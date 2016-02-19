Simulation of Control Systems
1st Edition
Selected Papers from the IFAC Symposium, Vienna, Austria, 22-26 September, 1986
(partial) Building models for a specified purpose using system identification, L Ljung. Optimization of computer structures, W Ameling. Process control of large scale systems, G C Vansteenkiste. Realization algorithm for time-varying systems, I Bencsik et al. Structured model of real-time systems, S Szejko. On modelling and simulation of discrete event dynamic systems, J Voros. Simulation of cold roll-mill, F Sorin & R Mezenchev. A simulation study of noise induced roll in bank-to-turn CLOS guidance, R J Fleming & G W Irwin. The effects of flexible masts on stabilised surveillance, A Denker. Inverse simulation for nonlinear systems analysis, D Kraft. Statistical properties of the quantization noise, P Bolon. Simulation of the newly designed adaptive controller, J Wang & Z Deng. Control of transient responses using shape descriptors, M Bertrand. Application of receding horizon adaptive control to an underfloor heating system, A Munack. Simulation studies using the program DASP, F Gausch. A simulation program for higher-order nonlinear PLLS, J Kovats. Simulation of energy systems operation, P G Harhammer. The modelling of PMS simulation, Z C Qi.
This volume investigates simulation and computer-aided control system designs. The book covers the use of models and program packages, their theoretical aspects and practical applications, and uses illustrative case studies to give a comprehensive view of this fast developing science.
For control engineers, systems designers and computer analysts.
- No. of pages:
- 469
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 29th October 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483298993
@qu:The main target of the papers is to inform on both the state-of-the-art and new developments in the fields of simulation based analysis of plants and controlled systems as well as controller design... These proceedings are attractive for readers in the above mentioned fields. @source:Systems Analysis - Modelling - Simulation
F. Breitenecker Editor
Technical University of Vienna, Austria
Peter Kopacek Editor
Vienna University of Technology, IHRT, Favoritenstrasse, Vienna, Austria