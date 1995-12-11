Simplified Design of Micropower and Battery Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750695107, 9780080517179

Simplified Design of Micropower and Battery Circuits

1st Edition

Authors: John Lenk
eBook ISBN: 9780080517179
Paperback ISBN: 9780750695107
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 11th December 1995
Page Count: 255
Table of Contents

Introduction to micropower/battery design
Battery basics
Battery chargers
Single-cell circuits
Multi-cell circuits

Description

Simplified Design of Micropower and Battery Circuits provides a simplified, step-by-step approach to micropower and supply cell circuit design. No previous experience in design is required to use the techniques described, thus making the book well suited for the beginner, student, or experimenter as well as the design professional.

Simplified Design of Micropower and Battery Circuits concentrates on the use of commercial micropower ICs by discussing selections of external components that modify the IC-package characteristics. The basic approach is to start design problems with approximations for trial-value components in experimental circuits, then to vary the component values until the desired results are produced. Although theory and mathematics are kept to a minimum, operation of all circuits is described in full.

EDITOR'S CHOICE - Electronics (The Maplin Magazine), May 1996
John D. Lenk has been a technical author specializing in practical electronic design and troubleshooting guides for more than 40 years. An established writer of international best-sellers in the field of electronics, Mr. Lenk is the author of more than 80 books on electronics, which together have sold well over two million copies in nine languages.

Key Features

  • Uses commercially available micropower ICs
  • No design experience required
  • Minimal theory and mathematics; full circuit operation described

Readership

Electronics circuit designers and design students

Details

No. of pages:
255
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080517179
Paperback ISBN:
9780750695107

About the Authors

John Lenk Author

Affiliations and Expertise

An established writer of international best-sellers in the field of electronics, Mr. Lenk is the author of more than 80 books on electronics, which together have sold well over two million copies in nine languages.

