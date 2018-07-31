Sims' Symptoms in the Mind: Textbook of Descriptive Psychopathology

Section One: Concepts and Method.



1. Fundamental Concepts of Descriptive Psychopathology 2.Eliciting the Symptoms of Mental Illness



Section Two: Consciousness and Cognition



3.Consciousness and Disturbed Consciousness 4. Attention, Concentration, Orientation and Sleep 5.Disturbance of Memory



Section Three: Awareness of Reality: Time, Perception and Judgement



6.Disorder of Time 7.Pathology of Perception 8. Delusions and Other Erroneous Ideas 9. Disorder of the Thinking Process 10.Disorder of Speech and Language 11. Insight



Section Four: Self and Body



12. The Disordered Self 13. Depersonalization 14. Disorder of the Awareness of the Body 15. The Psychopathology of Pain



Section Five: Emotions and Action



16. Affect and Emotional Disorders 17. Anxiety, Panic, Irritability, Phobia and Obsession 18. Disorders of Volition and Execution



Section Six: Variations of Human Nature



19. The Expression of Disordered Personality



Section Seven: Diagnosis



20. Psychopathology and Diagnosis