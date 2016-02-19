Silurian Reefs of Gotland - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444407061, 9780080869247

Silurian Reefs of Gotland, Volume 13

1st Edition

Series Editors: A.A. Manten
eBook ISBN: 9780080869247
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1971
Page Count: 540
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
155.00
131.75
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Swedish island of Gotland, in the Baltic, has attracted much attention of many geologists. Gotland is built up by a Middle Palaeozoic table-land, with an average height of 20-30 m, but with some higher hills in the inland and with steep cliffs along part of the coast. The Middle Palaeozoic strata consist primarily of limestones and marlstones. For a good understanding of the sedimentary succession of Gotland, it is important that the distribution of all the different kinds of sediments should be carefully mapped, and their faunal contents to be intensively studied. This book includes the survey and ideas gathered along with important data about the stratigraphy and reefs of Gotland. It presents description of the Baltic area, development of the stratigraphical subdivision of the Middle Palaeozoic of Gotland, and some tectonic and pseudo-tectonic phenomena. Stratified and unstratified sediments are presented along with a number of palaeoecological observations on Gotlandian fossils. Some comparisons of the reefs of Gotland with reefs in a few other areas are also examined.

Details

No. of pages:
540
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1971
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869247

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

A.A. Manten Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Utrecht University

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.