Simulation of Power Electronics Converters Using PLECS® - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128173640

Simulation of Power Electronics Converters Using PLECS®

1st Edition

Authors: Farzin Asadi Kei Eguchi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128173640
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 2020
Page Count: 300
Description

Power electronic systems are widely used today to provide power processing for applications ranging from computing and communications, appliance control, transportation, and high-power transmission.
Simulation of Power Electronics Converters Using PLECS® is a guide to simulating a power electronics circuit using the powerful new? Widely used? Most advanced? software for power electronics circuit simulation purposes.

Modeling and simulation are essential ingredients of the analysis and design process in power electronics. This book assists engineers gain an increased understanding of circuit operation so they can, for a given set of specifications, choose a topology, select appropriate circuit component types and values, estimate circuit performance, and complete the design by ensuring that the circuit performance will meet specifications even with the anticipated variations in operating conditions and circuit component values.

This book covers the fundamentals of power electronics converter simulation along with analysis of power electronics converters using PLECS, and concludes with real world simulation examples for applied content making this book useful for all those in the electrical and electronic engineering field.

Key Features

  • Unique examples are included on the simulation of power electronics converters using PLECS® maybe say why PLECs is better/unique?
  • Include explanations and guidance for all included simulations for re-doing the simulations in own areas of application
  • Incorporates analysis and design for creating power electronics circuits rapidly with high accuracy

Readership

Graduates and researchers (electrical engineering, electronics engineering, mechatronics engineering, robotic engineering), and design engineers (i.e. power electronics engineers)

Table of Contents

1. Brief Introduction to PLECS
2. Basics of Circuit Simulation with PLECS
3. Basics of Power Electronic Circuits Simulation with PLECS4. Simulink® Version of PLECS®
5. Thermal Analysis of Power Electronics Converters with PLECS
6. Extraction of Power Electronics Converters Uncertainties with PLECS®
7. Simulation of Magnetic Circuits in PLECS
8. Fundamental Concepts of Power Electronic Circuits

Appendix
A. F4-50R06W1E IGBT Module Datasheet
B. Reading the Graphs Using Online Tools

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2020
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
Paperback ISBN:
9780128173640

About the Author

Farzin Asadi

Kei Eguchi

