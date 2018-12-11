Silk
2nd Edition
Processing, Properties and Applications
Table of Contents
- Introduction to silk and sericulture
2. Silk reeling and silk fabric manufacture
3. Structural aspects of silk
4. Mechanical and thermal properties of silk
5. The dyeing of silk
6. Developments in the processing and applications of silk
7. Non-mulberry Silks
8. Printing and Finishing of Silk Fabrics
9. By-products of Sericulture and Silk Industry
10. Spider silks and their applications
Description
Silk: Processing, Properties and Applications, Second Edition, examines all aspects of silk technology, including its manufacture, processing, properties, structure-property relationships, dyeing, printing and finishing, and applications. This new edition is updated and expanded to include the very latest developments in silk production. Detailed chapters discuss silk reeling and silk fabric manufacture, the structural aspects of silk, its mechanical and thermal properties, and silk dyeing. Further chapters focus on the latest developments in terms of processing and applications, covering emerging topics, such as spider silks, non-mulberry silks, the printing and finishing of silk fabrics, and by-products of the silk industry.
This book will be a highly valuable source of information for textile technologists, engineers and manufacturers, fiber scientists, researchers and academics in natural fibers or textile technology.
Key Features
- Offers in-depth coverage of silk production, properties and structure-property relationships
- Provides an authoritative reference on sericulture, silk fabric processing and applications of silk
- Expanded to include non-mulberry silks, printing and finishing of silk fabrics, and by-products of sericulture
Readership
Textile technologists, engineers and manufacturers; Industry professionals involved in the production and processing of silk fibres and fabrics; Fiber scientists; Researchers and academics in natural fibres, silk technology, textile technology and fibre science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 11th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081025413
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081025406
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
K. Murugesh Babu Author
K. Murugesh Babu is Professor and Head of the Department of Textile Technology, and Dean (Public & International Affairs), at the Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology (BIET), Davangere, Karnataka, India. He completed his postgraduate degree in textile technology at Anna University, Chennai, India, before obtaining his Ph.D. from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi in 2001. Dr. Babu has been involved in several international assignments. In 2006, he was invited to the University of Oxford in the UK, to join a 1-year research project on silk based biomaterials. From 2007 to 2008, Dr. Babu was involved in advanced research on shape memory textiles and garments, at the Institute of Textiles and Clothing, Hong Kong Polytechnic University, Hong Kong. In 2014, Dr. Babu was awarded with the prestigious Commonwealth Fellowship by the Association of Commonwealth Universities, based in the UK. Under this fellowship, he was invited to become a Visiting Professor at the University of Maroua, Cameroon, Central Africa, in order to establish and develop the Department of Textiles. As well as writing the first edition of this book, Dr. Babu has published approximately 80 research papers, contributed 7 book chapters, and is recognized as a Technical Referee for 10 international textile/polymer journals. His main research areas include silk based biomaterials, natural fibre based eco-biocomposites, eco-friendly processing, organic cotton processing and eco-management concepts, natural anti-microbial agent based finishing of cotton and other fibres, and bamboo-blended fabric production and characterization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Bapuji Institute of Engineering and Technology, India