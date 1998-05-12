Simplified Design of Microprocessor-Supervisory Circuits
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1: Primary microprocessor supervisory functions
2 - 9: Specific types of commonly-available supervisory ICs, including data sheets and design specification trade-offs
10: Simplified design approaches for a cross-section of microprocessor- and microcontroller-supervisory ICs, as well as a few discrete-component supervisory circuits
Description
This is the seventh book in the popular Simplified Design series from John Lenk, which teaches engineers, technicians, and students to use and modify off-the-shelf ICs to suit their individual design needs.
The first chapter of this book describes the basic operation of microprocessor supervisory circuits and how to use manufacturer data sheets to make your component selections. Later chapters describe the internal operations of various commonly-available ICs and how to select and modify them.
The most common microprocessor-supervisory functions include: power-on reset, low-voltage reset for glitch and brownout, memory-write protection, power-fail warning, battery backup switchover, and watchdog timer. While these functions are not difficult to implement individually, they can be complex in combination, particularly when there are space limitations. Simplified Design of Microprocessor-Supervisory Circuits will allow designers to evaluate tradeoffs and features more easily and quickly.
Key Features
- In the EDN Series for Design Engineers
- Specifications and modification hints for many IC types
- Shows how to use and modify off-the-shelf ICs for semi-custom supervisory circuits
Readership
Design engineers and technicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 1998
- Published:
- 12th May 1998
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080517193
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750696524
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
John Lenk Author
Affiliations and Expertise
An established writer of international best-sellers in the field of electronics, Mr. Lenk is the author of more than 80 books on electronics, which together have sold well over two million copies in nine languages.