Simulation in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323546768, 9780323546775

Simulation in Otolaryngology, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 50-5

1st Edition

Authors: Sonya Malekzadeh
eBook ISBN: 9780323546775
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323546768
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th September 2017
Table of Contents

Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America

Simulation in Otolaryngology

Foreword: See One, Do One, Teach One: No More

Preface: Simulation in Otolaryngology

Physical Models and Virtual Reality Simulators in Otolaryngology

Improving Rhinology Skills with Simulation

Simulators for Laryngeal and Airway Surgery

Advanced Pediatric Airway Simulation

Otologic Skills Training

Emerging Role of Three-Dimensional Printing in Simulation in Otolaryngology

Assessment of Surgical Skills and Competency

Improving Team Performance Through Simulation-Based Learning

Facilitation and Debriefing in Simulation Education

Boot Camps: Preparing for Residency

Using Simulation to Improve Systems

The Economics of Surgical Simulation

Description

This issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Sonya Malekzadeh, is devoted to Surgical Simulation in Otolaryngology. Articles in this issue include: Physical Models and Virtual Reality Simulators in Otolaryngology; Improving Rhinology Skills with Simulation; Simulators for Laryngeal and Airway Surgery; Advanced Pediatric Airway Simulation; Otologic Skills Training; Emerging Role of 3D Printing in Simulation; Assessment of Surgical Skills and Competency; Improving Team Performance Through Simulation-based Learning; Formal Debriefing in Simulation Education; Boot Camps:  Preparing for Residency; Using Simulation to Improve Systems; and Economics of Surgical Simulation.

Details

About the Authors

Sonya Malekzadeh Author

Affiliations and Expertise

MedStar Georgetown University Hospital

