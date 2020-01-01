Power electronic systems are widely used today to provide power processing for applications ranging from computing and communications, appliance control, transportation, and high-power transmission.

Simulation of Power Electronics Converters Using PLECS® is a guide to simulating a power electronics circuit using the powerful new? Widely used? Most advanced? software for power electronics circuit simulation purposes.

Modeling and simulation are essential ingredients of the analysis and design process in power electronics. This book assists engineers gain an increased understanding of circuit operation so they can, for a given set of specifications, choose a topology, select appropriate circuit component types and values, estimate circuit performance, and complete the design by ensuring that the circuit performance will meet specifications even with the anticipated variations in operating conditions and circuit component values.

This book covers the fundamentals of power electronics converter simulation along with analysis of power electronics converters using PLECS, and concludes with real world simulation examples for applied content making this book useful for all those in the electrical and electronic engineering field.