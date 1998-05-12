This is the seventh book in the popular Simplified Design series from John Lenk, which teaches engineers, technicians, and students to use and modify off-the-shelf ICs to suit their individual design needs.

The first chapter of this book describes the basic operation of microprocessor supervisory circuits and how to use manufacturer data sheets to make your component selections. Later chapters describe the internal operations of various commonly-available ICs and how to select and modify them.

The most common microprocessor-supervisory functions include: power-on reset, low-voltage reset for glitch and brownout, memory-write protection, power-fail warning, battery backup switchover, and watchdog timer. While these functions are not difficult to implement individually, they can be complex in combination, particularly when there are space limitations. Simplified Design of Microprocessor-Supervisory Circuits will allow designers to evaluate tradeoffs and features more easily and quickly.

