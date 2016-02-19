Simulation of Control Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080343495, 9781483298993

Simulation of Control Systems

1st Edition

Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Vienna, Austria, 22-26 September, 1986

Editors: F. Breitenecker Peter Kopacek I. Troch
eBook ISBN: 9781483298993
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 29th October 1987
Page Count: 469
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(partial) Building models for a specified purpose using system identification, L Ljung. Optimization of computer structures, W Ameling. Process control of large scale systems, G C Vansteenkiste. Realization algorithm for time-varying systems, I Bencsik et al. Structured model of real-time systems, S Szejko. On modelling and simulation of discrete event dynamic systems, J Voros. Simulation of cold roll-mill, F Sorin & R Mezenchev. A simulation study of noise induced roll in bank-to-turn CLOS guidance, R J Fleming & G W Irwin. The effects of flexible masts on stabilised surveillance, A Denker. Inverse simulation for nonlinear systems analysis, D Kraft. Statistical properties of the quantization noise, P Bolon. Simulation of the newly designed adaptive controller, J Wang & Z Deng. Control of transient responses using shape descriptors, M Bertrand. Application of receding horizon adaptive control to an underfloor heating system, A Munack. Simulation studies using the program DASP, F Gausch. A simulation program for higher-order nonlinear PLLS, J Kovats. Simulation of energy systems operation, P G Harhammer. The modelling of PMS simulation, Z C Qi.

Description

This volume investigates simulation and computer-aided control system designs. The book covers the use of models and program packages, their theoretical aspects and practical applications, and uses illustrative case studies to give a comprehensive view of this fast developing science.

Readership

For control engineers, systems designers and computer analysts.

Details

No. of pages:
469
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483298993

Reviews

@qu:The main target of the papers is to inform on both the state-of-the-art and new developments in the fields of simulation based analysis of plants and controlled systems as well as controller design... These proceedings are attractive for readers in the above mentioned fields. @source:Systems Analysis - Modelling - Simulation

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

F. Breitenecker Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical University of Vienna, Austria

Peter Kopacek Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Vienna University of Technology, IHRT, Favoritenstrasse, Vienna, Austria

I. Troch Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.