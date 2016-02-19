Silver Azide, Cyanide, Cyanamides, Cyanate, Selenocyanate and Thiocyanate—Solubilities of Solids is a comprehensive critical compilation of solubility data for solids in silver azide, cyanide, cyanamides, cyanate, selenocyanate, and thiocyanate. Quantities used as measures of solubility are mole fraction, mass fraction, solute mole (mass) fraction, molality, concentration, density, and relative density. This volume is comprised of eight chapters and initially presents an outline of the principal thermodynamic relations encountered in discussions of solubility, including activity coefficients for mixtures and solutions. The solubility formation constants for solvents are calculated. The data for each system are evaluated, and where data from different sources agree sufficiently, recommended values are proposed. The evaluation sheets, recommended values, and compiled data sheets are presented. This monograph also describes the aqueous systems for silver azide, silver cyanamide, silver dicyanamide, methyl tricyanamide argentate, silver cyanate, silver cyanide, silver selenocyanate, and silver thiocyanate. This monograph will be of value to chemists.