SimChart for the Medical Office: Learning the Medical Office Workflow - 2019 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Get a hands-on introduction to the medical office electronic health record! Learning the Medical Office Workflow, 2019 Edition provides clear, step-by-step instructions to all of the medical assisting simulations in SimChart® for the Medical Office (SCMO), Elsevier’s fully educationally designed simulated electronic health record (EHR). You’ll become acclimated to these simulations by completing more than 50 hours of practice tasks that address essential ABHES and CAAHEP competencies — that’s more practice than any other electronic health record education tool on the market. This procedure manual uses screen shots and best practices to make it easier for you to work through SimChart for the Medical Office tasks and assignments in order to master documentation skills.
Key Features
- Intuitive and realistic learning environment provides you with a safe classroom environment for you to develop key documentation skills.
- UNIQUE! 110 interactive assignments are aligned with 220 ABHES and CAAHEP competencies, from front office skills to clinical skills to practice management skills — providing more than 50 hours of documentation practice, more than any other solution on the market!
- Step-by-step instructions and accompanying SCMO screen shots help you break down common tasks and learn to work accurately and efficiently.
- Hands-on practice makes it easier for you to learn core competencies, with tasks simulating the real-world administrative duties of the medical assistant.
- Medical Assisting administrative duties simulations give you practice managing patient scheduling in a multi-doctor practice, documenting a variety of services, processing insurance claims, posting payments, and much more!
- Simulation Playground with instructions and screen shots supplement prebuilt assignments to give you unlimited practice with the material.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Navigating SimChart for the Medical Office
About SimChart for the Medical Office
Unit 2: Front Office
Module Overview
Assignments 1-20
Unit 3: Clinical Care
Module Overview
Assignments 21-61
Unit 4: Coding & Billing
Module Overview
Assignments 62-110
Appendix: Showcasing Experience and Portfolio Tips
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323679626
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323641975