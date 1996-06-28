Simplified Design of IC Amplifiers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Amplifier circuit basics; Basic amplifier tests
Basic IC OP-amp design
OTA design; Current-feedback amplifier design
Chopper-stabilized Op-amp
Wideband transconductance amplifier design
Audio-frequency (AF) amplifier design
Gain-controlled microphone preamplifier/VOGAD
Description
Simplified Design of IC Amplifiers has something for everyone involved in electronics. No matter what skill level, this book shows how to design and experiment with IC amplifiers. For experimenters, students, and serious hobbyists, this book provides sufficient information to design and build IC amplifier circuits from 'scratch'. For working engineers who design amplifier circuits or select IC amplifiers, the book provides a variety of circuit configurations to make designing easier.
Key Features
- Provides basics for all phases of practical design
- Covers the most popular forms for amplifier ICs avaliable today
- Provides a wealth of information on amplifier ICs and related components
Readership
Electronics engineers and technicians
