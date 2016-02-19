Similarity and Dimensional Methods in Mechanics
1st Edition
Description
Similarity and Dimensional Methods in Mechanics provides a complete development of the basic concepts of dimensional analysis and similarity methods, illustrated by applications to a wide variety of problems in mechanics. This book shows the power of dimensional and similarity methods in solving problems in the theory of explosions and astrophysics.
Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental ideas behind similarity and dimensional methods. This text then provides a series of examples of application of the methods. Other chapters consider the use of similarity and dimensional analysis in developing fundamental contributions to viscous fluid theory. This book discusses as well the various theories of isotropic turbulence. The final chapter deals with the applications to the theory of the luminosity and internal structure of stars.
This book is a valuable resource for students who wish to learn dimensional analysis and similarity methods for the first time. Readers who are connected with the many aspects of gas dynamics, including space technology, astrophysics, and atomic energy will also find this book useful.
Table of Contents
Editor's Foreword
Author's Foreword to the English Translation
Foreword to the First Edition
Foreword to the Third Edition
Foreword to the Fourth Edition
Chapter I. General Dimensional Theory
1. Introduction
2. Dimensional and Nondimensional Quantities
3. Fundamental and Derived Units of Measurement
4. Dimensional Formulas
5. On Newton's Second Law
6. Nature of the Functional Relations Between Physical Quantities
7. Parameters Defining a Class of Phenomena
II. Similarity, Modelling and Examples of the Application of Dimensional Analysis
1. Motion of a Simple Pendulum
2. Flow of a Heavy Liquid through a Spillway
3. Fluid Motion in Pipes
4. Motion of a Body in a Fluid
5. Heat Transfer from a Body in a Fluid Flow Field
6. Dynamic Similarity and Modelling of Phenomena
7. Steady Motion of a Solid Body in a Compressible Fluid
8. Unsteady Motion of a Fluid
9. Ship Motion
10. Planing Over the Water Surface
11. Impact on Water
12. Entry of a Cone and Wedge at Constant Speed into a Fluid
13. Shallow Waves on the Surface of an Incompressible Fluid
14. Three-Dimensional Self-Similar Motions of Compressible Media
III. Application to the Theory of Motion of a Viscous Fluid and to the Theory of Turbulence
1. Diffusion of Vorticity in a Viscous Fluid
2. Exact Solutions of the Equations of Motion of a Viscous Incompressible Fluid
3. Boundary Layer in the Flow of a Viscous Fluid Past a Flat Plate
4. Isotropic Turbulent Motion of an Incompressible Fluid
5. Steady Turbulent Motion
IV. One-Dimensional Unsteady Motion of a Gas
1. Self-Similar Motion of Spherical, Cylindrical and Plane Waves in a Gas
2. Ordinary Differential Equations and the Shock Conditions for Self-Similar Motions
3. Algebraic Integrals for Self-Similar Motions
4. Motions which are Self-Similar in the Limit
5. Investigation of the Family of Integral Curves in the z, V Plane
6. The Piston Problem
7. Problem of Implosion and Explosion at a Point
8. Spherical Detonation
9. Flame Propagation
10. Collapse of an Arbitrary Discontinuity in a Combustible Mixture
11. The Problem of an Intense Explosion
12. Point Explosion Taking Counter Pressure into Account
13. On Simulation and on Formulas for the Peak Pressure and Impulse in Explosions
14. Problem of an Intense Explosion in a Medium with Variable Density
15. Unsteady Motion of a Gas, when the Velocity is Proportional to Distance from the Centre of Symmetry
16. On the General Theory of One-Dimensional Motion of a Gas
17. Asymptotic Laws of Shock Wave Decay
V. Application to Astrophysical Problems
1. Certain Observational Results
2. On the Equations of Equilibrium and Motion of a Gaseous Mass Simulating a Star
3. Theoretical Formulas Relating Luminosity with Mass and Radius with Mass
4. Certain Simple Solutions of the System of Equations of Stellar Equilibrium
5. On the Relation Between the Period of Variation of the Brightness and the Average Density for Cepheids
6. On the Theory of the Flare-Ups of Novae and Supernovae
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 380
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1959
- Published:
- 1st January 1959
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483225913