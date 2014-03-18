Silk Biomaterials for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Contributor contact details
- Woodhead Publishing Series in Biomaterials
- Foreword
- Part I: Fundamentals, processing and types of silk biomaterials
- Chapter 1: Introduction to silk biomaterials
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 General information about silkworms
- 1.3 Silk proteins
- 1.4 Genetics of silkworms
- 1.5 Diseases of silkworms
- 1.6 Applications of silks
- 1.7 Application of silk protein fibroins
- 1.8 Application of silk protein sericins
- 1.9 Conclusion
- 1.10 Acknowledgments
- Chapter 2: Applications of silk biomaterials in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Silk scaffolds in tissue engineering and regenerative medicine
- 2.3 Hard tissue engineering
- 2.4 Soft tissue engineering
- 2.5 Tissue engineering for application in specific organs
- 2.6 Conclusion and future trends
- 2.7 Acknowledgments
- Chapter 3: Processing of Bombyx mori silk for biomedical applications
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Modulation of silk biomaterial properties
- 3.3 Silk fibroin materials and their use in biomedical applications
- 3.4 Conclusion and future trends
- Chapter 4: Silk nanostructures based on natural and engineered self-assembly
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Mechanisms of self-assembly in natural and engineered systems
- 4.3 Assembly of natural and recombinant silk proteins
- 4.4 Engineering the self-assembly of silk
- 4.5 Silk nano-architectures and their applications
- 4.6 Self-assembly in conjugation with other (bio)materials
- 4.7 Conjugation with natural and synthetic materials
- 4.8 Conclusion and future trends
- Chapter 5: Electrospun silk sericin nanofibers for biomedical applications
- Abstract:
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Application of silk sericin in the biomedical field
- 5.3 Electrospinning
- 5.4 Silk sericin nanofibers from electrospinning
- 5.5 Molecular structure and physical properties
- 5.6 Silk sericin/silk fibroin blend nanofibers by electrospinning
- 5.7 Conclusion and future trends
- Chapter 6: Silk fibroin microfiber and nanofiber scaffolds for tissue engineering and regeneration
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Silk fibroin (SF) microfibers for skin and connective tissue regeneration
- 6.3 Formic acid (FA)-cross-linked 3-D SF microfiber-based nonwovens
- 6.4 SF microfiber-based carded-needled 3-D nonwovens
- 6.5 Nanofibers from electrospinning and tissue engineering
- 6.6 Electrospun SF tubes for small calibre blood vessel regeneration
- Chapter 7: Silk powder for regenerative medicine
- Abstract:
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Silk particle production by the bottom up approach
- 7.3 Silk powder production by the top down approach (milling)
- 7.4 Characterisation of silk powder
- 7.5 Applications of silk particles
- 7.6 Conclusion
- Part II: Properties and behaviour of silk biomaterials
- Chapter 8: Biochemical and biophysical properties of native Bombyx mori silk for tissue engineering applications
- Abstract:
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Genetic sequence and primary structure of silk proteins
- 8.3 Structure and assembly of native silk fibroin
- 8.4 Physical and chemical properties of native silk fibroin fibers
- 8.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 9: Structure and properties of spider and silkworm silk for tissue scaffolds
- Abstract:
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Microstructure of silks
- 9.3 Mechanical properties
- 9.4 Relationship between structure and properties
- 9.5 Biomimetic approaches
- 9.6 Conclusion
- 9.7 Acknowledgments
- Chapter 10: Types and properties of non-mulberry silk biomaterials for tissue engineering applications
- Abstract:
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Classification of silkworms
- 10.3 Life cycle of silkworms
- 10.4 Types of non-mulberry silk
- 10.5 Structure and mechanical properties of silk
- 10.6 Processing of silk proteins
- 10.7 Different formats of silk protein as biomaterials: fibroin
- 10.8 Different formats of silk protein as biomaterials: sericin
- 10.9 Applications of non-mulberry silk protein as biomaterials in biomedicine and biotechnology
- 10.10 Immunological response to silk
- 10.11 Silk degradation
- 10.12 Conclusion and future trends
- Chapter 11: Bio-response to silk sericin
- Abstract:
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Biological responses to biomaterials
- 11.3 Aspects of tissue responses to biomaterials
- 11.4 Evaluation of biological responses to biomaterials
- 11.5 Significant issues in in vivo testing
- 11.6 Reports on biological responses to silk sericin
- 11.7 Investigation of biological responses to silk sericin
- 11.8 Clinical investigation of silk sericin
- 11.9 Conclusion
- 11.10 Acknowledgement
- Chapter 12: Biodegradation behavior of silk biomaterials
- Abstract:
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 In vitro biodegradation behavior of silk fibroin materials
- 12.3 In vivo biodegradation behavior and inflammatory responses of silk fibroin materials
- 12.4 Biodegradation behavior of sericin
- 12.5 Conclusion and future trends
- Chapter 13: Capillary growth behavior in porous silk films
- Abstract:
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Growth model of capillaries
