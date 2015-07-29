Simulation in Surgical Training and Practice, An Issue of Surgical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323393560, 9780323393577

Simulation in Surgical Training and Practice, An Issue of Surgical Clinics, Volume 95-4

1st Edition

Authors: Kimberly Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780323393577
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393560
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th July 2015
Description

Simulation in Surgical Training and Practice is reviewed extensively in this important Surgical Clinics of North America issue. Articles include: Applying Educational Theory to Simulation Based Training and Assessment in Surgery; Figuring out Team Simulation Training; Faculty Development for Simulation Training; The Evolving Role of Simulation in Teaching Surgery in Undergraduate Medical Education; Using Simulation in Inter-Professional Education; Current Status of Simulation Based Training in Graduate Medical Education; National Simulation-based Training of Fellows: The Vascular Surgery Example; Paying For it:  Funding Models for Simulation Centers; Surgical Simulation Centers as Educational Homes for Practicing Surgeons; Better Assessment: Advanced Engineering Technology for Measuring Performance In and Out of the Simulation Lab; Moving the Needle – Simulation’s Impact on Patient Outcomes; Human Factors Engineering and Effective Simulation – Partners for Improved Patient Safety; Simulation for the Assessment and Improvement of Teamwork and Communication in the Operating Room; Using Simulation to Improve Systems; Simulation for Maintenance of Certification; and more!

About the Authors

Kimberly Brown Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Surgery UTMB at Galveston

