Simulated Moving Bed Technology
1st Edition
Principles, Design and Process Applications
Description
Simulated Moving Bed Technology is one of only a few books solely dedicated to SMB. It aims to equip you with the tools and skills needed for SMB modelling, simulation, design and operation. The theory presented is supported by real-world examples from the petrochemical, sugar and pharma industries.
The core of the book focuses on SMB process development and model validation. It explains basic process concepts and definitions, fundamental principles and equations, as well as typical applications and recent advances made to address challenges. Its specialist content makes it a must have book for people working with SMB technology, chemical engineering post-graduate students and process and R&D engineers in industry.
Key Features
- Will provide you with the tools and predictive approaches for use in SMB design and performance assessment
- Covers SMB modelling, simulation, design and operation as applied to separation and reaction processes
- Discusses process intensification through coupling SMB and reaction in SMBR, membrane permeation and SMBR in PermSMBR and introduces the design of SCPC
Readership
Process and R&D engineers in industry (chemical, refining and petrochemistry, sugar and pharma/bio). Chemical Engineering postgraduates.
Table of Contents
- Authors
- Preface
- Acknowledgment
- Chapter 1. Principles of Simulated Moving Bed
- 1.1. History: From Batch Chromatography to Continuous Countercurrent Chromatography
- 1.2. The Simulated Moving Bed Concept
- 1.3. Simulated Moving Bed Applications: “Old” and “New”
- 1.4. Nonconventional Modes of Operation
- 1.5. Concluding Remarks
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 2. Modeling and Simulation of Simulated Moving Bed Separation Processes
- 2.1. Strategies of Modeling
- 2.2. Process Performance Parameters: Purity, Recovery, Productivity, and Desorbent Consumption
- 2.3. Effect of Model Parameters and Operating Variables on Process Performance
- 2.4. Numerical Solution of SMB and TMB Models
- 2.5. Concluding Remarks
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 3. Design of Simulated Moving Bed for Binary or Pseudo-Binary Separations
- 3.1. Equilibrium Theory for Linear Isotherms (Triangle Theory)
- 3.2. Extension to Nonlinear Isotherms
- 3.3. Mass Transfer Effects
- 3.4. Analytical Solution of True Moving Bed for Linear Systems
- 3.5. The Concept of Separation Volume
- 3.6. Optimization of the Simulated Moving Bed Operation
- 3.7. Concluding Remarks
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 4. Process Development for Liquid-Phase Simulated Moving Bed Separations: Methodology and Applications
- 4.1. Methodology
- 4.2. Chiral Separations
- 4.3. The FlexSMB-LSRE® Unit
- 4.4. Conclusions
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 5. The Parex Process for the Separation of p-Xylene
- 5.1. p-Xylene Production
- 5.2. The Parex Process
- 5.3. Performance
- 5.4. Concluding Remarks
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 6. Multicomponent Separations by Simulated Moving Bed (SMB)-Based Processes
- 6.1. Pseudo-SMB JO Process
- 6.2. MCSGP Process
- 6.3. Sequential Multicolumn Chromatography
- 6.4. Concluding Remarks
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 7. Gas-Phase Simulated Moving Bed
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. SMB Design Using Equilibrium Theory Methodology
- 7.3. SMB Design Using Mathematical Models
- 7.4. Concluding Remarks
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 8. Simulated Moving Bed Reactor
- 8.1. Process Intensification: Coupling Reversible Reactions with Adsorption
- 8.2. SMBR Design Methodology
- 8.3. SMBR Performance Parameters
- 8.4. SMBR Mathematical Model
- 8.5. Analytical Solution for Linear Isotherms and Linear Reaction
- 8.6. Development of SMBR for the Synthesis of Oxygenates
- 8.7. Other SMBR Applications: Acetals Production
- 8.8. SMBR Concluding Remarks
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 9. Process Reintensification: PermSMBR
- 9.1. Combining the Simulated Moving Bed Reactor with Permeable Membranes: The Concept of PermSMBR
- 9.2. PermSMBR Applications
- 9.3. Case Study: Dibutyl Acetal Production Process Development by PermSMBR
- 9.4. Permsmbr Concluding Remarks
- Nomenclature
- Chapter 10. Sequential Centrifugal Partition Chromatography
- 10.1. Solid Support-Free Liquid Chromatography
- 10.2. Sequential Centrifugal Partition Chromatography
- 10.3. Example
- 10.4. Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 11. Conclusions and Perspectives
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2015
- Published:
- 4th June 2015
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128020517
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128020241
About the Author
Alirio Rodrigues
Alirio Rodrigues is Professor of Chemical Engineering at Universidade do Porto and Director of the Laboratory of Separation and Reaction Engineering. He has written over 350 articles on catalysis and reaction engineering and holds six patents. He is a member of the editorial board of several journals (including Adsorption, The Chemical Engineering Journal, Separation Science and Technology, Separation and Purification Technology and International Journal of Chemical Reaction Engineering), and has also edited numerous books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Laboratory of Separation and Reaction Engineering, Associate, Laboratory Department of Chemical Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, University of Porto, Portugal