Simulation in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-5
1st Edition
Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America
Simulation in Otolaryngology
Foreword: See One, Do One, Teach One: No More
Preface: Simulation in Otolaryngology
Physical Models and Virtual Reality Simulators in Otolaryngology
Improving Rhinology Skills with Simulation
Simulators for Laryngeal and Airway Surgery
Advanced Pediatric Airway Simulation
Otologic Skills Training
Emerging Role of Three-Dimensional Printing in Simulation in Otolaryngology
Assessment of Surgical Skills and Competency
Improving Team Performance Through Simulation-Based Learning
Facilitation and Debriefing in Simulation Education
Boot Camps: Preparing for Residency
Using Simulation to Improve Systems
The Economics of Surgical Simulation
This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Sonya Malekzadeh, is devoted to Surgical Simulation in Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: Physical Models and Virtual Reality Simulators in Otolaryngology; Improving Rhinology Skills with Simulation; Simulators for Laryngeal and Airway Surgery; Advanced Pediatric Airway Simulation; Otologic Skills Training; Emerging Role of 3D Printing in Simulation; Assessment of Surgical Skills and Competency; Improving Team Performance Through Simulation-based Learning; Formal Debriefing in Simulation Education; Boot Camps: Preparing for Residency; Using Simulation to Improve Systems; and Economics of Surgical Simulation.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 26th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323546775
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323546768
Sonya Malekzadeh Author
MedStar Georgetown University Hospital