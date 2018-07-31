Sims' Symptoms in the Mind: Textbook of Descriptive Psychopathology
6th Edition
Description
Since its first edition in 1988, this book has become the leading introductory textbook on clinical psychopathology. Now fully revised and updated, it is an invaluable reference for psychiatrists of all levels as well as clinical psychologists, allied mental health professionals and researchers in this field.
Key Features
- Comprehensive and accessible overview of clinical psychopathology.
- Defines, clarifies and describes the main symptoms and syndromes of mental illness encountered in clinical practice.
- Illustrates key principles of psychopathology with examples drawn from a wide range of sources.
- Fully updated throughout.
- Includes key point summaries.
- Complementary access to the e-book through ExpertConsult.
- Additional online electronic resources include:
- Patient interview scenarios exploring key themes (videos with transcripts).
- Author podcasts (audio) to expand and clarify core topics.
- Interactive question and answer sections for each chapter, to test your understanding and aid revision of essential areas.
Table of Contents
Section One: Concepts and Method.
1. Fundamental Concepts of Descriptive Psychopathology 2.Eliciting the Symptoms of Mental Illness
Section Two: Consciousness and Cognition
3.Consciousness and Disturbed Consciousness 4. Attention, Concentration, Orientation and Sleep 5.Disturbance of Memory
Section Three: Awareness of Reality: Time, Perception and Judgement
6.Disorder of Time 7.Pathology of Perception 8. Delusions and Other Erroneous Ideas 9. Disorder of the Thinking Process 10.Disorder of Speech and Language 11. Insight
Section Four: Self and Body
12. The Disordered Self 13. Depersonalization 14. Disorder of the Awareness of the Body 15. The Psychopathology of Pain
Section Five: Emotions and Action
16. Affect and Emotional Disorders 17. Anxiety, Panic, Irritability, Phobia and Obsession 18. Disorders of Volition and Execution
Section Six: Variations of Human Nature
19. The Expression of Disordered Personality
Section Seven: Diagnosis
20. Psychopathology and Diagnosis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 31st July 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074035
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702074028
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702074011
About the Author
Femi Oyebode
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Psychiatry and Consultant Psychiatrist, University of Birmingham, National Centre for Mental Health, Birmingham, UK.