SimChart for the Medical Office: Learning The Medical Office Workflow – 2017 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Get the most out of SimChart for the Medical Office with step-by-step guidelinesl A companion book to SimChart for the Medical Office, Learning the Medical Office Workflow provides clear instructions for all of the medical assisting simulation assignments in the online program. In completing these exercises, you’ll get over 50 hours of hands-on practice with entering data into the electronic health record and performing essential ABHES and CAAHEP competencies — that's more practice than any other EHR product on the market. Using best practices and detailed screen shots, this how-to manual makes it easier to work through each of the tasks in SimChart for the Medical Office.
Key Features
- Hands-on practice makes it easier to learn core competencies, with exercises simulating the actual administrative duties of the medical assistant.
- 110 interactive assignments are aligned with ABHES and CAAHEP competencies — from front office skills to clinical skills to practice management skills — providing more than 50 hours of documentation practice.
- Safe learning environment allows you to learn and practice tasks without fear of making a mistake affecting real patients.
- Integration of practice management and electronic health records includes key skills such as patient registration, scheduling, office management, and insurance processing, as well as EHR skills such as patient record documentation and written orders.
- Simulation instructions and screen shots are provided with assignments to guide you through each step of each task.
Table of Contents
Unit 1: Navigating SimChart for the Medical Office
Info Panel
Assignment Overview
Unit 2: Front Office
Module Overview
Medical Office Workflow
Assignments 1-19
Unit 3: Front Office and Clinical Care
Module Overview
Medical Office Workflow
Assignments 20-25
Unit 4: Clinical Care
Module Overview
Medical Office Workflow
Assignments 26-62
Unit 5: Coding & Billing
Module Overview
Medical Office Workflow
Assignments 63-110
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 440
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 6th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323528160