- 13.3 Growth process of capillaries
- 13.4 The model of oxygen diffusion of the capillary and capillary density
- 13.5 The construction of capillary systems in biomaterials
- 13.6 Discussion on the oxygen concentration around a capillary
- 13.7 Growth process of capillaries in porous silk fibroin films (PSFFs) implanted into the dermis
- 13.8 Forms of angiogenesis in PSFFs after implantation
- 13.9 Conclusion
- 13.10 Acknowledgment
- Part III: Tissue engineering, regenerative medicine and biomedical applications of silk biomaterials
- Chapter 14: Silk biomaterials for intervertebral disk (IVD) tissue engineering
- Abstract:
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Suitability of using silk as a biomaterial in tissue engineering
- 14.3 Key factors to be considered before IVD tissue engineering
- 14.4 Tissue engineering approaches to regenerate the hierarchical architecture of IVD
- 14.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 15: Silk scaffolds for dental tissue engineering
- Abstract:
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Clinical challenges in dentistry
- 15.3 From tooth development to repair
- 15.4 Dental tissue engineering
- 15.5 Silk-based biomaterial scaffolds for dental tissue engineering
- 15.6 Conclusion and future trends
- Chapter 16: Silk for cardiac tissue engineering
- Abstract:
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Current therapies and their limitations
- 16.3 Potential strategies to treat heart disease
- 16.4 Specific requirements for cardiac tissue engineering
- 16.5 Silk protein fibroin for cardiac tissue engineering
- 16.6 Conclusion
- 16.7 Acknowledgements
- Chapter 17: Silk for dermal tissue engineering
- Abstract:
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Human skin structure, wound healing and substitute assisted wound healing
- 17.3 Physical properties and processing options of silk fibroin
- 17.4 Dermal tissue engineering using silk fibroin
- 17.5 Silk fibroin films, membranes and coatings
- 17.6 Silk fibroin hydrogels
- 17.7 Silk fibroin porous sponges
- 17.8 Silk fibroin micro-/nano-fibrous scaffolds
- 17.9 Conclusion and future trends
- Chapter 18: Silk scaffolds for three-dimensional (3D) tumor modeling
- Abstract:
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 Biological background
- 18.3 Three-dimensional (3D) in vitro tumor modeling: bridging theory and clinical applications
- 18.4 Methods of 3D in vitro tumor modeling
- 18.5 How silk-based tissue engineering applications can help cancer research
- 18.6 Future trends
- 18.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 19: Silk hydrogels for tissue engineering and dual-drug delivery
- Abstract:
- 19.1 Introduction
- 19.2 Gelation of silk with ethanol
- 19.3 Mechanical properties and molecular networks
- 19.4 Bound and bulk water contents in silk hydrogel
- 19.5 Cell viability (cytotoxicity)
- 19.6 Silk-based dual-drug delivery system: hydrogels containing nanoparticles
- 19.7 Dual-drug release behavior from silk hydrogel
- 19.8 Conclusion and future trends
- 19.9 Acknowledgment
- Chapter 20: Silk for pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical applications
- Abstract:
- 20.1 Introduction
- 20.2 Sources of silk
- 20.3 Properties of silk
- 20.4 Methods of fabrication
- 20.5 Types of formulations
- 20.6 Pharmaceutical applications of silk
- 20.7 Dermatological applications
- 20.8 Conclusion
- Index
Description
Silk is increasingly being used as a biomaterial for tissue engineering applications, as well as sutures, due to its unique mechanical and chemical properties. Silk Biomaterials for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine discusses the properties of silk that make it useful for medical purposes and its applications in this area.
Part one introduces silk biomaterials, discussing their fundamentals and how they are processed, and considering different types of silk biomaterials. Part two focuses on the properties and behavior of silk biomaterials and the implications of this for their applications in biomedicine. These chapters focus on topics including biodegradation, bio-response to silk sericin, and capillary growth behavior in porous silk films. Finally, part three discusses the applications of silk biomaterials for tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and biomedicine, with chapters on the use of silk biomaterials for vertebral, dental, dermal, and cardiac tissue engineering.
Silk Biomaterials for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine is an important resource for materials and tissue engineering scientists, R&D departments in industry and academia, and academics with an interest in the fields of biomaterials and tissue engineering.
Key Features
- Discusses the properties and applications of silk for medical purposes
- Considers pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical applications
Readership
Scientists and engineers working with silk protein based materials; Biomedical engineers and material scientists working in biological materials and biomaterials
Details
- No. of pages:
- 582
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 18th March 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857097064
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857096999
About the Editors
Subhas Kundu Editor
S. Kundu is a Professor of Biotechnology at the Indian Institute of Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpar, India