Simplified Design of IC Amplifiers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750695084, 9780080517186

Simplified Design of IC Amplifiers

1st Edition

Authors: John Lenk
eBook ISBN: 9780080517186
Paperback ISBN: 9780750695084
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 28th June 1996
Page Count: 239
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
40.99
34.84
5100.00
4335.00
63.64
54.09
58.95
50.11
44.95
38.21
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.95
37.36
56.95
48.41
34.99
29.74
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Amplifier circuit basics; Basic amplifier tests
Basic IC OP-amp design
OTA design; Current-feedback amplifier design
Chopper-stabilized Op-amp
Wideband transconductance amplifier design
Audio-frequency (AF) amplifier design
Gain-controlled microphone preamplifier/VOGAD

Description

Simplified Design of IC Amplifiers has something for everyone involved in electronics. No matter what skill level, this book shows how to design and experiment with IC amplifiers. For experimenters, students, and serious hobbyists, this book provides sufficient information to design and build IC amplifier circuits from 'scratch'. For working engineers who design amplifier circuits or select IC amplifiers, the book provides a variety of circuit configurations to make designing easier.

Key Features

  • Provides basics for all phases of practical design
  • Covers the most popular forms for amplifier ICs avaliable today
  • Provides a wealth of information on amplifier ICs and related components

Readership

Electronics engineers and technicians

Details

No. of pages:
239
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780080517186
Paperback ISBN:
9780750695084

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

John Lenk Author

Affiliations and Expertise

An established writer of international best-sellers in the field of electronics, Mr. Lenk is the author of more than 80 books on electronics, which together have sold well over two million copies in nine languages.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.