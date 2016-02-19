Simple Processes at the Gas-Solid Interface - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444422873, 9780080868134

Simple Processes at the Gas-Solid Interface, Volume 19

1st Edition

Editors: R.G. Compton C.H. Bamford C.F.H. Tipper†
eBook ISBN: 9780080868134
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st July 1984
Page Count: 435
No. of pages:
435
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080868134

R.G. Compton Editor

R.G. Compton Editor

University of Oxford, Oxford, UK

C.H. Bamford Editor

C.F.H. Tipper† Editor

