Similarity and Dimensional Methods in Mechanics provides a complete development of the basic concepts of dimensional analysis and similarity methods, illustrated by applications to a wide variety of problems in mechanics. This book shows the power of dimensional and similarity methods in solving problems in the theory of explosions and astrophysics.

Organized into five chapters, this book begins with an overview of the fundamental ideas behind similarity and dimensional methods. This text then provides a series of examples of application of the methods. Other chapters consider the use of similarity and dimensional analysis in developing fundamental contributions to viscous fluid theory. This book discusses as well the various theories of isotropic turbulence. The final chapter deals with the applications to the theory of the luminosity and internal structure of stars.

This book is a valuable resource for students who wish to learn dimensional analysis and similarity methods for the first time. Readers who are connected with the many aspects of gas dynamics, including space technology, astrophysics, and atomic energy will also find this book useful.