter simulation along with analysis of power electronics converters using PLECS, and concludes with real world simulation examples for applied content making this book useful for all those in the electrical and electronic engineering field.
Key Features
- Unique examples are included on the simulation of power electronics converters using PLECS® maybe say why PLECs is better/unique?
- Include explanations and guidance for all included simulations for re-doing the simulations in own areas of application
- Incorporates analysis and design for creating power electronics circuits rapidly with high accuracy
Readership
Graduates and researchers (electrical engineering, electronics engineering, mechatronics engineering, robotic engineering), and design engineers (i.e. power electronics engineers)
Table of Contents
1. Brief Introduction to PLECS
2. Basics of Circuit Simulation with PLECS
3. Basics of Power Electronic Circuits Simulation with PLECS4. Simulink® Version of PLECS®
5. Thermal Analysis of Power Electronics Converters with PLECS
6. Extraction of Power Electronics Converters Uncertainties with PLECS®
7. Simulation of Magnetic Circuits in PLECS
8. Fundamental Concepts of Power Electronic Circuits
Appendix
A. F4-50R06W1E IGBT Module Datasheet
B. Reading the Graphs Using Online Tools
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st January 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128173640