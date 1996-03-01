Simplified Design of Switching Power Supplies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750698214, 9780080517209

Simplified Design of Switching Power Supplies

1st Edition

Authors: John Lenk
eBook ISBN: 9780080517209
Paperback ISBN: 9780750698214
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 1st March 1996
Page Count: 225
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
40.99
34.84
5100.00
4335.00
63.64
54.09
44.95
38.21
58.95
50.11
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
34.99
29.74
43.95
37.36
56.95
48.41
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Switching power-supply basics
Heat sinks for switching power-supplies
Inductors/transformers for switching power-supplies
Testing and troubleshooting
Simplified design approaches

Description

Simplified Design of Switching Power Supplies is an all-inclusive, one-stop guide to switching power-supply design. Step-by-step instructions and diagrams render this book essential for the student and the experimenter, as well as the design professional.

Simplified Design of Switching Power Supplies concentrates on the use of IC regulators. All popular forms of switching supplies, including DC-DC converters, inverters, buck, boost, buck-boost, pulse frequency modulation, pulse width modulation, current-mode control and pulse skipping, are described in detail. The design examples may be put to immediate use or may be modified to meet a specific design goal. As an instructional text for those unfamiliar with switching supplies, or as a reference for those in need of a refresher, this unique book is essential for those involved in switching power-supply design.

Key Features

  • Describes the operation of each circuit in detail
  • Examines a wide selection of external components that modify the IC package characteristics
  • Provides hands-on, essential information for designing a switching power supply

Readership

Electronics engineers and technicians

Details

No. of pages:
225
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080517209
Paperback ISBN:
9780750698214

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

John Lenk Author

Affiliations and Expertise

An established writer of international best-sellers in the field of electronics, Mr. Lenk is the author of more than 80 books on electronics, which together have sold well over two million copies in nine languages.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.