Simulation in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-5

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Sonya Malekzadeh, is devoted to Surgical Simulation in Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: Physical Models and Virtual Reality Simulators in Otolaryngology; Improving Rhinology Skills with Simulation; Simulators for Laryngeal and Airway Surgery; Advanced Pediatric Airway Simulation; Otologic Skills Training; Emerging Role of 3D Printing in Simulation; Assessment of Surgical Skills and Competency; Improving Team Performance Through Simulation-based Learning; Formal Debriefing in Simulation Education; Boot Camps: Preparing for Residency; Using Simulation to Improve Systems; and Economics of Surgical Simulation.