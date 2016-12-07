Silicon Photonics
1st Edition
Fueling the Next Information Revolution
Description
Silicon photonics uses chip-making techniques to fabricate photonic circuits. The emerging technology is coming to market at a time of momentous change. The need of the Internet content providers to keep scaling their data centers is becoming increasing challenging, the chip industry is facing a future without Moore’s law, while telcos must contend with a looming capacity crunch due to continual traffic growth.
Each of these developments is significant in its own right. Collectively, they require new thinking in the design of chips, optical components, and systems. Such change also signals new business opportunities and disruption.
Notwithstanding challenges, silicon photonics’ emergence is timely because it is the future of several industries. For the optical industry, the technology will allow designs to be tackled in new ways. For the chip industry, silicon photonics will become the way of scaling post-Moore’s law. New system architectures enabled by silicon photonics will improve large-scale computing and optical communications.
Silicon Photonics: Fueling the Next Information Revolution outlines the history and status of silicon photonics. The book discusses the trends driving the datacom and telecom industries, the main but not the only markets for silicon photonics. In particular, developments in optical transport and the data center are discussed as are the challenges. The book details the many roles silicon photonics will play, from wide area networks down to the chip level. Silicon photonics is set to change the optical components and chip industries; this book explains how.
Key Features
- Captures the latest research assessing silicon photonics development and prospects
- Demonstrates how silicon photonics addresses the challenges of managing bandwidth over distance and within systems
- Explores potential applications of SiP, including servers, datacenters, and Internet of Things
Readership
Data center, networking, ICT, semiconductor, optical component and cloud service providers, as well as academia, scientists and students
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Silicon Photonics: Disruptive and Ready for Prime Time
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Silicon Photonics: An Introduction
- 1.3 The Significance of Silicon Photonics
- 1.4 The Status of Silicon Photonics
- 1.5 Silicon Photonics: Market Opportunities and Industry Disruption
- References
Chapter 2. Layers and the Evolution of Communications Networks
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 The Concept of Layering
- 2.3 The Telecom Network—Layer 4
- 2.4 The Data Center—Layer 3
- 2.5 Platforms—Layer 2
- 2.6 The Silicon Chip—Layer 1
- 2.7 Telecom and Datacom Industry Challenges
- 2.8 Silicon Photonics: Why the Technology Is Important for All the Layers
- References
Chapter 3. The Long March to a Silicon-Photonics Union
- Abstract
- 3.1 Moore’s Law and 50 Years of the Chip Industry
- 3.2 How Photonics Can Benefit Semiconductors
- 3.3 Silicon Photonics: From Building Blocks to Superchips
- 3.4 The Building Blocks of Silicon Photonics Integrated Circuits
- References
Chapter 4. The Route to Market for Silicon Photonics
- Abstract
- 4.1 The Technology Adoption Curve
- 4.2 A Brief History of Silicon Photonics
- 4.3 Four Commercial Silicon Photonics Product Case Studies
- 4.4 What Silicon Photonics Needs to Go Mainstream
- 4.5 100-Gb Market Revenues Are Insufficient for Silicon Photonics
- 4.6 The Silicon Photonics Ecosystem: A State-of-the-Industry Report
- References
Chapter 5. Metro and Long-Haul Network Growth Demands Exponential Progress
- Abstract
- 5.1 The Changing Nature of Telecom
- 5.2 Internet Businesses Have the Fastest Network Traffic Growth
- 5.3 The Market Should Expect Cost-per-Transmitted-Bit to Rise
- 5.4 Data Center Interconnect Equipment
- 5.5 The Role of Silicon Photonics for Data Center Interconnect
- 5.6 Tackling Continual Traffic Growth
- 5.7 Pulling It All Together
- References
Chapter 6. The Data Center: A Central Cog in the Digital Economy
- Abstract
- 6.1 Internet Content Providers Are Driving the New Economy
- 6.2 Cloud Computing: Another Growth Market
- 6.3 The Expansive Build-Out of Data Centers
- 6.4 Energy Consumption Poses the Greatest Data Center Challenge
- 6.5 Silicon Photonics Can Address Data Center Challenges
