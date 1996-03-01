Simplified Design of Switching Power Supplies
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Switching power-supply basics
Heat sinks for switching power-supplies
Inductors/transformers for switching power-supplies
Testing and troubleshooting
Simplified design approaches
Description
Simplified Design of Switching Power Supplies is an all-inclusive, one-stop guide to switching power-supply design. Step-by-step instructions and diagrams render this book essential for the student and the experimenter, as well as the design professional.
Simplified Design of Switching Power Supplies concentrates on the use of IC regulators. All popular forms of switching supplies, including DC-DC converters, inverters, buck, boost, buck-boost, pulse frequency modulation, pulse width modulation, current-mode control and pulse skipping, are described in detail. The design examples may be put to immediate use or may be modified to meet a specific design goal. As an instructional text for those unfamiliar with switching supplies, or as a reference for those in need of a refresher, this unique book is essential for those involved in switching power-supply design.
Key Features
- Describes the operation of each circuit in detail
- Examines a wide selection of external components that modify the IC package characteristics
- Provides hands-on, essential information for designing a switching power supply
Readership
Electronics engineers and technicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 225
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1996
- Published:
- 1st March 1996
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517209
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750698214
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
John Lenk Author
Affiliations and Expertise
An established writer of international best-sellers in the field of electronics, Mr. Lenk is the author of more than 80 books on electronics, which together have sold well over two million copies in nine languages.