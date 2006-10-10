Simulation In Anesthesia - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416031352, 9781437710823

Simulation In Anesthesia

1st Edition

Authors: Christopher Gallagher S. Issenberg
eBook ISBN: 9781437710823
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416031352
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th October 2006
Page Count: 512
Description

Following up his best-selling Board Stiff TEE & Too manuals for the oral boards in anesthesiology, Dr. Gallagher has produced a step-by-step how-to guide on conducting an anesthesia simulation. Topics include which equipment to use as well as suggestions for simulation scenarios that will help train your staff with a theoretical basis for handling even the most unexpected complications. This simulation guide with video clips helps to close the gaps that may result when abnormal situations are not recognized quickly enough or the response to them is haphazard and slow.
The result is a highly effective, enjoyable, and affordable tool on this increasingly important way to ensure resources are being managed effectively.

Key Features

  • Concise and complete guide to all the issues relevant to anesthesia simulation
  • Rich in clinical scenarios and models
  • Experiences from state-of-the-art simulation center
  • Employs latest CPR and other practice guidelines
  • A bound-in CD/DVD with simulation videos

Table of Contents

  1. What is a simulator — a clinical checklist or a theater?

    2. How an anesthesia simulation is done

    3. Simulation equipment

    4. Simulation scenarios

    5. Behavioral issues

    6. Attendance and scheduling issues

    7. What other disciplines should we work with?

    8. Clinical lessons learned from simulation

    9. The great debate

    10. Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437710823
Hardcover ISBN:
9781416031352

About the Author

Christopher Gallagher

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Residency Director, Stony Brook Department of Anesthesia, Stony Brook University, Stony Brook, NY, USA

S. Issenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Dean and Director, Education Research and Technology, Center for Research in Medical Education, University of Miami School of Medicine, Miami, Fl