- References
Chapter 7. Data Center Architectures and Opportunities for Silicon Photonics
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Internet Content Providers Are the New Drivers of Photonics
- 7.3 Data Center Networking Architectures and Their Limitations
- 7.4 Embedding Optics to Benefit Systems
- 7.5 Data Center Input–Output Challenges
- 7.6 Adding Photonics to Ultralarge-Scale Chips
- 7.7 Pulling It All Together
- References
Chapter 8. The Likely Course of Silicon Photonics
- Abstract
- 8.1 Looking Back to See Ahead
- 8.2 The Market Opportunities for Silicon Photonics: The Present to 2026
- 8.3 The Great Cultural Divide
- 8.4 The Chip Industry Will Own Photonics
- References
Appendix 1. Optical Communications Primer
- A1.1 Optical Links
- A1.2 Optical Component Technologies
- A1.3 Attenuation Characteristics of Fiber
- A1.4 Optical Modules
Appendix 2. Optical Transmission Techniques for Layer 4 Networks
- A2.1 The Three Classes of Optical Channel
- A2.2 Single-Carrier 100-Gb Transmission With Coherent Detection
- A2.3 Improving Spectral Efficiency
- A2.4 Higher-Order Modulation
- A2.5 The Levers Used to Boost Transmission Capacity
Details
- No. of pages:
- 226
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2017
- Published:
- 7th December 2016
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128029923
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128029756
About the Author
Daryl Inniss
Daryl Inniss is Director, New Business Development at OFS. He was formerly Components Practice Leader at market research firm Ovum and RHK. Daryl has been in the telecom industry for over 25 years. He was Technical Manager at JDSU and Lucent Technologies, Bell Laboratories. Daryl started his career as a Member of the Technical Staff, AT&T Bell Labs. Daryl holds a PhD in Chemistry from UCLA and an AB from Princeton University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, New Business Development at OFS
Roy Rubenstein
Roy Rubenstein is editor of the online magazine, Gazettabyte, focused on optical communications. He is also a contributor to Fibre Systems, Optical Connections and New Electronics, and is a consultant at the market research firm, LightCounting. Previously, he was a senior analyst at RHK (now Ovum), covering optical components and communications semiconductors. Roy has written for several respected titles including IEEE Spectrum. He holds a PhD, MSc and a BSc in Electronic Engineering from The University of Manchester Institute of Science and Technology (UMIST).
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Gazettabyte, Omer, Israel
Reviews
"This book on Silicon Photonics looks like a must read... More about applications and market potential for telecom and the cloud and less about cryptographic technical equations... How do I tell my wife that I want this for Xmas? :)" --Maxim Kuschnerov, Senior R&D manager at Huawei
"Silicon photonics will be a key technology for a post–Moore’s law era, and it will be the chip industry, not the photonics industry, that will drive optics". I think there is a lot of truth in that statement, but I also think that the vast majority of the photonics industry is not yet aware of this. The chip industry is catching up quickly to this way of thinking, although these guys are - understandably - quite conservative." --Martijn Heck, associated professor at Aarhus University
"A great job on the topic of silicon photonics. It is refreshing to read a book on an important topic that reflects on trends and what is important, rather than just a stapling together of research papers." --John Bowers, Director, Institute for Energy Efficiency Kavli Professor of Nanotechnology ECE and Materials Departments, University of California, Santa Barbara
"It is very challenging to provide value in a book to such a diverse audience, but this book is a solid introduction for technologists, managers, and lay-persons. I would recommend this book to anyone with a desire or need to understand Silicon Photonics." --Blaine Bateman, president of management consultancy, EAF LLC, author of a detailed report on silicon photonics
"Excellent book." --Matt Walker, Telecom Industry Analyst and Consultant
"Great read and overview of the business!" -- Isabel de Sousa, IBM Canada
"I read your fine book on Silicon Photonics and found it very helpful in grounding me with the history of this technology, the players, and the challenges." -Charlie Wuischpard, CEO of Ayar Labs, California, USA